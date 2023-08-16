It’s official - U.S. Hwy. 71 detour begins Aug. 28

Beginning Aug. 28, motorists will be detoured from U.S. Hwy. 71 to Hubbard County State Aid Roads (CSAH) 4 and 40.

RELATED STORIES



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching the first phase of construction that extends the Heartland State Trail between Itasca State Park and Park Rapids.

A tunnel under U.S. Hwy. 71 for the Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail will be installed just south of Hwy. 200, near the park’s east entrance.

According to a Minnesota Department of Transportation news release, “The south entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling on Hwy. 71 from the south. The east entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling west on Hwy. 71/State Hwy. 200 from Lake George.”

During the 15 days of construction, traffic will be diverted from U.S. Hwy. 71 to CSAH 4 and CSAH 40. Map courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

MnDOT says the project is expected to be complete by Sept. 23, weather permitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions regarding the Heartland State Trail and the proposed construction can be directed to David Schotzko, DNR Parks and Trails Division, 218-308-2367 or david.schotzko@state.mn.us .

MnDOT reminds motorists the following about regarding work zone safety: