Ice fishing outlook is promising

After the rain and snow storm in mid-December made access to many lakes a slushy mess, things are beginning to improve.

Kevin Kuhn of Park Rapids enjoys ice fishing. “I go out a decent amount,” he said.

Working at the Smokey Hills Outdoor Store, he also talks to customers from throughout the area who enjoy the sport.

He said the heavy wet snow definitely made it challenging to get out to fish.

“We had five to seven inches of ice and then we got that heavy, wet snow,” he said. “It was so hard for people to get around after that because it caused slush. When there’s so much weight on the ice, it has downward pressure and it ends up cracking and flooding and causing slush. But we ended up getting the very, very cold and super windy weather at just the right time. A lot of that snow we had ended up drying out and blowing off the lakes. A lot of the slush refroze. That ice doesn’t produce any support but it does allow for easier travel on the lakes.”

Ice conditions

“I’ve heard on the main access at Fish Hook there’s about 11 inches,” Kuhn said. “Then there are some inches of frozen slush on the top of that.”

He said that ice thickness is considered safe for walking and side-by-side vehicles like a Ranger or a Gator.

“Twelve inches is rated for a half-ton pickup,” he said. “Every lake is different. We had a gentleman who came in on Friday and said he was out on a couple of lakes in the area and ended up running into some slush and getting stuck. The slush is a bigger problem than the snow was. It all depends on the lake and how bad it was. Other lakes in the area have blown off and started making good ice again.”

He said he has seen a few single-axle houses on smaller lakes that had a foot or more of ice before the snow.

“I’ve only heard of a couple of tandem-axle houses out there,” he said. “A lot of people are going to be blocking their houses up above the slush. Going into January, not knowing what the snow forecast for early next week will bring, it’s looking fairly positive that people will be able to get their houses out fairly soon and be driving on the ice just about everywhere. We’ve continued to build on the ice and on the ice roads people are traveling on we’re also building more and more ice.”

He said the ice roads have mostly been plowed by people using side-by-sides.

“The only lake I’ve heard where people have been able to plow with an actual pickup is Portage,” he said. “That’s because it had 12 inches of ice before the heavy snow came. That’s a smaller lake.”

DNR says to use caution

Calub Shavlik of the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries office in Park Rapids cautioned ice conditions are still very spotty, with some lakes with six to eight inches of solid ice while other lakes still have quite a bit of slush on top.

“Because of all the snowfall that we had right before Christmas, that wet stuff, it will be very difficult to travel once you get off the main road on the lake that’s been plowed,” he said. “Also we're not really making that much ice right now on days, with temperatures in the upper 20s or low 30s.”

What’s biting and when

“The fishing has been very good,” Kuhn said. “People are catching a pretty good amount of walleyes. The panfish bite has also been very good. A few people have been spearing some good Northerns too.”

He said people have been coming to this area to fish and also stopping on their way to fish at Red Lake, Leech Lake, Lake of the Woods or Lake Winnibigoshish.

“I’d say it’s about half coming to fish locally and half coming through to go to a bigger lake,” he said. “Once our lakes are fit for travel all around the lakes we will have a lot more traffic.”

Kuhn said the most popular bites are the hours before and after dawn and before and after dusk.

“Since ice houses and wheel houses have gotten so popular, people are spending the night in their houses so night fishing has gotten more popular. On full moons, a lot of people fish until way, way late in the night. The fish can see more on those moonlit nights and are a lot more active. A lot of people believe that the moon phases affect when fish bite.”

Safety tips

Shavlik said ice and slush conditions should be checked on the route to the fishing location. “Travel with someone so if you get stuck someone is there to help get you unstuck,” he said.

He said both ATVs and side-by-sides can have a difficult time because snow and slush don’t give them enough clearance.

“A snowmobile is the best machine right now for the conditions that we have,” he said.

Kuhn said that checking ice depth is important because it can vary a lot from lake to lake and within any lake.

“A lot of people drill holes as they go along,” he said. “In a lot of lakes, there is some sort of current or springs and even the shallow versus deep parts freeze differently. You always have to be checking where you are going and be careful of those spots whether you are fishing or snowmobiling. Check with someone who knows the lake. We get ice reports throughout the area because we’re talking to people every day. Call or stop in and ask.”

He said one of the newest safety devices to check the ice thickness is a Jiffy Ice Scout, a miniature auger that drills a 2-inch hole and allows insertion of a transducer to check the depth at that point in the lake.

Ice picks are carried by some ice anglers, just in case they were to fall in.

“Honestly, you’re probably not going to need them at this time of the year,” he said. “Falling in is more common in the fall or spring. But some people carry them anyway just in case.”