News Local

It’s official - U.S. Hwy. 71 detour begins Aug. 28

A tunnel under U.S. Hwy. 71 for the Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail will be installed just south of Hwy. 200, near Itasca State Park’s east entrance.

Hwy71TunnelDetourMap.jpg
During the 15 days of construction, traffic will be diverted from U.S. Hwy. 71 to CSAH 4 and CSAH 40.
Map courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Staff reports
Today at 3:51 PM

Beginning Aug. 28, motorists will be detoured from U.S. Hwy. 71 to Hubbard County State Aid Roads (CSAH) 4 and 40.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching the first phase of construction that extends the Heartland State Trail between Itasca State Park and Park Rapids.

A tunnel under U.S. Hwy. 71 for the Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail will be installed just south of Hwy. 200, near the park’s east entrance.

According to a Minnesota Department of Transportation news release, “The south entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling on Hwy. 71 from the south. The east entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling west on Hwy. 71/State Hwy. 200 from Lake George.”

Map courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

MnDOT says the project is expected to be complete by Sept. 23, weather permitting.

Questions regarding the Heartland State Trail and the proposed construction can be directed to David Schotzko, DNR Parks and Trails Division, 218-308-2367 or david.schotzko@state.mn.us .

MnDOT reminds motorists the following about regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
