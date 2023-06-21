Hubbard County Incidents: May 29-June 4, 2023

Accidents: June 1: A Hendrickson Ave. caller reported a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone on State Hwy. 200; An Arago Twp. caller reported an ATV hit a sign and someone had a gash on their foot; A caller reported her vehicle was hit while at a rummage sale, but meanwhile caller had left the scene wand was in Cass Lake; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a car coming around a corner swerved to miss another vehicle and hit a mailbox; A caller reported a minor accident not blocking traffic, saying the vehicle pulled off safely; A County 7 caller reported a two-vehicle accident with no injuries;

June 2: A Life360 reported a collision;

June 3: Wadena County passed along an OnStar notification of a crash on County 6; A two-vehicle fender bender with no injuries was reported at Itasca State Park, due to one vehicle backing into another while pulling out of a parking space; OnStar reported a serious crash.

Animal Related: May 29: A caller reported a dead deer in the roadway; A caller reported two horses in the roadway, one bay colored and the other pinto; A County 9 caller reported a lost Chihuahua, a 9-month-old male wearing a multi-colored collar with tags, answering to “Milo,” last seen May 28; A Clover Twp. caller found a large, shaggy, black dog, apparently lost; A 160th St. caller requested advice about keeping his neighbor’s dogs out of his yard; A 210th St. caller reported a calf out on the road;

May 30: A caller reported a white horse running on the roadway; A County 4 caller, upon returning from the hospital, reported her black and white, poodle-mix dog with no collar was missing;

May 31: A Straight River Twp. caller reported two bears tipped over their garbage and wouldn’t go away;

June 1: A Park Rapids area caller reported black and brown cows on the roadway;

June 2: A Todd Twp. caller reported an abandoned dog left by a previous resident; A County 44 caller reported two cows out; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller found a large, white, golden doodle running in a lane of traffic, brought it back to where it belongs, and it came back onto the roadway;

June 3: A caller reported a cow and a calf outside their fence; A caller said two black Labs have been showing up at her daughter’s residence on County 16, and now they brought a husky mix puppy with them, and caller was concerned about her grandchildren’s safety if her daughter’s dog decides to protect the children; A 209th Ave. caller reported a dark brown horse with a halter and lead rope in the middle of the road, refusing to move for traffic;

June 4: A 150th St. caller reported both of her dogs took off, possibly to a nearby lake, and are listed as dangerous dogs; A County 16 caller had questions about neighbors’ dogs barking; A driver who hit a deer and kept going wanted to make sure the deer was not in the roadway.

Assaults/Harassment: May 29: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a domestic situation, saying he separated himself from the drama and wanted an officer to respond;

June 1: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported two foster children in an altercation; A Todd Twp. caller reported their sister making threats via phone; A Mantrap Twp. caller said his brother has been around the area and caller was concerned he may trespass, despite no-trespassing signs;

June 2: A 400th St. caller reported a violation of an order for protection;

June 3: A 480th St. caller requested officer assistance removing a female from his residence;

June 4: An Arago Twp. caller reported their neighbor was unhappy and was threatening caller.

Burglaries/Theft: May 30: Two garage service door alarms were activated in Hart Lake Twp.; A 190th St. caller reported her driver’s license and passport were stolen, and a motor home was parked on her land; A front porch door alarm in Clay Twp. was accidentally set off by a family friend;

May 31: A living room alarm and a front door alarm were activated in Nevis Twp. with no keyholders available; A Nevis Twp. caller complained about trucks jake braking in front of his house; A caller said she went to get some of her property from a shed on 400th St., and the whole shed was gone with all her belongings; A lake door alarm was activated in Farden Twp.;

June 2: A residential burglar alarm was activated in Nevis Twp.; A 139th Ave. caller reported someone stole a mini-bike during the night, leaving footprints;

June 3: A Rockwood Twp. caller reported someone stole seven fishing poles from the back of caller’s truck on June 2; A Park Rapids caller reported she was scammed out of $200 on the internet.

Fires: May 29: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported seeing blue-gray smoke nearby, but no flames;

May 30: A vehicle fire was reported in Akeley Twp.;

May 31: A caller reported seeing smoke coming out of a driveway;

June 2: A Lake Alice Twp. caller reported an oven caught fire and was put out, but the house was full of smoke;

June 4: A Mantrap Twp. caller reported an unoccupied vehicle on fire 50 feet from a house.

Medical: May 29: An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male who passed out;

May 30: A lift assist was requested for an 81-year-old male in Guthrie Twp.;

May 31: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an 85-year-old female having chest pains; An ambulance was requested in Lake George Twp. for a male possibly having a stroke;

June 2: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for someone who was unresponsive but breathing; A helicopter landing zone was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a disoriented male with chest pain;

June 3: An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for an 83-year-old male who fell, with no visible injuries;

June 4: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a 44-year-old female who was severely dehydrated; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who was feeling unwell.

Miscellaneous: May 29: A County 18 caller reported a property line dispute with a neighbor; A Farden Twp. caller reported three ATVs tore up his yard; A parking complaint was reported; A Crow Wing Lake Twp. caller reported a boat on the lake with no one in it;

May 30: A County 81 caller reported a neighbor shooting guns all the time and requested advice;

May 31: A Helga Twp. caller reported at 12:16 a.m. that he hadn’t heard from his wife since 9:30 p.m.; A 911 caller from Lake Emma Twp. said she just wanted it to stop and dropped the call, and upon callback dispatch heard a recording saying the number does not accept calls; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious person who was out walking;

June 1: A 498th St. caller reported seeing suspicious tracks in his driveway; A 450th St. caller gave his address, then dispatch heard a loud scream in the background and the phone disconnected; A suspicious vehicle was reported; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious person who was out walking;

June 2: A Farden Twp. caller gave his address and then left the line open without stating the reason for the call; A Lake Alice Twp. caller had questions for an officer about eviction; Law enforcement in Laporte escorted a baseball team out of town; A 474th St. caller had questions for an officer about a permit to purchase; A caller had questions about renters in Straight River Twp.; An open-line 911 call from County 18 had rustling in the background, and there was no answer upon callback; Law enforcement in Nevis escorted the girls track team back into town; A Nevis Twp. caller requested extra patrols through the campgrounds for the weekend; A male in Park Rapids requested a ride to Walker, saying they had no friends in the area;

June 3: Suspicious activity was reported; Law enforcement provided an ATV safety class in Akeley; A Law Enforcement Center lobby visitor reported mailbox damage on County 18; A County 6 caller complained of a loud party with cars all over;

June 4: Someone requested a courtesy ride back to the Akeley shelter; A 496th St. caller requested officer advice regarding a couple kids riding around on a small dirt bike and a mini-bike, making lots of noise; A 500th St. caller reported a vehicle had been parked there for over a week; A 400th St. caller wanted to talk with an officer about a murder not being pursued.

Traffic: May 29: A Henrietta Ave. caller reported their vehicle’s transmission went out, and requested a tow and possibly a ride into town; A Lincoln four-door was reported swerving all over the road; A caller reported a Jaguar swerving all over the road; A child in contact with their mother reported their father, possibly intoxicated, was driving a Toyota Tacoma; A Dodge Durango pulling a trailer was stopped; A caller reported a four-door vehicle swerving all over the roadway; A caller reported a Dodge Avenger driving in the wrong lane of traffic; A four-door sedan with no bumper was reported driving erratically, speeding and passing in a no-passing zone;

May 30: A motorist assist was requested; A Farden Twp. caller reported four-wheelers tearing up the road;

May 31: A little Honda passed a school bus with its stop arm out; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road; A Park Rapids caller complained about personal watercraft on the Fish Hook River; A caller reported a Chevy Equinox almost hitting caller as she was turning left;

June 1: A County 93 caller reported trucks and other traffic using the road as a bypass, driving erratically and speeding through S-curves, and caller requested extra patrol; A caller reported an SUV swerving all over the roadway; A caller reported a GMC Terrain not staying in its lane;

June 2: A motorist assist was requested; A driving complaint was reported regarding a Ford truck; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a driver swerving over the fog line while eating a sandwich; A 129th Ave. caller reported two well drilling trucks driving recklessly nearly forced his wife off the road; Another motorist assist was requested; An Akeley area caller complained about a driver they followed from Walker; Law enforcement assisted a motorcyclist;

June 3: Law enforcement checked on a vehicle pulling a boat; A caller reported a car swerving all over the road after pulling out in front of a line of cars; Law enforcement stopped two vehicles at one time; A Chevy Silverado with no plates was stopped; A Ford F-150 pulling a trailer was stopped;

June 4: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a Honda driving erratically, swerving over the rumble strip and following closely; A caller reported a Chevy or GMC with two dirt bikes in the back, swerving all over the road and running people onto the shoulder; Law enforcement stopped two vehicles at once; A sedan with no plates was stopped.