Hubbard County Incidents: May 8-14, 2023

Animal Related: May 8: A Helga Twp. caller complained about a barking dog; A 180th St. caller reported neighbors’ dogs keep going in their yard; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a large, short-haired, white dog attacked their chickens;

May 9: A squad vehicle reportedly hit a deer, taking minimal damage; A deputy saw a dog running after a person on the roadway in the Laporte area;

May 10: A caller found a small brown Lab, apparently a puppy, with a broken chain hooked to him;

May 11: A caller reported two black and white dogs with collars running across traffic; A County 3 caller reported two cows on the roadway and a bunch of cows in the woods, not fenced in; A County 18 caller had questions for law enforcement about a dead deer that had started to smell; A Nevis Twp. caller had questions for law enforcement about a neighbor who had been shooting beavers near caller’s property for the past couple days;

May 13: A Hubbard caller reported an adult male and three kids netting fish at Long Lake in a culvert under the road;

May 14: Law enforcement responded to a car-vs.-deer accident; An Akeley area caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched; A caller reported three blue heelers running loose with no collars, saying the females appear to have just had a litter, and caller was concerned they were just dumped in the country.

Assaults/Harassment: May 9: A distraught Henrietta Twp. caller reported issues with her roommate about a faucet being removed;

May 10: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a male known to the family stopped at her place during the night and she asked what needs to be done so that he cannot stop there again;

May 12: A Lake Hattie Twp. caller reported threats; Law enforcement reported a domestic issue in Farden Twp.; A Henrietta Twp. caller was locked out of her apartment and said she pulled out her taser and knife;

May 13: A County 39 caller reported harassment on her GoFundMe page; A County 6 caller reported a female in a Nissan yelled at caller because he was burning and told him he was going to die.

Burglaries/Theft: May 8: A Nevis business reported a $72.16 gas drive off that occurred on May 5; A laundry door alarm was activated in Nevis Twp.; A Long Lake caller reported someone had been in their cabin recently;

May 9: A basement glass breakage alarm was activated on County 20;

May 10: A commercial burglar alarm was activated at a Nevis bar by a main entry door sensor; A County 17 caller reported a scam call she keeps getting; An upstairs motion alarm was activated in Todd Twp. when no keyholders were available; A Hubbard Caller reported fraud, saying she holds the bill of sale and receipts for a piece of property, but the deed is still in the original owner’s name; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported into her window, bent the screen, left Bobcat tracks behind the house and moved some dirt;

May 11: A Hubbard caller reported fraud;

May 12: A 230th St. caller reported theft;

May 14: A burglar alarm was activated at Itasca State Park by family restroom and custodian door sensors.

Fires: May 9: An upstairs smoke detector fire alarm was activated and canceled in Nevis Twp.;

May 10: A residential fire alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. by a living room smoke detector;

May 11: A 247th Ave. caller reported a tractor on fire next to a house; A Farden Twp. caller reported a fire in a stove;

May 14: A County 4 caller reported a fire in the baseboard around the outside of a building about 100 feet from propane tanks; A caller reported a fire under a power pole on the side of the road; A Big Stony Lake caller reported a house fire with a 100-gallon gas tank close to the house.

Medical: May 8: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male described as confused, weak and dizzy;

May 9: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female recently released from the hospital who could not get up her outside stairs; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who needed help out of a bathtub and whose arm was bleeding;

May 10: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 90-year-old male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested on County 14 for a female with blood spurting from a gash in her leg;

May 11: An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a 22-year-old female experiencing stiffness in her left arm;

May 13: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female having seizures;

May 14: An ambulance was requested on County 33 for a female having a reaction to medicine, including headache, dizziness and vomiting; An ambulance was requested for a male having chest pains in a Dodge Ram pulled over on the side of the road; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids due to elevated blood pressure.

Miscellaneous: May 8: Law enforcement found a DNR sign that was used as a target; A 220th St. caller complained of a loud car parked in front of his house; A County 4 caller reported a mail carrier hit his house on May 6, causing damage; A County 89 caller reported a sign floating in the middle of the river; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported issues with her mother hiding household items in her bedroom; A 236th St. caller requested officer assistance in picking up their sister and kids; Law enforcement patrolled a baseball game in Laporte; A Farden Twp. caller complained of loud music and a lot of noise; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle;

May 9: An open-line 911 call came from Nevis and was dropped, and there was no answer upon callback; An open-line 911 call came from a Nevis address where the phone was not accepting messages and the house phone was not answered; A Nevis area landlord requested officer assistance regarding issues evicting mobile home tenants; Law enforcement patrolled a baseball game in Nevis; A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported an ongoing issue with two small children and a lot near her home;

May 10: A Farden Twp. caller reported suspicious activity; An Arago Twp. caller reported seeing a red light on the east side of Potato Lake, flashing an S.O.S.; A State Hwy. 200 reported a suspicious, unknown male outside, yelling at her;

May 11: A 2-year-old on 510th St. hit the SOS button on their mother’s watch; A 275th Ave. caller reported a semi-automatic weapon being fired at 7 a.m. on May 6 and 7; Dispatch heard a little noise on an open-line 911 call from 150th St.; A County 89 caller reported a tree down in the river; A Nevis caller reported two boys approximately 10-11 years old on top of a church garage, throwing stuff off; A Todd Twp. caller reported illegal rental property;

May 12: A Farden Twp. caller reported a female was breaking windows on her car; A County 36 caller reported she was cleaning up after a fire and found something she wanted an officer to look at; An Arago Twp. caller complained about a tree being cut on the river; A 167th Ave. caller requested officer assistance, saying the DMV wants her to make sure her moped was not stolen; A County 23 caller had questions for law enforcement about a vehicle in his impound lot; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported their back walk-out basement window appeared to have been shot; A Mantrap Twp. caller had questions about a neighbor shooting firearms; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property from a 230th St. address; A caller reported two suspicious males; A female 911 caller said something about driving, then the call dropped and there was no answer when callback was attempted; A 911 hang-up from Lake Alice Twp. had no answer upon callback;

May 13: A County 40 caller reported two suspicious people on foot, taking things out of yards; A 170th St. caller reported a 1-year-old locked in a car, with a tow en route; A County 81 caller requested officer assistance with a property dispute; A State Hwy. 200 caller reported a fireworks complaint; A State Hwy. 64 caller wanted to speak with a deputy about a neighbor shooting near his property during the night, and caller suspected they had shot some beavers on his property;

May 14: A Bemidji caller was looking for a courtesy ride back to the shelter in Akeley; A 119th Ave. caller reported she was at her parents’ property and a trespasser was pacing the property; A County 6 caller was reported their security camera showed a group of people in his yard when no one should be there; An Akeley caller requested officer assistance regarding a complaint against a male; A 167th Ave. caller kept making open-line 911 calls but not talking; A caller reported property lost on the side of the roadway; A County 9 caller had questions about a male wanting to sleep outside.

Traffic: May 8: A caller reported a Kia was speeding and almost hit him; A large box truck was reported swerving all over the road; A Ford SUV was reported speeding and passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone; Law enforcement provided a motorist assist;

May 9: A motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement assisted with a semi on the side of the road;

May 10: A motorist assist was requested;

May 11: A motorist assist was requested; Motorist assist was requested for a Dodge Durango with a blown-out tire; A caller reported a semi almost crossing the line and almost hitting caller on U.S. Hwy. 71; A minivan with no plates was stopped;

May 12: A caller reported a pickup swerving all over the roadway; A caller reported some wood and safety vests were on the highway; A caller reported a vehicle swerving in its lane; A caller reported a Chevy 1500 swerving all over the road, going through Emmaville at 65 mph;

May 13: An Akeley caller reported a Dodge SUV driven by an intoxicated female with a young child in the car; Nevis caller complained of vehicles driving too fast up and down the road; A Ford Taurus with no plates was stopped;

May 14: A caller reported her son was driving 116 mph with her in the vehicle; A caller reported a Honda four-door speeding and being driven erratically; A motorist assist was requested.