Hunt for Menahga city clerk continues

The city of Menahga is expanding its search for a new city clerk to Fargo and the Twin Cities.

Interim city clerk Jensine Kurtti moves south for the winter on Dec. 15.

“We’re going to try to get someone as soon as we can,” said Mayor Liz Olson at the Aug. 14 city council meeting.

“Trust me,” Kurtti said.

Four applications from Indeed only yielded candidates with no government experience, according to Kurtti.

She suggested that Menahga could share city clerk duties with another city, like Sebeka.

Other options are a pool of retired city administrators from the League of Minnesota Cities. Betty Thomsen remains a consultant for the city as well.

Kurtti noted that a township clerk would have half of the skills needed to be a city clerk.

New water tower

The council denied Maguire Iron Inc.’s request to revise the final completion date from Sept. 15 to Oct. 21 for the new water tower.

Chris Thorson, city engineer with Ulteig Engineering, explained the subcontractor that’ll be demolishing the old water tower wanted to schedule other work in the area.

“They’ve known about this for a long time,” noted council member Jody Bjornson. “I don’t see a reason they can’t get it done on time, unless they want to pay the penalty.”

Council member Mike Netland said, “The only reason they’re asking for it, as I understand it, is because it’s inconvenient to have it done by that date. Is that correct?”

The subcontractor wants more time, replied Thorson.

Council member Durwin Tomperi agreed the subcontractor had plenty of time to schedule accordingly.

The council unanimously denied the extension request.

2024 utility projects move forward

After lengthy debate whether legal counsel should review Ulteig’s work order for 2024 street and utility improvements, the council voted 3-2 to approve the engineering services contract. Olson and Tomperi voted against the motion.

If funding is secured, the city wants to replace the watermain and sanitary sewer on 1st Street SW along Spirit Lake and the adjacent block of Balsam Avenue.

Contributed/Ulteig Engineering

The second project is on portions of 2nd St. NW, 2nd St. NE and adjacent streets, plus watermain replacement on State Hwy. 87 between Fir and Juniper avenues.

Contributed/Ulteig Engineering

Ulteig’s professional fees are estimated at $360,750.

Both projects are listed in the city’s five-year capital improvement plan (CIP), which was approved in 2021.

“Once this is approved, we’ll get survey work going,” Thorson said. “Then design will start after that. We’ve got about four or five months before we want to have this project ready for bidding.”

“We haven’t got the funding yet,” Netland emphasized.

Thorson said the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority requires design and bidding amounts, then decides whether to award grants or loans.

Netland confirmed with Thorson that the city will own the designs, even if the project is postponed due to lack of financing.

