Hubbard County Incidents: Nov. 21-27, 2022

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 08:09 AM
Accidents: Nov. 22: A caller reported her daughter put a vehicle in the ditch and took down a stop sign, with no injuries;

Nov. 23: A Jeep Wrangler collided with a Chevy Equinox with no injuries, but leaving a vehicle blocking the roadway;

Nov. 24: A caller reported hitting a deer, which was now in the ditch with broken legs, needing to be dispatched; A caller said his wife saw a deer that had been hit in the middle of U.S. Hwy. 71 near Bemidji; A 400th St. caller complained about three dogs that keep entering his property;

Nov. 25: An accident was reported in Nevis, blocking a roadway; An accident was reported leaving someone lying in the road, breathing, with a head injury;

Nov. 26: A caller reported a vehicle hitting a tree;

Nov. 27: A 480th St. caller reported a vehicle drove into caller’s yard, hit caller’s vehicle, and an occupant left on foot.

Animal Related: Nov. 22: A Park Rapids area caller reported a baby fawn on the side of the road, needing to be dispatched;

Nov. 23: A caller reported hitting two deer, leaving one still alive, and caller wanted a tag for them; A caller said a deer hit by a vehicle was still alive and caller wanted a possession tag;

Nov. 25: A caller reported a male in a red hat was hitting his dog; An animal at large was reported; A caller reported hitting a deer that needed to be dispatched;

Nov. 26: A caller found a black female dog with a purple collar tagged with the name Allie;

Nov. 27: An officer found a white dog on the side of the road; A 150th St. caller reported a large horse in their yard; A 398th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s dog tore his garbage open three times during the day.

Assaults/Harassment: Nov. 21: A text-to-911 reported a verbal disagreement involving a mother and son on County 93;

Nov. 22: A Rockwood Twp. caller reported a physical domestic altercation, saying the male took her phone and she had to call using one of the kids’ phones; A 317th Ave. caller reported a schizophrenic aunt broke into a house where she wasn’t supposed to be;

Nov. 24: A caller in a Chrysler Town and Country reported their boyfriend and boyfriend’s brother, both intoxicated, started to fight in the vehicle and at one point were strangling each other; A Hubbard Twp. caller reported her 19-year-old son was being assaulted by his dad;

Nov. 25: A County 4 caller reported someone made threats toward her daughter;

Nov. 26: A County 36 caller reported kids were threatening to beat up a girl they think called in an underage party the previous night.

Burglaries/Theft: Nov. 21: A front door alarm was activated on 219th Ave. and proper ID was entered to cancel it; A caller reported a payment box was tampered with; A 480th St. caller reported identity theft; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported they called an Amazon number found on Google and got scammed out of $92;

Nov. 22: A theft of gravel from a county gravel pit was reported; A caller reported having trouble getting tools back from a 210th St. address;

Nov. 23: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a domestic incident in which her husband broke down the door;

Nov. 24: A bar door alarm was activated in Akeley with no keyholders present;

Nov. 25: A caller reported someone hacked her Walmart account and ordered four Xboxes that were delivered to a 374th St. address;

Nov. 26: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported the theft of a cell phone, saying a female was refusing to give it back and ran up a bill of over $1,000 on it; A Mantrap Twp. caller reported a male hacked her phone and was threatening to share her information and pictures;

Nov. 27: A caller reported the theft of a heater, chair and camera from his deer stand.

Fires: Nov. 22: A passing motorist reported a garage on fire on County 40;

Nov. 24: A fire alarm was activated in Henrietta Twp.;

Nov. 26: A fire alarm was activated in Nevis Twp.; The fire alarm in Nevis Twp., due to smoke in an apartment, was canceled.

Medical: Nov. 21: An ambulance was requested on County 2 for a male having Parkinson’s issues; A lift assist was requested on 193rd Ave.; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for an elderly female who fell, possibly breaking an arm;

Nov. 22: A medical alarm was activated in Nevis Twp.; An ambulance was requested in Steamboat River Twp. for a 64-year-old male having an asthma attack, struggling to breathe;

Nov. 23: A lift assist was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a female who slid out of her scooter; A county jail inmate was transported to the emergency room for a suspected overdose; An ambulance was requested on County 14 for a 79-year-old male lying on the floor, throwing up blood; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a 69-year-old chemotherapy patient who was not doing well;

Nov. 24: An ambulance was requested on 169th Ave. for a female possibly having a stroke;

Nov. 25: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female having issues with her catheter; A medical alarm was activated on County 14, but there was no contact with the subscriber; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a 99-year-old female described as very confused;

Nov. 26: An ambulance was requested on County 18 for someone experiencing severe jaw pain and shortness of breath; An ambulance was requested on County 29 for an 83-year-old female having trouble breathing;

Nov. 27: An ambulance was requested on 230th St. for a female with heart issues who felt like she was going to pass out; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who had been ill, who fell in the shower and hit the back of his head and was now having trouble staying awake; An ambulance was requested on 219th Ave. for a male who fell on the ice.

Miscellaneous: Nov. 21: A text-to-911 from Beltrami County reported suspicious people at a County 93 location; A County 18 caller had questions for an officer about how long she has to keep property; Officer assistance was requested in Park Rapids; A 291st Ave. caller reported a snowmobile abandoned at the end of a driveway; A K-9 demonstration was held in Nevis; A Henrietta Twp. caller requested officer assistance regarding a pounding noise in her basement; A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance for a female needing a ride to the casino;

Nov. 22: A caller reported someone bow-hunting in a state game refuge; A caller requested assistance locating her mother on County 119; A caller was suspicious about a Chevy truck driving in front of caller’s house, honking its horn, doing burnouts and turning in caller’s driveway three times despite caller going out and yelling at them;

Nov. 23: A caller reported her neighbors informed her that there were tire tracks at caller’s unoccupied, White Oak Twp. residence; A 105th Ave. caller reported having trespassing issues; A caller was suspicious about a four-door sedan that drove around the block approximately 12 times; A caller was suspicious of a person who tried to flag them down in the middle of the road; Officer assistance was requested for a very intoxicated male walking on County 2, wanting to go to detox;

Nov. 24: Beltrami County dispatch reported receiving a 911 hang-up from a Hubbard County location;

Nov. 25: A Park Rapids caller said her phone wouldn’t stop calling 911 but there was no emergency; A 129th Ave. caller had questions about someone doing commercial business within their subdivision; A Nevis caller said his tenant left the residence, leaving vehicles on the property; A County 4 caller reported a lost handgun; A Park Rapids caller was suspicious about someone knocking on their back door, leaving footprints showing them running away;

Nov. 26: An abandoned vehicle was reported on County 23; A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller had numerous questions and/or complaints for an officer.

Traffic: Nov. 21: A caller reported a vehicle ran a school bus stop arm while kids were about to get off the bus; A vehicle with an obstructed license plate was stopped;

Nov. 22: A caller reported a vehicle passing unsafely; Officer assistance was requested in Nevis for school traffic; A caller reported a truck pulling a camper with no lights on either the truck or the camper; A 209th Ave. caller reported a vehicle blocking the road with no lights on or anyone around;

Nov. 23: A caller reported a vehicle traveling at varying speeds and swerving;

Nov. 25: A White Oak Twp. caller reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the road wouldn’t let a Menards semi truck through; A Chevy Traverse with an obstructed plate was stopped;

Nov. 26: A caller reported two boys, approximately age 10, walking along the roadway and caller could barely see them and worried they could be hit; An older truck was reported swerving all over the road; A caller complained about a vehicle swerving, speeding up and slowing down, and brake checking caller before turning onto 307th Ave.; A box truck was reported swerving all over the road and speeding.

