Itasca-Mantrap working to fix power outages

Wet heavy snow left 54 members without power in the Itasca-Mantrap Cooperative Electrical Association service area.

Some outages occurred Thursday night and others Friday morning.

Services manager Nikki Torkelson said the eight separate outages that led to loss of power for the 54 customers affected were scattered throughout the service area.

“There are some in the Potato Lake area, the Smokey Hills area near Osage, near Island Lake and a couple of small ones in the Nevis area,” she said. “There are also some scattered throughout the area we serve. The heavy snow is bringing limbs down on lines. Ice had also formed on some lines and that and the heavy snow build up is causing those lines to knock together causing outages as well. We have all our crews out now and are hoping to have power restored to everyone by this evening.”

In an earlier interview, Torkelson urged caution around downed trees and power lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stay away from any downed power lines,” she said. “Call us if you come across one. Never touch a tree that’s touching a live line. The tree can transfer power to you if it’s on a downed line. That could be a hazard.”