Hubbard County pursues grant for Deep Lake Park

To keep the ball moving on the Deep Lake Park project, as Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell put it, county commissioners accepted a $18,893 proposal from SRF Consulting Group, Inc. of Minneapolis to prepare and submit a grant application.

The deadline for the 2025 Parks and Trails Legacy Grant Program is July 31.

In a May 12 letter to Cadwell, Stewart Crosby, senior project manager at SRF, explained that Deep Lake Park become eligible for the grant when the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) approved the county’s master plan.

Cadwell reminded the board that phase 1 of Deep Lake Park’s development is road work, demolition, extension of utilities and site preparation.

“Fiscal year 2025 means these funds are effective from July 1 next year through June 30 of 2025,” Cadwell said. “It’s timely to get this application in and get funding for it.” He recommended working with SRF, which the board unanimously approved at their Tuesday, May 16 meeting.

DNR environmental requirements

SRF will gather all required text and graphics as part of the application submittal, including the required budget spreadsheet and the sustainability plan

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requires several environmental documents before a grant contract can be executed. SRF will prepare and submit the

required documents to the appropriate agencies on behalf of the County. These include an environmental assessment statement, compliance with water and wetland regulations, pre-approval from the Minnesota State Historical Preservation Office and more.

Crosby reported that the application requires a site visit by GMRPTC staff in Aug. or Sept. 2023.

When will the park be accessible?

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen said he’s had constituents ask when they will be able to get into Deep Lake Park.

“It’ll be after the buildings are demolished and/or secured in a way that we know they’re not a public safety hazard,” Cadwell said, adding, “We’ll take that fence down as soon as it’s safe for people to be out there” and the county can put up signage regarding non-motorized use.

When the hazards are removed, hopefully by this fall, Cadwell said residents can hike through the park, throw a canoe in the lake. “Our goal is to get that done as soon as possible.”

He’ll be working with the new county land commissioner to secure demolition bids.

Cadwell said the primary, three-mile trail loop around the lake has been staked out. “There is some amount of logging that has to happen, in addition to brushing to make that preliminary path.”

Located at the former Val Chatel ski resort, the 440-acre property includes the entire shoreline of Deep Lake and a smaller, unnamed lake.

The master plan calls for both RV, tent and cabin camping; hiking, snowshoe and cross-country ski trails; a spur to an adjacent ATV trail; mountain biking, picnic areas and non-motorized water activities like canoeing, kayaking and fishing.

In related business, the county board also approved an archaeological survey from Duluth

Archaeology Center, LLC for a timber sale in Lake Alice Township. Without curation, the cost is $6,514 or $8,202 with curation. Should any artifacts be recovered, they must be curated at the Minnesota Historical Society or another facility recognized by the Office of the State Archaeologist.