Hunt for Menahga city clerk continues
The Menahga City Council explored its options at its latest meeting.
The city of Menahga is expanding its search for a new city clerk to Fargo and the Twin Cities.
Interim city clerk Jensine Kurtti moves south for the winter on Dec. 15.
“We’re going to try to get someone as soon as we can,” said Mayor Liz Olson at the Aug. 14 city council meeting.
“Trust me,” Kurtti said.
Four applications from Indeed only yielded candidates with no government experience, according to Kurtti.
She suggested that Menahga could share city clerk duties with another city, like Sebeka.
Other options are a pool of retired city administrators from the League of Minnesota Cities. Betty Thomsen remains a consultant for the city as well.
Kurtti noted that a township clerk would have half of the skills needed to be a city clerk.
New water tower
The council denied Maguire Iron Inc.’s request to revise the final completion date from Sept. 15 to Oct. 21 for the new water tower.
Chris Thorson, city engineer with Ulteig Engineering, explained the subcontractor that’ll be demolishing the old water tower wanted to schedule other work in the area.
“They’ve known about this for a long time,” noted council member Jody Bjornson. “I don’t see a reason they can’t get it done on time, unless they want to pay the penalty.”
Council member Mike Netland said, “The only reason they’re asking for it, as I understand it, is because it’s inconvenient to have it done by that date. Is that correct?”
The subcontractor wants more time, replied Thorson.
Council member Durwin Tomperi agreed the subcontractor had plenty of time to schedule accordingly.
The council unanimously denied the extension request.
2024 utility projects move forward
After lengthy debate whether legal counsel should review Ulteig’s work order for 2024 street and utility improvements, the council voted 3-2 to approve the engineering services contract. Olson and Tomperi voted against the motion.
If funding is secured, the city wants to replace the watermain and sanitary sewer on 1st Street SW along Spirit Lake and the adjacent block of Balsam Avenue.
The second project is on portions of 2nd St. NW, 2nd St. NE and adjacent streets, plus watermain replacement on State Hwy. 87 between Fir and Juniper avenues.
Ulteig’s professional fees are estimated at $360,750.
Both projects are listed in the city’s five-year capital improvement plan (CIP), which was approved in 2021.
“Once this is approved, we’ll get survey work going,” Thorson said. “Then design will start after that. We’ve got about four or five months before we want to have this project ready for bidding.”
“We haven’t got the funding yet,” Netland emphasized.
Thorson said the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority requires design and bidding amounts, then decides whether to award grants or loans.
Netland confirmed with Thorson that the city will own the designs, even if the project is postponed due to lack of financing.
In other business, the school board did this:
- Heard a request from Hope Williams, the new executive director of The Economic Alliance, for a 2024 contribution. She offered to help reestablish the city’s economic development association and distribute the city’s loan funds to local businesses. “I truly do believe that Menahga has a lot of opportunities for growth that maybe haven’t been tapped into yet,” she said.
- Accepted a $12,900 quote from Black Diamond Concrete of Menahga to remove and replace steps and a ramp that are deteriorating and are non-ADA compliant on the north side of Greenwood Connections.
- Authorized Northbound Spirits Manager Heather Shepersky to purchase a Clover Station Duo point-of-sale system, not to exceed $7,000. Credit card fees, currently paid by the city, will then be passed on to customers.
- Accepted the $4,161 quote from Minnesota Pump Works of Dundas, Minn. for new hydraulic kits for the main lift station.
- Increased Alvina Kytta’s compensation to $36 per hour, effective immediately. Kytta has been assisting with city bookkeeping. “She has helped us immensely. I’m thankful for her,” said Olson.
- Accepted a $4,000 donation from the Menahga VFW for police body cameras.
- Declined Wadena County GIS Department’s suggestion that the city upgrade to a higher resolution of pictometry. The cost would be $1,800 for three years. The council agreed to keep the standard resolution.
- Approved a variance request for Brian Madsen, a planning and zoning commission member. Madsen abstained during the commission’s recommendation of approval. He requested a reduced rear setback of 10 feet for the construction of a garage at 52 Juniper Ave. NW, Menahga.
- Authorized the purchase of new signs for the cemetery, not to exceed $250.
- Hired LeeRoy Kicker as a firefighter.
- Authorized city administrative staff to approve parcel split when all size requirements are met. There will be a $100 administrative charge.
- Set a budget meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at city hall.
