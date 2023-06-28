Independence Day festivities ready to blast off

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Spectators have a host of patriotic festivities to choose from this Fourth of July to celebrate America’s birthday – from a parade and flotillas to fireworks.

Firecracker Footrace

Runners and walkers planning to participate in the 45th annual Firecracker Footrace are encouraged to register online prior to Sunday, July 2.

Online registration ends on that day, but participants can register on Monday, July 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. or on Tuesday, July 4 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Park Rapids’ Heartland Park. Runners and walkers who pre-register can also pick up their bibs at those times. Participants are encouraged to pick up their bibs on Monday night prior to the race. Those who register before June 28 are guaranteed a T-shirt. The race will be capped at 850 runners and walkers.

The 5K run/walk will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. This is a certified USATF fast course for the serious runners. The event will be chip timed by Pickle Events.

The cost is $30 per participant. Register a family or group of five or more in one order and every runner will receive $5 off the entry fee.

A free Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under will follow the 5K. No formal registration is needed. Kids should meet at the finish line area to pick up a race bib.

To register online, go to www.pickleevents.com and sign up by looking under “Race Schedule” and click the link to the Firecracker Footrace.

The event is a fundraiser for the Park Rapids boys and girls cross country teams and the Park Rapids boys and girls track and field teams.

Lake flotillas

In a popular Independence Day tradition, residents decorate their boats or pontoons and promenade along the shore.

The Long Lake Fourth of July flotilla will gather at the New Frontier Resort at 3:50 p.m. Follow the north or south leaders as they lead off at 4 p.m.

The Big Sand Lake Association’s parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the northwest corner of the lake, near the Lake Emma inlet. “Decorations and costumes aren’t mandatory, but it sure makes the parade a lot more fun,” says the website.

The Duck Lake Association is planning a flotilla. Meet at the public access at noon.

The Fish Hook Lake and River Association boat parade begins at 2 p.m. Meet on the river at Heartland Park.

Fourth of July parade

Sponsored by Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, the Park Rapids Fourth of July parade pays tribute to the men and women who fought for the nation’s freedom.

The “Salute to the Troops – Heroes in our Hearts” parade, which will highlight over 70 participants, will begin at 11 a.m.

Marine Corps veteran Lou Schultz, who served in the Korean War, will be the parade’s grand marshal and lead a military assembly organized by American Legion Post #212.

Adeline Bjorklund, a sophomore at Nevis High School, will perform the national anthem on the stage near Pioneer Park when Schultz and the color guard reach Main Ave.

Parade participants also include the New York Mills Marching Eagle band, which performs across the country, the Alexandria Shriners, who are known as Minnesota’s premier 4-wheeler parade unit, and numerous area businesses and organizations.

New this year, spectators will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite parade participants. The 4th of July Parade Float Voting Contest, presented by Birdie’s Mini-Golf and the Gartner Real Estate Team, will open at 11 am on July 4th and close at 12 pm on July 5. Visit www.parkrapids.com to vote and see which floats are chosen as the most patriotic and most creative.

The parade lineup will start at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds, travel east on 2nd Street, turn south on Main Avenue, turn west on 8th Street, and return to the fairgrounds on Fair Avenue.

Patriotic band concert

The Park Rapids Area Community Band will play a pre-fireworks concert at 7:30 p.m. at Heartland Park, directed by Russ Pesola. The program will feature a variety of selections from English and American folk songs to marches, Broadway showtunes, dance music and patriotic selections.

Fireworks

Known as “Minnesota’s July Fourth Fireworks Capital,” Park Rapids has one of the biggest fireworks displays in the area. Sponsored by the Rotary and donations from many individuals and businesses, it draws people to Heartland Park from far and wide.

The impressive show, overlooking Fish Hook River, begins at dusk and closes out the Independence Day celebration in Park Rapids.

