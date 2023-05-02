Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis

A local panel of experts agree that the business model for child care is broken.

But successful efforts in New York Mills and Detroit Lakes may be replicated in the Heartland Lakes area to address the child care crisis.

The League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area (LWV) hosted the child care forum on Wednesday, April 26.

Five panelists shared their organizations' efforts to grow, fund and train child care businesses in the region. From left, Michele Hutchinson, Maria Steen, Crista Livermont, Missy Okeson and Michelle Wilkowski. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We really need to be creative about coming up with new models,” said Maria Steen, northwest district manager for the Child Care Aware team at Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership (CAPLP), based in Moorhead. “There could be ways people could do this business, but not do it all alone. But unfortunately, the funding system for child care isn’t really the best.”

While pools of money are available to train daycare providers, help them startup businesses, continue their education and purchase necessary equipment, the grants, scholarships and loans are scattered across multiple organizations.

Hubbard County is currently short 220 child care slots. Park Rapids is down 47 slots.

European examples

Some European governments fund child care from birth, just like K-12 public schools.

Michelle Wilkowski, director of MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action’s Head Start, said a Finnish scholar did research about child care in Minnesota. “She said, ‘Why don’t you all put your money? In Finland, it’s all in one pot. Every kid has the same access to that funding. There’s a sliding fee, so if you’re really, really wealthy you might pay something, but for the most part, it’s universally provided for,” Wilkowski recalled.

Missy Okeson, child care lead at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, added that most of the countries have parental leave for a year, so they don’t have the birth to toddler child care problem, “which is the biggest concern in northern Minnesota.”

Innovate pod models

Wilkowski said every community is facing the same issues.

In Detroit Lakes, MAHUBE-OTWA partners with 15 providers at different locations so they don’t have to use their homes. It’s another way to get people into the field when they are renting or don’t own a home, she explained, or when their home requires too many alterations to get a daycare license.

Using a pod model, Wilkowski said, they can house up to four providers in a single building. “They own and operate their own child care businesses in four separate rooms.” It offers camaraderie and work-home separation, she added.

In New York Mills, the community was struggling because providers were retiring or leaving the field. Wilkowski said the city and economic development association purchased a house. Using grants, they remodeled the home into a duplex for two providers. The providers pay $275 per month for utilities and taxes on the city-owned building.

She said MAHUBE-OTWA has a Head Start partnership provider in one part. The other half has a provider for Lund Boats employees, another MAHUBE-OTWA collaboration.

If the daycares should fail, Wilkowski said, the duplex becomes affordable housing.

Large, local and regional employers aren’t interested in running a child care business, Wilkowski said, so they need to find partners, whether it’s faith-based organizations, MAHUBE-OTWA or private child care providers.

Steen said another county has a fund supported by local businesses to supplement child care.

Too many regulations

Wilkowski said there’s “more talk and more support at the political level for child care than there’s ever been.”

Okeson suggested the interest is because “it’s starting to affect the bottom dollar. It’s starting to affect the business world, and so now it’s coming to the forefront how important early child care and child care providers really are to this world.”

County commissioner David De La Hunt sits on the Heartland Lakes Development Commission. During his fours on the board, he said HLDC has spoken about child care “a lot.”

At Thursday’s forum, De La Hunt said, “Ultimately, it all comes down to how do you make the economics work.”

The most successful model is home-based, he continued, but when regulations make it difficult to earn a living, it’s difficult to recruit child care providers. He urged contacting legislators and telling them to stay focused on safety, but pare down the burdensome rules.

“I don’t think there’s a government entity not willing to partner and provide funds, but it has to make sense and be a sustainable model,” he said.

Okeson said she sat on a governor’s task force. “Rural Minnesota needs a different model than the Cities.”

In the metro, Okeson said, child care is at large daycare centers, and that works well.

Child care stabilization grants

Steen said CAPLP is testing out a substitute pilot program in a neighboring county.

By having access to an affordable substitute or extra pair of hands, she explained, family child care providers may go to doctor’s appointments, children’s school programs, etc. without having to close their doors.

CAPLP is taking care of the licensing and training fees and offering the substitute at a subsidized rate.

The entire forum can be watched on the LWV’s YouTube channel at

Funding resources for child care providers

MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership, Inc.: 218-732-7204 or www.mahube.org.

Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership: www.caplp.org, info@caplp.org or 800-452-3646.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation: https://www.nwmf.org/programs/child-care. Missy Okeson at 218-759-2057 or missyo@nwmf.org.

First Children’s Finance: FirstChildrensFinance.org or fcfloan@firstchildrensfinance.org. Michele Hutchinson at 218-288-2601.

Child Care Aware of Minnesota: ChildCarewAwareMN.org or 888-291-9811.

Parent Aware: www.parentaware.org.