Hubbard County ranks 13th in state for DWI arrests, sheriff says

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, once again, received a grant for a DWI/traffic safety officer.

Sheriff Cory Aukes said the $99,373 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety covers the salary and benefits of an existing, full-time deputy for one year.

The Hubbard County Board approved the 2024 grant agreement at their Aug. 15 meeting.

County commissioner Char Christenson asked how deputies handle stopping someone under the influence of marijuana.

There’s a field sobriety test and a blood/urine test, Aukes replied. “They do it now, even prior to any of the existing laws. There’ve been DWIs handed out not only for meth usage but marijuana as well. It’d be no different than what we currently do.”

Aukes said the DWI/traffic safety officer has been successful.

Starting in October, this will be the second year of the grant and position.

“There’ve been more DWI-impaired drivers taken off the road than any of our other counties,” he said. “As long as we would want it, we’d keep applying. As long as we have good statistics, I see no reason why it would go away.”

Aukes praised the two different deputies who have held the role as “very, very good.”

County commissioner Dave De La Hunt asked if the number of DWIs is slowing down.

In the first six months of 2023, Aukes said his office made about 165 DWI arrests. Not only was it more than surrounding counties, but Hubbard County ranks 13th in the entire state. “That includes the Minneapolis Police Department, every agency out there,” he said.

According to Aukes, the Park Rapids Police Department made 9 DWI arrests during the same time period.

Christenson asked if a lot of them are repeat offenders.

Yes, Aukes said, adding that explains why the jail population is high. “Those are not first-time offenders. Those are repeat offenders. Those are people that are on probation and get another DWI. Those are people with felony DWI.”

Christenson asked about recovery programs at the Hubbard County Jail.

Aukes said there’s Alcoholic Anonymous and others.

Judge is blocking drug treatment court

De La Hunt said he spoke last week with a former county attorney and district judge about drug specialty court.

“He said it works fantastic. He said recidivism drops drastically, so you don’t have those multiple offenders coming in on a steady basis,” De La Hunt recounted. “If we’ve got this big of a problem, we need to do something differently.”

Aukes said he supports drug specialty courts, but claimed there will still be repeat offenders because “a lot of people we’re seeing wouldn’t qualify.”

If it “ever gets approved,” Aukes reiterated his support.

Christenson noted, “Unless we have the judge on board, we can’t move forward. Isn’t that correct?”

“That’s been the holdup,” Aukes agreed. “We have to have a judge willing to take it on.”

What is drug treatment court?

According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch (MJB) website (mncourts.gov), “Treatment courts represent a shift in the way courts are handling certain offenders and working with key stakeholders in the justice system. In this approach, the court works closely with prosecutors, public defenders, probation officers, social workers and other justice system partners to develop a strategy that will pressure an offender into completing a treatment program and abstaining from repeating the behaviors that brought them to court.”

It continues, “Treatment courts are the single most successful intervention in our nation's history for leading people living with substance use and mental health disorders out of the justice system and into lives of recovery and stability. They improve education, employment, housing, and financial stability; and promote family reunification. Instead of viewing addiction as a moral failing, they view it as a disease. Instead of punishment, they offer treatment. Instead of indifference, they show compassion.”

It concludes, “Treatment court strategies include regular appearances before a judge, intensive supervision by a probation officer, frequent drug and alcohol testing that is random and individualized, and using immediate sanctions and incentives to reward program compliance and respond to program non-compliance. Research shows that when these strategies are implemented correctly, treatment courts improve public safety and save taxpayer dollars.”

Speed monitor trailer

In related business, the county board accepted the low quote of $11,844 from MPH Industries, Inc. of Owensboro, Kentucky for a speed monitor trailer.

Aukes estimated the existing speed monitor trailer is 20 years old. “It’s rusty and getting in tough shape.”

He added the Wolf Lake Baseball Club and Hubbard County Mounted Posse specifically made donations for this purchase.

