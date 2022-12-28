Hubbard County signs new union contracts

The Hubbard County Board approved three-year union contracts with seven bargaining units. Among some of the changes, effective 2023-25, are cost-of-living wage increases at 3% for 2023, 4% for 2024 and 3% for 2025.

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said, “The primary condition on that is that we’re not adding staff in 2024 and 2025.”

Benefits eligibility was changed to 30 hours from 40 hours. County employees working more than 30 hours to less than 35 hours per week on average will be eligible for 75% of the county health benefit contribution.

Employees working more than 35 hours per week on average will receive the full county health benefit.

According to a summary of the contract changes, “The county currently schedules most employees to work 40 hours per week and that has not changed. The change in eligibility is

intended to cover employees who have unplanned unpaid leave from losing benefits while

working for the county.”

The county’s contribution remains unchanged at $847 per for employees selecting single

coverage and $1,508 per month for employees selecting family coverage. The new health plan

does not provide a single-plus-dependents option. Annual increases in health coverage will be

split equally between the county and the employee.

A wellness policy includes employee recognition, an allocation for county logoed apparel and employee wellness initiatives. This program will be funded through the wellness allocation provided by Medica under the county’s new contract.

Shift differentials were increased for law enforcement groups and added to other groups

for work performed outside of the regular county hours of operation.

Uniform and equipment allowances were increased for law enforcement groups and the

county policy for uniform and equipment allowance was added to the AFSCME contract.

In other business, the board did as follows: