Akeley Hwy. 34 project open house is Wednesday, July 5

Work on the State Hwy. 34 project in Akeley is set to begin Monday, July 10, weather permitting.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) staff will hold an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at the Akeley City Hall at 25 Broadway St. E.

Project information as well as detour maps will be on display. Members of the public are welcome to attend and ask questions about the upcoming project.

According to a news release, the plan was developed to resurface a portion of State Hwy. 34, reconstruct the corridor, and increase safety and mobility in the city. The highway needs long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure.

Beginning July 10, Hwy. 34 will be closed between Pleasant Ave and Park Ave. Traffic will be detoured onto County 25 and State Hwy. 64. The project will be completed in three stages, each stage taking approximately four to five weeks.

Stage 1:

Closed between Pleasant Ave. and Park Ave.

Closed east of Franklin Ave. for culvert replacement

Detour: Hwy. 64 and County 25

Stage 2:



Closed between Pleasant Ave. and Graceson Ave.

Detour: Fourth Street between Pleasant Ave. and Graceson Ave.

Stage 3:



Closed between Graceson Ave. and Hillside Ave.

Detour: Hwy. 64 and County 25

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting. For more information as well as staging and detour maps, visit the project website: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy34-akeley.

Weekly construction update meetings will be held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at Akeley City Hall.

Young Excavating is the contractor for the $3.6 million project.