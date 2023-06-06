Hwy. 34 work rescheduled for June 15 between Detroit Lakes and Osage

The start date for the State Hwy. 34 project, between County Road 29 east of Detroit Lakes to County Road 26/47 west of Osage, has been tentatively rescheduled to Thursday, June 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The adjustment is due to a change in the contractor’s schedule. Project completion is still set for mid-October.

When construction begins, local traffic will encounter daily lane closures, potential short-term local detours, flaggers and pilot cars on Highway 34. Motorists should expect delays in the work zone.

According to MnDOT, trough-traffic will be detoured to County Road 47, Hwy. 87 and County Road 29. From one end of the project to the other, the detour could add 20 extra miles to your drive; however, work zone delays on Hwy. 34 will also impact travel time.

This year, MnDOT will be completing a 21-mile resurfacing project on Highway 34, from County Road 29 (four corners) to County Road 26/47 (old Highway 225).

In addition to the resurfacing, crews will replace culverts as well as the bridge over the Shell River. During bridge replacement, tentatively scheduled in August, Hwy. 34 will be impassable at the site for four to five weeks. Local traffic will need to find an alternate route around the bridge or take the detour.

Construction staging

Toad Lake is located at approximately the center of the project.

Crews will start by replacing entrance pipes and centerline culverts at the intersection of County Road 29 and Hwy. 34, working east to Toad Lake.

Once culverts in that section are complete, they’ll work on culverts east of Toad Lake, working east.

Each culvert replacement is anticipated to take approximately one to three days, this will vary depending on location. MnDOT asks drivers to obey traffic control and follow the instructions on the message boards.

Paving is expected to start in early August, with operations moving approximately 5 miles per week.

All schedules and work plans are subject to change at any time based on weather, contractor schedules or other unforeseen circumstances or issues.

Residential, business and local access

Throughout the duration of construction, driveway and entrance access will be maintained at all times.

For those who have a destination north or south of Hwy. 34, MnDOT says you may still use Hwy. 34 to get to your road.

All local traffic should anticipate long delays and periodic stops in the areas where crews are working.

It is advised to use an alternate route or the detour, if possible.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

For more information about the project and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy34.

Central Specialties, Inc., based in Alexandria is the prime contractor for the $15.7 million project.

