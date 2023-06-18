Hubbard County leaders talk economic development with U.S. Sen. Klobuchar

Park Rapids was the first stop in northern Minnesota for U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Friday, June 16.

She visited with city and county leaders to discuss economic development and other priorities. They gathered at the Armory Arts & Events Center (AAEC).

Ruby DeBellis, Klobuchar’s outreach director, said the senator then traveled to Wadena and Detroit Lakes for similar events.

AAEC board president Joan Tweedale welcomed Klobuchar, saying, “We’re honored to have you.”

Tourism, economy

Klobuchar asked how tourism is faring.

“We’ve had a really nice start to the summer,” replied Derek Ricke, Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO.

She asked if the week-long vacation model of the past was still strong.

“Super strong,” Ricke said. When air travel decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Tourism, as a whole in the state, struggled a little bit, but our resort economy was the strongest it’s been.”

While other downtowns are struggling, Ricke said “We’re really blessed to have a strong, vibrant downtown with arts, tourism, retail. It’s really strong.”

Ricke mentioned that The Hangar, located on U.S. Hwy. 71, offers full business services for entrepreneurs, small business owners and remote workers. Examples are printing, teleconferencing and meeting rooms.

Park Rapids City Administrator Angel Weasner discussed the reconstruction of Fair Avenue. “It’ll be done in time” before the county fair, she said. “Plus, we have a new grocery store, ALDI, being constructed on the other end of town.”

Klobuchar recalled the Enterprise taking a photo of her kissing a brand-new streetlight after she secured federal funding for the downtown Park Rapids reconstruction and revitalization project in 2010.

“You know you did a lot more than the streetlight,” added LuAnn Hurd-Lof, a member of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association. “Uh, the whole street!”

Broadband

“We’ve been working so hard on the broadband issue here,” Klobuchar said. “We’re really, finally going to get some of the funding. It’s imminent.”

In Feb. 2023, Klobuchar and U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $10 million in federal funding to expand access to high-speed broadband in northeast Minnesota, including Hubbard, Itasca, and St. Louis counties.

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell noted there are currently three internet providers, but service gaps remain.

“Lake Belle Taine has some of the most expensive properties in the county, and they’re the ones that don’t have service,” he said. “The infusion of money and grants should really help.”

Housing prices, taxes

Mary Thompson, executive director of Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC), gave Klobuchar a handout about the proposed affordable workforce housing complex, called Pinecrest Apartments.

In conjunction, Thompson said HLDC has applied for Congressional funding for a $3-million, single-family, subdivision development. “It has moved along, but I wanted to call that out,” she said, adding that this particular project is in U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach’s district.

“Affordable housing is very important for us,” Thompson said.

Cadwell described Hubbard County’s tax base as “diverse.”

County commissioners also captured new construction tax capacity from Enbridge’s Line 3 project, which will be invested in economic development and capital improvement.

“In the last couple of years, of our 15,000 residential parcels, half of them are seasonal,” he said. “Half of them are residential. … Last year, our housing prices went up 37%, which is really hard for people.”

“The real challenge is the median home price in Minnesota is over $350,000. The median family income is $65,000,” Cadwell continued. The result: Those looking for a bank loan aren’t going to get it.

“Our tax system used to tax second homes higher than they do first homes. And that has not happened,” Cadwell said. About 20 years ago, when Minnesota shifted to “collecting state general sales tax on seasonal homes, and they opted out of paying into our local school referendums, that has not kept pace and those dollars have not come in.”

“The tax rate on a $800,000- to $1-million home is the same as the tax rate on a $150,000 home for someone whose working two jobs,” Cadwell concluded.

The county has had workers turn down jobs because they couldn’t find housing, he added.

Workforce shortage, immigration reform

“I’m obsessed with this,” Klobuchar said of the workforce shortage.

Due to a lack of cabin cleaners, Ricke anticipates resorts will need to vary the check-in/check-out days “so they can share their workforce on multiple days rather than everything turning over on a single day.”

Klobuchar commented that apprenticeships, Wi-Fi and amenities encourage young people to live where they grew up.

“The other piece of it is immigration reform,” Klobuchar said. “There’s so many people that could be vetted that you could have for more work permits.”

Klobuchar noted that Canada is attracting permit workers because that country allows spouses to work. The U.S., on the other hand, has a five-year ban on working spouses.

Klobuchar said she’s working on a bill with U.S. Senator John Thune (R-South Dakota) to update rules on U.S. work permits, visas and DREAMers.

“I do actually believe there are ways we can sanely do this,” she said.

Klobuchar noted there are Africans with letters from the U.S. military vouching for them, yet their status has been in limbo for two years. Some Ukrainians may wish to stay longer as well.

“We’ve always taken in people. It’s been really good for our state’s economy, too,” Klobuchar said. “No nation has expanded with a shrinking workforce.”

Thompson mentioned that most economic development grants are based on job creation. “We have plenty of jobs. What we need is ways to get people into those jobs,” she said.

A dozen local leaders met with Klobuchar on Friday, June 16 at the AAEC's art gallery. Front row, from left: Thompson, Weasner, Klobuchar, Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center Executive Director Laura Johnson, Kjenaas and LuAnn Hurd-Lof of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association. Back row: Paul Dove of Heartland Arts, AAEC board president Joan Tweedale, Ricke, Cadwell, Century Asst. Principal Mark Frank, Century Principal Mike LeMier and AmeriCorps volunteer Will Olson. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Education

Century School Principal Mike LeMier told Klobuchar about the school district’s construction project. “It’s a really exciting time for us,” he said.

As for workforce development, LeMier spoke about the Park Rapids’ career and technical education programs. “A lot of our students don’t go to four-year universities. A lot of them go to trade schools,” he said.

At the elementary level, LeMier said they are focusing on STEM and agriculture, “so we can start building those skills earlier because we want kids to see themselves having jobs here in this community.”

Klobuchar agreed, adding that Mayo Clinic in Rochester did something similar for the medical field.

LeMier praised Assistant Middle School Principal Mark Frank for reducing suspensions by 70% in the last year.

Asked what made the difference, Frank said they focus on “culture, relationships and family” and “being clear, consistent, fair.”

Laura Johnson, executive director of Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, utilized a $30,000 grant in April 2022 from Otto Bremer Trust to increase support of individuals living with disabilities as they pursue meaningful employment.

She purchased a Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) lab, “a research-based assessment system that identifies aptitude for community-based employment, functional skills, interests and work behavior strengths and barriers to success, according to the PAES website ( worklifeready.com/paes ).

“We’re using it with high school students that are part of our DEED vocational rehab programs as well as our own clients,” Johnson said. “I call it ‘job in a box.’”

If someone has interest in an administrative job, for instance, he or she can explore the skills needed, step by step.

Klobuchar noted there is a shortage of plumbers, electricians, nurses, tradespeople, even though these are good-paying jobs.

Arts

Paul Dove of Heartland Arts gave Klobuchar a copy of Art Beat, published quarterly in cooperation with the 16-member arts organization and the Park Rapids Enterprise.

Dove said, “It really is a great art community,” filled with artists and residents who appreciate the arts.

Northern Lights Opera Company, now its 21st year, typically sees 2,000 at its musical show. “Thirty percent of those come from over 50 miles away,” Dove said.

2nd Street Stage drew 800 to 1,000 on its opening night, June 15, reported Hurd-Lof.

Tweedale said 100-plus people attended each of AAEC’s open mic nights.

The arts “does a great job of infusing economics into the area,” Dove said.