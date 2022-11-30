Hubbard County Incidents: Nov. 14-20, 2022

Accidents: Nov. 14: A one-vehicle rollover was reported with no injuries, involving an older-style Ford pickup and a young male driver; A one-vehicle rollover was reported involving a Jeep, with no injuries but occupants shaken; A two-vehicle accident was reported with no injuries; A 110th St. caller reported a single-vehicle rollover with occupants possibly trapped;

Nov. 15: A collision between two trucks was reported with no injuries and no resulting road hazard; A caller reported his vehicle went off the road, and he was back at his cabin and calling his own tow; An Apple Watch called 911 after detecting an accident, and dispatch spoke with a female who said she flipped her snowmobile but was fine; A vehicle in the ditch was reported; A vehicle rollover was reported with one occupant who did not appear to be injured.

Animal Related: Nov. 14: A car vs. deer collision was reported, and caller reported no injuries but didn’t know if the car was drivable;

Nov. 15: A car hit a deer, damaging the driver’s side headlight and front bumper but leaving the vehicle drivable;

Nov. 16: A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions for an officer about dogs that keep coming into her yard; An officer reported a vehicle vs. deer collision resulting in damage;

Nov. 18: The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe reported hitting a deer and said she had a tow en route but asked about getting a ride; A Todd Twp. caller reported a horse was out; A caller reported a deer partially in the road and voiced concern that someone may swerve to miss it; A caller who hit a deer wanted a possession tag and said the deer was still alive;

Nov. 19: A caller reported a vehicle vs. deer collision, saying the vehicle was not disabled and the deer ran off into the woods; A caller reported a dead deer in a lane of traffic;

Nov. 20: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported an injured deer in his yard; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported an injured deer in the northbound lane just south of the Beltrami County line; A caller reported his brother hit a deer with caller’s vehicle and wanted to use caller’s hunting license for it.

Assaults/Harassment: Nov. 14: A 496th St. caller reported being harassed on Tik Tok and scared to be home alone; A Farden Twp. caller reported stalking;

Nov. 16: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a physical domestic altercation in progress; A bus driver asked Laporte School to call law enforcement because a mom would not get off the bus on County 16;

Nov. 17: A Helga Twp. caller reported his ex-girlfriend was blackmailing him, demanding money and threatening to “mess his life up” after breaking up; A County 4 caller reported a 13-year-old being disorderly.

Burglaries/Theft: Nov. 14: A kitchen door alarm was activated on County 7 and no keyholder could be reached; A hold-up panic alarm was activated by keyfob in Lake Emma Twp.; A 110th St. caller reported the theft of fence posts; An Akeley caller reported a customer in the store had pumped $40 worth of fuel but didn’t have money to pay for it;

Nov. 16: A residential burglar alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.;

Nov. 17: A basement motion alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.; A Todd Twp. caller reported receiving a suspected scam call from someone claiming to be with customs enforcement; A County 93 caller reported a scam phone call; A Farden Twp. caller reported a scam call from someone claiming to be with PayPal; A burglar alarm was activated on County 27 and there was no contact with the keyholders; Three garage alarms and a general burglar alarm were activated in Steamboat River Twp.;

Nov. 18: A garage motion alarm was activated in Farden Twp.; A living room motion alarm as activated in Hart Lake Twp.

Fires: Nov. 17: A Nevis caller reported an off-sale area filling with smoke, and said everyone was being evacuated.

Medical: Nov. 14: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female who fell, possibly injuring an arm and a hip; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 87 for someone with low oxygen and low blood pressure;

Nov. 15: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male going into diabetic shock; An ambulance was requested on County 109 for a male experiencing shortness of breath and weight gain; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 73-year-old female described as semiconscious and pale;

Nov. 16: A Farden Twp. caller requested an ambulance, saying he was sick;

Nov. 17: An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a 55-year-old male with gout experiencing severe pain; An ambulance was requested in the Park Rapids area for a 16-year-old female who had a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who cut his catheter tubing;

Nov. 18: An ambulance was requested on County 36 for an 81-year-old female who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested on 275th Ave. for a 72-year-old female who was very weak and dehydrated; An ambulance was requested in Steamboat River Twp. for an elderly male who fell out of his vehicle and lay outside for an hour;

Nov. 19: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female found on the floor, weak, with dried blood in her mouth, described as “out of it”;

Nov. 20: An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for an 81-year-old female who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for an elderly female who fell and was having back pain; A medical alarm was activated on 193rd Ave. for an elderly male who needed a lift assist; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a male who fell on the ice earlier.

Miscellaneous: Nov. 14: A Lake George caller requested officer advice about what to do with a car the previous owner left on the property over a year ago; A Hendrickson Twp. caller had questions about an order for protection and how to retrieve some of her property; A caller was suspicious of a couple vehicles parked in Lake George;

Nov. 15: A caller asked for an officer to be present when they access property on 315th Ave.; A caller asked to speak with an officer with concerns about his two nephews living with caller’s mother in Todd Twp.; Police personnel escorted the Park Rapids swim team out of town to compete at state;

Nov. 16: An open-line 911 call from State Hwy. 87 was disconnected, and when called back someone picked up and dispatch could hear machinery in the background before it was disconnected again, and upon a second callback dispatch heard what sounded like the phone being hit or moved but no answer; A caller was suspicious about a small SUV that had been parked in a random spot since at least Nov. 14 and was covered in snow; A Lake George caller had questions about an order for protection, saying his wife had sold his camper; A caller requested officer assistance getting in touch with his uncle on County 9 regarding some property; A Cass County caller wanted to speak to an officer about child custody, saying his ex lives on County 13 and won’t let him speak to their daughter;

Nov. 17: A County 9 caller complained about his nephew living in his vacant house;

Nov. 18: A caller reported two men gutting a deer on U.S. Hwy. 71 with a Ford F-150 pulling a car haul dolly; A 230th St. caller requested advice about a female whose vehicle broke down, and who had been living on caller’s property for a week;

Nov. 19: A 200th St. caller requested officer assistance regarding an intoxicated male at her residence who was attempting to walk home without being appropriately dressed for the weather; A Laporte caller reported an open door at a business.

Traffic: Nov. 15: A County 36 caller reported a parking complaint; Law enforcement assisted a motorist on the side of the road; Motorist assist was requested; A caller reported glare ice on the roadway; A caller reported an underage juvenile driving a four-wheeler up and down the road;

Nov. 17: A Duck Lake caller complained about three sedans parked on the side of the roadway, partially obstructing traffic;

Nov. 18: An officer removed debris from the roadway on County 40; A caller reported a car passing unsafely; A Dodge Ram with an obstructed plate was stopped.