Injured driver cited after Rockwood Twp. crash

The driver in a one-vehicle accident Oct. 26 in Rockwood Township was cited for driving without insurance.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office issued a supplemental report by the responding deputy on Dec. 7 after it was requested on Oct. 31. According to the report, the officer responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident at County 29 and Beltrami Line Road and found a vehicle disabled in the ditch and the driver inside a vehicle parked on the road.

The driver, identified as Wendy Irwin, complained to law enforcement of a possible back injury but said she was OK, the report states. She said she was traveling east on Beltrami County 48 (Beltrami Line Road west of Hubbard County 9), and as she approached County 9, she went off the roadway and struck the embankment of Beltrami County 35 (Beltrami Line Road east of Hubbard 9).

Law enforcement observed tire marks on the north ditch of County 48 continuing to the north ditch of County 35, the report states.

Asked for license and insurance identification, Irwin directed law enforcement to look inside her vehicle, the report states. When law enforcement found Irwin’s license and an expired insurance card, Irwin admitted the vehicle belonged to her fiance, who died in July.

Law enforcement called Irwin’s insurance company and they confirmed the insurance on the vehicle was canceled when the registered owner died, the report states. When asked about this, Irwin admitted there was no insurance on the vehicle.

Bemidji Ambulance transported Irwin to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Law enforcement sent her a citation by mail and had her vehicle towed to Bagley with restrictions on its release.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, the release states.