Hubbard County sets 5-year capital project plan

The Hubbard County Board is poised to approve a five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) at their Tuesday, July 5 meeting.

A public hearing was held on June 20. This Enterprise reporter and Sue Tomte were the only two members of the public in attendance.

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell explained that a CIP is required by Minnesota Statute before issuing any general obligation debt.

The other reason for a CIP is annual budgeting and planning ahead, he said.

Among the CIP’s priorities are maintaining the infrastructure on the county’s $50-million worth of buildings. “10% would be a pretty conservative number” for preparing for future maintenance issues, Cadwell added.

The policies and procedures in the CIP lay out criteria for evaluating capital projects as well.

County department heads will submit their proposed capital projects annually by March 31. These are projects typically in excess of $50,000.

Cost estimates for major projects requiring bond issuance will reflect actual architectural and engineering cost estimates based on approved building plans.

County commissioners can annually adjust the five-year schedule, based on changes in capital priorities, operating budget or other financial conditions. The CIP will be updated by June 30 each year.

For example, the five-phase plan for the Deep Lake County Park is dependent on grant funding. “So we’re setting aside money for matching funds, when it can have the most impact,” Cadwell said.

He added that, i f the grant isn’t awarded, the project will likely be delayed.

Cadwell reminded the board that passing the CIP doesn’t mean individual projects are approved. “They all have to go through their individual approval process.”

The 2023 budget includes a $1.1 million levy for capital improvement projects and another $500,000 for economic development. This $1.6 million was a capture of new construction tax capacity from Enbridge’s Line 3 project, and is forecasted to continue from 2024 through 2028.

In addition to Deep Lake Park, this CIP proposes these:

A $7.5-million remodel of the Hubbard County Jail in 2025

Construction of a $13-million annex between the LEC and Hubbard County Government Center in 2028

Renovation of the Hubbard County Government Center somewhere between 2028 and 2032. The project involves reconfiguring office spaces, updating the 10-year old interior finishes and addressing any necessary mechanical systems.

The last time the county formulated a CIP was in 2014.

Federal, state housing funding requests

In 2024, the CIP anticipates funding from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.

Cadwell praised Mary Thompson, executive director of the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC), for convincing the Minnesota Legislature to make allocations available for economic development and housing projects.

All the counties in Minnesota are receiving this funding, “primarily because Mary Thompson was down and presented at a hearing,” he said. “We’re going to get $118,000 a year, going forward.”

In a phone interview, Thompson said she testified twice at the Legislature.

“The first time was for the Minnesota Workforce Housing Development Program. That’s a program that’s available to small communities in Greater Minnesota to help facilitate workforce housing,” she explained. “That program received a significant bump in funding for this year. For some communities, it works really well.”

In the case of Pinecrest Apartments in Park Rapids, Thompson said this program wasn’t a good fit.

Thompson also testified for the new, direct local housing aid.

“That will come every year as an appropriation from the state to counties. They can use it for anything that helps their housing needs,” she said.

Each county receives an amount that’s designated in the statute. The resources must be used within three years or transferred into a Local Housing Trust Fund.

Cadwell told the board that Thompson also made a pitch for $3 million in federal funds for HLDC’s proposed single-family housing subdivision.

Thompson spoke with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar during her June 16 visit to Park Rapids. Similarly, she sought congressionally directed spending from U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

“Each legislator has the opportunity to submit local projects for special direct funding from the federal government. The projects do need to qualify within some valid grant program, but it’s a special award. Our project qualifies under the community block grant program,” Thompson explained, so HLDC submitted the spending request to Klobuchar and Smith.

The federal money would be used to construct infrastructure, which would “facilitate not only the parcel that the HLDC owns, but there’s also a set of private parcels that likely will get developed as a result of this infrastructure. So the leverage of a $3 million infusion into the community could have a five-fold benefit through the investment in additional housing.”

The federal funds will also make the housing more affordable to families.

Thompson added that U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach wasn’t participating in the congressional directing spending program at the time, but she is now.

