Hubbard County moves cash for bigger return

Looking for the best return on county investments, Hubbard County opened an account with Pershing Advisor Solutions and engaged Ehlers Investments as an investment advisor.

Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave proposed converting up to $5 million of the county’s cash assets into a liquid, ladder account with Pershing.

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell noted that the county reupped CDs at better interest rates with local banks as well.

“We know, for the last two years, our investment income has been really lousy, with the markets the way they were. The markets are changing,” he said, adding investment performance has dwindled from a high of nearly $500,000 to less than $200,000.

“This action supports an additional $200,000 of investment income of our taxpayer money working harder for them,” Cadwell said.

Rave said she always includes the four local banks when she’s looking to invest.

“They have an equal opportunity to submit their rates. After that, it’s my responsibility to do what I think is in the best interest of the county, and that is to increase those investment earnings as much as I can.”

She agreed earnings have been dismal in recent years.

Rave received two local bids. She commented that one local bank has become “a little more competitive,” while the other is not competitive at all.

“It’s more worth our while to leave our money in the money market fund. If we’re able to increase our investment earnings going outside of the county, that is where we’re at,” Rave said.

County commissioner Char Christenson asked how Pershing compares to the Minnesota Association of Governments Investing for Counties (MAGIC) Fund.

The MAGIC Fund is a local government investment pool sponsored by the Association of Minnesota Counties and Minnesota Association of County Auditors, Treasurers and Finance Officers. It was established in 1990 and complies with Minnesota Statute.

Rave said the MAGIC Fund’s interest rates plummeted during COVID, but are coming back now.

Cadwell said Ehlers can guarantee investments of public monies are safe. They are also more reactive to quickly changing market conditions and have time to manage the county’s portfolio, he added.

The best rate in Hubbard County is currently 3.65%, Rave noted.

Cadwell said government investments are seeing 6% returns elsewhere.

“It’s shameful to be investing county dollars at a low rate when we know we can do better,” Rave said. “We need to do better.”

“It’s a dynamic market,” Cadwell added.

County commissioner David De La Hunt advocated for local banks. “Those dollars are being used to invest in the community, in starting businesses and building people’s homes. There’s a hidden value in that that we need to consider,” he said.

De La Hunt recommended establishing a bare minimum that is kept locally. “That money needs to be working here.”

Cadwell said he plans to prepare monthly investment reports.

The county board approved the motion at their Dec. 13 meeting.

