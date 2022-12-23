Hubbard County rejects ‘forever chemical’ testing

Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte is not in favor of voluntary sampling for

per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs).

He spoke to Hubbard County commissioners at their Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting.

In March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) released a PFAs monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.

In total, the MPCA listed 137 manufacturing and industrial facilities, eight regional airports in Greater Minnesota, 91 wastewater treatment plants and 143 landfills, recycling facilities and composting centers.

MPCA officials are asking the facilities to conduct sampling and report back to the state by the end of 2023.

Inclusion on the list means the facility could potentially be emitting PFAs into the environment and does not mean the facility is a confirmed emitter, says the MPCA.

What are PFAs?

PFAs are a “forever chemical” that the state agency is tracking. According to the MPCA, they comprise “a large group of nearly 5,000 different synthetic chemicals that are resistant to heat, water and oil.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies PFAs as emerging contaminants on the national landscape.

Invented in the 1930s, PFAs are still commonly used for their water- and grease-resistant properties in many industrial applications and consumer products, such as carpeting, waterproof clothing, upholstery, food paper wrappings, cookware, personal care products, firefighting foams and metal plating.

A costly test and broader problem

“There’s been studies that found PFAs in soils, rain water, Antarctic ice cores, polar bear tissues, human blood and drinking water supplies, so it’s very widespread throughout the entire environment. Landfills may end up being receivers of some of this PFAs-containing waste,” Holte said. “With our two demolition and construction landfills, we have greater restrictions on what we’re permitted to accept, basically being limited to building material. So we may not have the concerns that a full, municipal solid waste landfill would have that has a liner and pretty much accepts all waste products.”

Saying it’s an important issue, Holte argued that landfills should not be singled out, given the prevalence of PFAs in the environment.

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell agreed, saying it is a broader issue.

“I don’t think we want to be collecting information that MPCA can use to punish us with later until we have a compliance plan in place,” he added.

Holte said sampling the county’s landfill is estimated to cost $20,000 or more, “which many facilities are viewing as a future unfunded mandate” from MPCA.

The MPCA has offered to pay for one of two rounds of lab costs, he added.

Hubbard County has joined a statewide landfill coalition, comprising both public and private facilities, according to Holte.

The coalition may conduct a third-party study of PFAs.

“The reason for this would be to ensure an unbiased study that isn’t conducted by a regulator, such as the MPCA, which many people view as a conflict of interest,” Holte said.

Board chair Ted Van Kempen asked how sampling would be performed.

“For all landfill facilities, it’s sampling groundwater at the monitoring wells around the facility,” Holte replied.

County commissioner Char Christenson asked Holte if he foresees the MPCA “telling you that you somehow have to clean this up.”

“If it would be present in our wells, it’d be something they’d be regulating us on to clean up,” Holte affirmed.

Board consensus was to not comply with the voluntary sampling.

County commissioner Tom Krueger said the state should pay for any testing.