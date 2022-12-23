Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hubbard County rejects ‘forever chemical’ testing

In March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released a PFAs monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.

061919.N.PRE.ExteriornewsouthTransferStation.jpg
Hubbard County's south transfer station
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
December 23, 2022 07:23 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte is not in favor of voluntary sampling for

per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs).

He spoke to Hubbard County commissioners at their Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting.

In March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) released a PFAs monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.

In total, the MPCA listed 137 manufacturing and industrial facilities, eight regional airports in Greater Minnesota, 91 wastewater treatment plants and 143 landfills, recycling facilities and composting centers.

ADVERTISEMENT

MPCA officials are asking the facilities to conduct sampling and report back to the state by the end of 2023.

Inclusion on the list means the facility could potentially be emitting PFAs into the environment and does not mean the facility is a confirmed emitter, says the MPCA.

What are PFAs?

PFAs are a “forever chemical” that the state agency is tracking. According to the MPCA, they comprise “a large group of nearly 5,000 different synthetic chemicals that are resistant to heat, water and oil.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies PFAs as emerging contaminants on the national landscape.

Invented in the 1930s, PFAs are still commonly used for their water- and grease-resistant properties in many industrial applications and consumer products, such as carpeting, waterproof clothing, upholstery, food paper wrappings, cookware, personal care products, firefighting foams and metal plating.

A costly test and broader problem

“There’s been studies that found PFAs in soils, rain water, Antarctic ice cores, polar bear tissues, human blood and drinking water supplies, so it’s very widespread throughout the entire environment. Landfills may end up being receivers of some of this PFAs-containing waste,” Holte said. “With our two demolition and construction landfills, we have greater restrictions on what we’re permitted to accept, basically being limited to building material. So we may not have the concerns that a full, municipal solid waste landfill would have that has a liner and pretty much accepts all waste products.”

Saying it’s an important issue, Holte argued that landfills should not be singled out, given the prevalence of PFAs in the environment.

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell agreed, saying it is a broader issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think we want to be collecting information that MPCA can use to punish us with later until we have a compliance plan in place,” he added.

Holte said sampling the county’s landfill is estimated to cost $20,000 or more, “which many facilities are viewing as a future unfunded mandate” from MPCA.

The MPCA has offered to pay for one of two rounds of lab costs, he added.

Hubbard County has joined a statewide landfill coalition, comprising both public and private facilities, according to Holte.

The coalition may conduct a third-party study of PFAs.

“The reason for this would be to ensure an unbiased study that isn’t conducted by a regulator, such as the MPCA, which many people view as a conflict of interest,” Holte said.

Board chair Ted Van Kempen asked how sampling would be performed.

“For all landfill facilities, it’s sampling groundwater at the monitoring wells around the facility,” Holte replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

County commissioner Char Christenson asked Holte if he foresees the MPCA “telling you that you somehow have to clean this up.”

“If it would be present in our wells, it’d be something they’d be regulating us on to clean up,” Holte affirmed.

Board consensus was to not comply with the voluntary sampling.

County commissioner Tom Krueger said the state should pay for any testing.

RELATED ARTICLES:
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Minnesota
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
Minnesota
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
December 21, 2022 05:36 PM
Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
December 21, 2022 04:19 PM

Related Topics: HUBBARD COUNTY BOARDMINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCYPOLLUTIONGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What to read next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
122422.N.PRE.SantaandFred9155.jpg
Local
Santa swings through town
Santa Claus paid a visit to the Developmental Achievement Center and participated in the Heritage Living Center's Dove Project on Dec. 22.
December 23, 2022 06:10 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish