99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hubbard County under red flag warning

Fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.

050123FireRestrictions.jpg
Burning restrictions as of May 1, 2023 include a Red Flag Warning over much of Northwest and West Central Minnesota.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for several northwest and west-central Minnesota counties, including Hubbard County, for Monday, May 1.

According to a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) press release, the warning due to extreme fire risk is effective from noon through 8 p.m. means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.

Also affected are Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Grant, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin counties.

Residents should not burn in the affected counties and should check any recent burning they have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the red flag warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said DNA wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red flag warnings are evolving situations. The DNR advises visiting the National Weather Service at weather.gov for updates, or mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions for more information and updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
WeekZeroNevisRobotics022223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Two members of Nevis robotics team receive All-State honors
April 29, 2023 09:54 AM
050323.E.PRE.CourtofHonor.jpg
Community
Park Rapids Boy Scouts named district troop of the year
April 28, 2023 02:14 PM
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Remodels of Hubbard County Jail, government center proposed in draft capital plan
April 28, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Jade Rypkema wins 3,200-meter run at Elite Meet
May 01, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids sweeps Staples-Motley
April 30, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NEvis.png
Prep
Golf: Nevis' main goal is to send golfers to state
April 30, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Remodels of Hubbard County Jail, government center proposed in draft capital plan
April 28, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen