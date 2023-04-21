99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Itasca-Mantrap working to fix power outages

The goal is to restore power to all customers by sometime tonight.

HeavysnowOutage121522.N.PRE.jpg
The snow that fell Thursday night and early Friday was heavy and wet. Similar to the storm in December of 2022 pictured here, it broke off tree limbs. This recent storm also caused icing on some lines. Crews from Itasca Mantrap Electric Cooperative have been busy working to restore power to the 54 members affected.
Contributed / Itasca Mantrap Electric Cooperative
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 2:55 PM

Wet heavy snow left 54 members without power in the Itasca-Mantrap Cooperative Electrical Association service area.

Some outages occurred Thursday night and others Friday morning.

Services manager Nikki Torkelson said the eight separate outages that led to loss of power for the 54 customers affected were scattered throughout the service area.

“There are some in the Potato Lake area, the Smokey Hills area near Osage, near Island Lake and a couple of small ones in the Nevis area,” she said. “There are also some scattered throughout the area we serve. The heavy snow is bringing limbs down on lines. Ice had also formed on some lines and that and the heavy snow build up is causing those lines to knock together causing outages as well. We have all our crews out now and are hoping to have power restored to everyone by this evening.”

In an earlier interview, Torkelson urged caution around downed trees and power lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stay away from any downed power lines,” she said. “Call us if you come across one. Never touch a tree that’s touching a live line. The tree can transfer power to you if it’s on a downed line. That could be a hazard.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What To Read Next
HeritageLivingCenterExterior2022.jpg
Local
Hubbard County moves forward with finding Heritage manager
April 21, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
4HCOLALoonNestGroupMarch2023.jpg
Northland Outdoors
4-Hers team up with local partners to build loon nesting platforms
April 21, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
AmericanLegAuxWiliamsFamily041923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Wee ones embark on Park Rapids area adventures
April 21, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AmandaHassVert2023.jpg
Local
Nevis graduate helps refugees learn English
April 19, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
FrankWhiteEducationCenter.jpg
Local
Park Rapids School Board closes Frank White era
April 19, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
BjiLadder2Horz041923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Bemidji, Park Rapids firefighters practice together
April 21, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LundstromATKatahdinSummit.jpg
Local
Nevis resident treks entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
April 14, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen