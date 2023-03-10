Hubbard County joins state coalition’s 'forever chemicals' study

Hubbard County will pay $8,000 to study the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the north and south transfer stations.

On Tuesday, the county board signed a contract with Barr Engineering Co. of Minneapolis. The PFAS study is a joint effort with a statewide landfill coalition.

Last month, Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte explained to county commissioners that this third-party study is in response to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) request for voluntary PFAS sampling in 2023.

Holte said the statewide coalition represents almost all of the public and private landfills in Minnesota.

Forty-six facilities have committed to participate in this PFAS study, according to Holte. As a result, the cost is $4,000 per landfill.

“Sampling and analysis costs are not included in the proposal and will be conducted with our routine sampling events,” Holte reported at the March 7 meeting.

Holte said there will be two sampling events at each transfer station this year.

He reiterated that the reason for a third-party study would be to “ensure an unbiased study that isn’t conducted by the MPCA.” “This approach would be transparent, science-based, mutually beneficial to the landfill coalition members, the MPCA and other stakeholders,” Holte said.

After factoring in sampling and analysis costs, Holte anticipates the total expense to be $16,000.

The board unanimously approved participation in the study.

Why are PFAS bad?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, are a family of nearly 5,000 human-made chemicals now pervasive in the environment, according to the MPCA.

Called ‘forever chemicals,’ they do not break down and can bioaccumulate in both humans and other living organisms. Some PFAS are toxic.

“PFAS have been found in the blood serum of nearly every American. Recent studies show because PFAS can transfer from a mother to her baby. Nearly all babies are born with these chemicals in their body ,” says the MPCA. “This widespread exposure to PFAS in our communities is the result of decades of releases of PFAS into the environment and use of PFAS in commercial and industrial products.”

The EPA regulates some uses of PFAS and some manufacturers have eliminated them, but PFAS continue to be manufactured in the U.S. and globally.

For more information about the MPCA’s plan to prevent, manage and clean up PFAS, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/minnesotas-pfas-blueprint .

In related business, the board did this:

Approved the low quote of $228,779 from Sanitation Products Inc. of Fargo, ND for a 2024 Freightliner 114SD truck with a Galbreath hook system. Holte said the existing 2017 hook truck would be kept for a backup machine.

Approved the purchase of 50 96-gallon recycling containers with lids from Cascade Engineering of Grand Rapids, Mich. Total cost is $4,575.

Approved an annual contract with Winterberger Inspections of Osage, MN to provide the bulk of the county’s SSTS installation inspections. “Doing so provides a significant cost savings to the county as it avoids the need to hire additional staff to do inspections,” reported Environmental Services Director Eric Buitenwerf. “The agreement language is the same as prior years.”

Removed Ben Miller of Laporte from cabin lease #58 agreement and named Wes Leier of Moorhead as the primary lease holder.