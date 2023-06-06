Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail gets $2.4M

The Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail got a boost from the 2023 Minnesota Legislature.

A $2,950,000 bonding request was approved for two capital improvement projects on the Heartland Trail.

$550,000 is for construction of a trail segment between Detroit Lakes and Frazee.

The remaining $2,400,000 is for the environmental review, predesign, design and construction of a paved, multiple-use trail to connect Itasca State Park to the Heartland State Trail, beginning from the park’s contact station to the park's southeast boundary and through a tunnel under U.S. Hwy. 71, and continuing east of the tunnel for about two miles, where it will connect with an existing snowmobile trail.

The bill was introduced by District 5 State Sen. Paul Utke (R-Park Rapids) in the Senate. District 5A State Rep. Krista Knudsen (R-Lake Shore) authored the companion bill in the House.

“$2.4 million doesn’t go quite as far as everyone would hope it would, but there are some options for us, and that’s part of what we’ll walk through” with the citizens-led group that has spearheaded the project for more than a decade, said Kent Skaar, senior project manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Parks and Trails Division. “A typical mile of new trail, about a third to half of that cost is the asphalt itself.”

Tunnel construction begins this fall

In 2020, the Minnesota Legislature included $2 million in its bonding bill for engineering and design of the trail segment located within Itasca State Park and for construction of the 12-by-12-foot boxed culvert under U.S. Hwy. 71.

In Nov. 2022, Gladen Construction Inc. of Laporte was awarded the bid to construct the tunnel.

This is part of Phase 1 of the Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail, a multi-purpose, paved trail between Itasca State Park and the Heartland Trail.

Currently, tunnel construction is scheduled to begin the first week of September, according to Skaar. It will conclude the first week of October.

“There has been a request to advance that slightly. Right now, it’s under consideration,” he said.

For a 7- to 10-day period, traffic will be detoured to County 4 and County 40. Hwy. 71 will not be closed for the entire month, Skaar pointed out.

“It will be an open cut. They’re going to open up the entire highway. They will drop the sections of the tunnel into place, install it and then, basically, cover it back up and rebuild the highway,” Skaar explained.

When additional funds are available, trail construction will continue 13 miles east to Emmaville on county land. The final phase will go south eight miles from Emmaville on a county road right-of-way to the intersection with the Heartland Trail, where a trailhead would be constructed.