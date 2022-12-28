Hubbard County signs new union contracts
The Hubbard County Board approved three-year union contracts with seven bargaining units. Among some of the changes, effective 2023-25, are cost-of-living wage increases at 3% for 2023, 4% for 2024 and 3% for 2025.
County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said, “The primary condition on that is that we’re not adding staff in 2024 and 2025.”
Benefits eligibility was changed to 30 hours from 40 hours. County employees working more than 30 hours to less than 35 hours per week on average will be eligible for 75% of the county health benefit contribution.
Employees working more than 35 hours per week on average will receive the full county health benefit.
According to a summary of the contract changes, “The county currently schedules most employees to work 40 hours per week and that has not changed. The change in eligibility is
intended to cover employees who have unplanned unpaid leave from losing benefits while
working for the county.”
The county’s contribution remains unchanged at $847 per for employees selecting single
coverage and $1,508 per month for employees selecting family coverage. The new health plan
does not provide a single-plus-dependents option. Annual increases in health coverage will be
split equally between the county and the employee.
A wellness policy includes employee recognition, an allocation for county logoed apparel and employee wellness initiatives. This program will be funded through the wellness allocation provided by Medica under the county’s new contract.
Shift differentials were increased for law enforcement groups and added to other groups
for work performed outside of the regular county hours of operation.
Uniform and equipment allowances were increased for law enforcement groups and the
county policy for uniform and equipment allowance was added to the AFSCME contract.
In other business, the board did as follows:
- Approved low quote of Thielen Motors, Park Rapids, MN for the purchase of a half-ton crew cab pickup in an amount not to exceed $44,015, with tax, title, and license to be paid separately by Auditor's Warrant.
- Approved low quote of $5,148 from Samuelson Laney for a Modine 100,000 BTU radiant tube heater with stainless steel. It replaces a radiant heater in the wash bay.
- Approved a service agreement between the county and the Hubbard County Posse from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023 in the amount of $427.
- Approved quote from LENS Equipment of Saint Joseph MI. in the amount of $7,137.
- Approved all appraisals for sale by the Jan. 9 timber auction.
- Approved personnel policy revisions and deletions, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- Approved an updated 2023 county fee schedule.