Hubbard County recommends change to business use on natural environment lakes

Hubbard County proposes two modifications to the “professional services business use” category in its shoreland ordinance.

Upon the direction of the county board, the county planning commission took up the matter at its July 24 meeting.

“There was interest in exploring whether that use could be modified to be allowed on natural environment classified lakes due to some recent interest by a party that would fall under that use category and is looking at some locations that would be in natural environment jurisdictional area,” said Hubbard County Environmental Services Director Eric Buitenwerf.

The commission recommended changing professional services business from “non-permitted” to “conditional use” for natural environment lakes, he explained, “with an accompanying performance standard that it would only be permissible if the property and the use is outside of Tier 1, which is the first 400 feet landward from the ordinary high water mark.”

“They felt that would keep the more rural character of the lake and continue to achieve that objective of the ordinance,” Buitenwerf reported.

The planning commission recommended prohibiting professional services business use on “all other river segments.” It’s currently a conditional use.

Buitenwerf said the commission realized it “made more sense to modify to a non-permitted use due to the fact that those include some very remote segments, like the Mississippi River and some others that are wanting greater protection.”

The county board set a public hearing for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the government center.

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen said he liked the recommendations. “It still protects the lakes, yet we help businesses. We want more businesses to come to Hubbard County, and something like this being a deterrent, I think was a good fix.”

In related business, the board approved a $7,321 estimate from ProWest & Associates of Walker to update the county’s E911 addressing software.

“Without the upgrade, we will not be able to continue to assign new E911 addresses,” explained Buitenwerf.

