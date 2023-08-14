Increased cost of Akeley Trailhead Project approved

Bids for work on the trailhead and parking lot in Akeley were higher than expected.

At the Akeley City Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, City Clerk Kristi Kath said the total cost came in at $351,849 with the city’s portion, which is 20 percent of the project, being $70,639.

“We only had a $65,000 match (from Hubbard County), so the city will have to come up with $5,796,” she said. “The money for the balance will come from the park fund, which started out with a balance of $137,000 this year. The park has made $50,000 this summer so that won’t be an issue.”

The council accepted the bid from LinnCo of Sartel for the project, as presented.

The city will also be responsible for any additional fees for the project from Moore Engineering.

Reason for boil order

City water/sewer maintenance worker Mike Hubner explained that an excavator hitting a water main at the hookup for the McGregor campground is what caused the “required to boil” order for all city residents in July.

Samples of city water sent to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) lab showed no bacteria were detected in the system as a result of the incident.

“There are no concerns about the lake either as it was just clean drinking water,” Hubner said.

The council discussed the need to update the database of phone numbers for city residents so it is easier to contact them when something like this happens.

Kristin Fake asked what expenses were incurred by the city for the water break.

Hubner said it was mainly just employee time and said they already had the pipe on hand needed to fix it.

Marv Vredenburg, a seasonal resident of the city campground, said the campground road was washed out by the recent heavy rains and the water main break made it worse.

“It needs more rock to fix it, “ he said. “It’s not a road any more, it’s a ditch. I’ve been down there for seven years and it’s really progressed. It’s tough getting in and out of the campground.”

In other business, the council:

Approved applying for an MCPA grant to use at the sewer ponds. Moore Engineering will fill out the grant application and their fee will be paid for by the League of Minnesota Cities.

Heard that well water sampling from the Minnesota Department of Health showed low levels of “forever chemicals.”

Approved a contract with Wruck Sewer and Portable Rental to dump 1,000 gallons a week maximum into the city wastewater system. The waste includes only natural products as required by state guidelines and the city will receive payment from the company.

Heard that new water meters have been installed in the majority of the city, with 16 residences remaining.

Approved a request for a new laptop, docking station and mouse for Police Chief Jimmy Hansen to run a new law enforcement program at a cost not to exceed $3,000. His old computer was running Windows 7 and would not support the new software he needs.

Approved permission from the Hubbard County Drug Task Force to install a communication device on a light pole on State Hwy. 64 at their expense.

Discussed getting quotes for rekeying the restroom facilities at Paul’s Patio and the campground with a locksmith so they can get a master key made that opens every lock in addition to keys for individual locks that will be issued as needed.

Heard cameras at the campground are up and running to provide extra security.

Discussed trimming trees at the campground with assistance from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Accepted donations for National Night Out from the Akeley Regional Community Center and Akeley Lions.

Discussed posting speed signs on city streets. Hansen said when a speed sign is not posted, the speed limit on Minnesota city streets is 30 miles per hour.

Heard that Crow Wing Crest Lodge is seeking a variance for a structure. No action was taken.

Set a budget work session for 6 p.m. Wed. Aug. 30 at city hall. The preliminary budget will need to be approved at the Sept. 13 council meeting as it is due to the county by Sept. 15.

The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at city hall.

