News | Local
Hubbard County Recorder’s office hires firm to upload historical land records

Completing this project would allow the public to easily search all recorded documents within the county, Hubbard County Recorder Lauren Anderson explained at the Jan. 3 county board meeting.

Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
January 06, 2023 12:07 PM
For 15 years, the Hubbard County Recorder’s Office has been manually indexing its historical documents.

On Tuesday, County Recorder Lauren Anderson received board approval to hire US Imaging Inc. of Saginaw, Mich. to complete the approximately 100,000 remaining documents, dating back to 1883.

The cost is $208,107.

Completing this project would allow the public to easily search all recorded documents within the county, Anderson explained at the Jan. 3 county board meeting.

While the recorder’s office has scanned “significant amounts” into a special software program and made them available to the public via idoc Market, Anderson said only documents post-1957 are currently searchable.

She estimated it would take an additional 10 to 15 years for her staff to finish the project manually, due to their other workload demands.

US Imaging, on the other hand, can complete the indexing in 12 to 18 months, Anderson said.

In her report to the board, Anderson wrote, “The indexing will enhance and speed up the title transfer by allowing title companies to better access to our records. It will also allow genealogists the opportunity to search by name to find ancestors by name, which is not a capability they had before. Finally, completing this project is good succession planning to utilize the current knowledge and expertise in our office.”

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell reminded the board that the project was included in the 2023 budget. The service fee will be paid out of the recorder’s compliance fund rather than the general fund.

Anderson wrote, “The purpose of the compliance fund is to enhance land records and the use there of, as such we feel this is an appropriate use of the funds. As of October 2022, the fund balance is $376,085.”

County commissioner Char Christenson noted that US Imaging Inc. is the only scanning vendor in America that serves counties exclusively.

The board approved the hire on a 3-0 vote, with county commissioners Dan Stacey and David De La Hunt absent.

Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
