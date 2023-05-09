Hubbard County will honor previous drainfield sizing for short-term rentals

New drainfield sizing criteria from the state had Hubbard County commissioners discussing how it should apply to short-term rental licensing.

They discussed the matter at their Tuesday, May 2 meeting.

Hubbard County Environmental Services Director Eric Buitenwerf reminded the Hubbard County Board that the county ordinance bases the maximum allowed occupancy in an STR on the size of the septic system.

Buitenwerf explained the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) recently updated its position on drainfield sizing for gravelless pipe, which “is an 8- or 12-inch, plastic, perforated pipe with a geothermal sock around it. It’s a product that was used quite a bit in the 1990s and early 2000s for drainfields.”

In 2008, the MPCA required these subsurface sewage treatment systems (SSTS) products to be registered. The manufacturer of gravelless pipe never applied for registration, so it couldn’t be used in new or replacement systems.

“Though we still have a lot of systems out there that have this drainfield type,” Buitenwerf said.

When it was legal, the MPCA allowed 1 linear foot of pipe to count as 3 square feet of treatment area. Now, the agency says there wasn’t enough data to support that allowance, so 1 foot of pipe has 1 square feet of treatment area.

In cases where an existing drain field will not be enlarged, Buitenwerf recommended honoring the previous treatment ratio rather than applying the new criteria.

Buitenwerf said there is a similar problem with another product, known as chambers.

The chambered system is registered; however, in the early 2000s, the MPCA allowed it to be installed under “warranty sizing,” he explained. When using chambers, the drainfield area was reduced by up to 40%.

“We don’t do that anymore because there were issues with the system hydraulically being compromised, and then the manufacturer wasn’t the best at honoring the warranty that was provided,” Buitenwerf said.

Board chair Tom Krueger said, “Constantly changing regulations are really difficult for individuals. It’s an unnecessary burden.” Krueger said

Buitenwerf noted that these two types of systems are the most prone to failing.

“Then they have to self correct at the time?” asked county commissioner Char Christenson.

Yes, replied Buitenwerf.

Last year, close to 80 STRs were licensed within the county. This was close to 100% of the known STRs for the first year of the county ordinance, Buitenwerf said.

Krueger pointed out the ordinance requires STRs to be inspected every three years. “I think that’s a very good safety net that’s going to catch any system that’s failing.”

Board consensus was to honor the old sizing, unless the septic system was found to be failing or the STR owner sought a permit to expand.

In other business, the board did as follows:

Learned that Nikolas (Nik) Opsal took over the Hubbard County Emergency Management position on May 1.

Approved final payment of $52,540 to Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria for 2018 road construction on Inland Drive in Arago Township.

Accepted Sir Lines-a-Lot, LLC of Edina’s quote of $70,971 for pavement marking.

Authorized the purchase of a 1995 Wildcat Model loader-mounted snowblower from the city of Park Rapids. The cost is $10,301.

Accepted the low quote from Metalwerx of Brainerd for eight dumpsters at the north transfer station.The total cost is $11,600.

Authorized a Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Patrol Grant agreement between the county and Minnesota DNR, effective May 12 through Sept. 4, 2023. The county will receive $5,000.

Considered giving $1,000 of support to the National Center for Public Lands over two years. The new program was developed by National Association of Counties and Western Interstate Region “to create an enhanced opportunity to demonstrate how prosperous public lands counties create a prosperous America,” according to a letter from the Association of Minnesota Counties. The board seeks more information before making a decision.