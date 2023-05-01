Hubbard County under red flag warning

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for several northwest and west-central Minnesota counties, including Hubbard County, for Monday, May 1.

According to a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) press release, the warning due to extreme fire risk is effective from noon through 8 p.m. means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.

Also affected are Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Grant, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin counties.

Residents should not burn in the affected counties and should check any recent burning they have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the red flag warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said DNA wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison.

Red flag warnings are evolving situations. The DNR advises visiting the National Weather Service at weather.gov for updates, or mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions for more information and updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions.