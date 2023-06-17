Hubbard County Incidents: May 22-28, 2023

Accidents: May 23: A White Oak Twp. caller reported a 2-year-old was injured in an ATV accident;

May 24: A caller reported their son rolled a car, ending on its side in a swamp;

May 26: Law enforcement responded to a possible ATV accident in Henrietta Twp.;

May 28: Law enforcement responded to an ATV rollover, describing the operator as “partially banged up,” but no medical aid was requested.

Animal Related: May 23: A caller reported a male at a 400th St. address had two dogs on very short chains, not being properly cared for; An Akeley caller found a large great Dane/mastiff-type dog in her neighbor’s yard and said it had been there all day;

May 24: A State Hwy. 34 caller reported their dog ran off during the night and they were unable to find it, describing it as a chocolate Lab with a short tail, wearing a pink field collar; A Farden Twp. caller reported two dogs in his yard with collars but no tags, seeming friendly; A Guthrie Twp. caller reported a swayback horse in their yard, apparently with a broken front right leg; A County 16 caller reported dogs constantly barking and coming on caller’s property;

May 25: A caller reported several cows out on the road or in the woods; A 380th St. caller reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s dogs; A County 18 caller reported cows on the road;

May 26: A caller reported a car was not drivable after hitting a deer, which was dead and off the roadway; A Clover Twp. caller found a dog under their steps and wanted to get rid of it;

May 27: A caller reported two horses on the road;

May 28: A County 18 caller hit a bear and said it was in the ditch, needing to be dispatched.

Assaults/Harassment: May 22: A caller wanted clarification about orders for protection;

May 23: A 169th Ave. caller reported her phone was hacked, and the hackers were now threatening her via text; A County 9 caller reported a small car was in his driveway honking its horn, and caller said it was his stepson’s ex-girlfriend, who had been told to leave and refused;

May 24: A County 9 caller said she needed her husband removed from the property;

May 25: A caller said she was being harassed;

May 26: A State Trooper reported a person in a vehicle they stopped wanted to report a domestic issue on County 6; A Straight River Twp. caller reported her ex-husband was harassing her by phone, possibly intoxicated, and caller was scared that if he came to her home he might harm her; Two young females reported feeling unsafe at their stepfather’s house in Farden Twp. and asked to be removed from the residence.

Burglaries/Theft: May 22: A main-level residential motion alarm was activated on County 93;

May 23: A residential burglary alarm on 8th Crow Wing Lake was activated by a living room motion sensor; A Nevis Twp. caller driving by the home of neighbors who are in Florida reported their door seemed to have been kicked in;

May 24: A front door alarm was activated on County 39 with no keyholders present; Officer assistance was requested when two stolen firearms were recovered;

May 25: A garage alarm was activated in Lake Hattie Twp.;

May 26: A caller reported someone was fraudulently using her credit card and the goods were being shipped to a 219th Ave. address; A front door alarm was activated in Akeley;

May 27: A breakfast nook motion detector was activated on County 18, and the alarm company learned from the homeowner’s wife that nobody should be there; An office motion alarm was activated in Nevis, and no keyholders were answering;

May 28: A Nevis caller reported a couple in the bar had their wallet taken off the bar, and bartender looked at security footage and recovered the wallet but the owners wanted to talk to law enforcement; An entry door alarm was activated in Farden Twp.

Fires: May 22: A County 39 caller reported a Ford Ranger on fire near a residence in Steamboat River Twp.; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a big explosion that shook their windows; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a brush fire getting out of control with structures not too far away;

May 23: An Arago Twp. caller reported his neighbor’s truck was on fire, close to the residence;

May 25: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a fire behind the propane fireplace in their living room; A Clay Twp. caller reported a fire on the island in Skunk Lake;

May 26: A Lake Emma Twp. caller saw what looked like the back end of a truck on fire and something burning in the roadway; A fire alarm was activated by a smoke detector in Nevis but was canceled as a false alarm; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported someone lighting off fireworks east of Park Rapids;

May 27: A caller reported someone was burning a ditch with fluid while the area was under a red flag warning; A fire alarm was activated by a bar smoke detector in Nevis; An Akeley caller reported a campfire under way and was concerned because of the red flag warning;

May 28: A County 40 caller reported guests at a neighboring Airbnb had a fire during the night and didn’t put it out, and it appeared to have started to spread, though there was no active fire at the time; A Todd Twp. caller reported someone was burning in his neighborhood; A Rockwood Twp. caller reported a lot of smoke in the area, unsure where it was coming from but concerned about the burning ban in force; A County 23 caller reported fireworks going off in the area.

Medical: May 22: An ambulance was requested on 150th St. for a male on oxygen, conscious and alert, who had not been out of bed for five days; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a male with back pain, unable to get into a car; An ambulance was requested in Fern Twp. for a male found lying on the bathroom floor, confused and disoriented; An ambulance was requested in Fern Twp. for a male with a dislocated ankle;

May 23: An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male having trouble breathing; Another ambulance request from the same location reported the male was unable to walk; A medical alarm was activated on County 9 for a 69-year-old female with a blood sugar of 60;

May 24: An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a female having trouble breathing;

May 25: An ambulance was requested in Clover Twp. for an 88-year-old male vomiting and going in and out of consciousness;

May 26: An ambulance was requested on County 33 for a male with chest pains;

May 27: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an elderly female having severe back pain and unable to move; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a male who fell and hit his face but was alert; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a 72-year-old male who was very sick and shaky after falling and hitting his head;

May 28: An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a 69-year-old male on oxygen who was short of breath; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for an 83-year-old male possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a female who fell and injured her hip; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female having shortness of breath; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female with multiple sclerosis who was unable to walk; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female whose hip went out, causing extreme pain.

Miscellaneous: May 22: A 275th Ave. caller reported people were “hooting” back and forth, waking her up; Officer assistance was requested in a custody dispute in Nevis Twp.; A Hendrickson Twp. caller had concerns about a neighbor’s yard; A County 4 caller reported a dispute over estate issues; A caller was suspicious of an Acura PSX parked on a forest road with no one around; LifeLine reported someone locked herself out of her vehicle and requested law enforcement assistance; A 275th Ave. caller complained of someone yelling in the middle of the roadway and someone driving a big, black truck past her house and turning around in her driveway;

May 23: A caller looking to purchase a cabin in Farden Twp. had questions about crime in the area; A Bemidji caller said her ex did not give her a gas card as per court order and Beltrami County told her to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office; A caller reported the owner of an F-150 with a boat had left them at the Long Lake north access and was in the hospital, and wanted his neighbor to get the vehicle; A 161st Ave. caller requested officer assistance with a 14-year-old who was trying to leave after his parents told him no;

May 24: Law enforcement patrolled a parking lot root beer kegger in Laporte; Law enforcement patrolled an event with the seniors at the Nevis School; A Lake Belle Taine caller reported a boat washed on shore;

May 25: A Clay Twp. caller requested officer assistance for a confused female; A County 33 caller reported a noise complaint about a truck engine-braking in the neighborhood;

May 26: An Akeley caller was suspicious of a Chevy in her driveway that took off when she came out; A State Hwy. 87 caller had questions about a liquor license; After a 911 hang-up, dispatch called back and the child who answered was upset, and when their father picked up the phone he said everything was fine, it was an accidental dial and the child was scared; A Laporte caller reported a property line dispute after a survey; A County 9 caller reported damage to a vehicle occurring overnight; A Nevis caller reported a driver’s license left at a gas station; A County 33 caller complained about a semi hauling gravel, coming by every 40 minutes, jack braking and causing excessive noise; A caller was mowing at his son’s cabin in Hubbard Twp. when they noticed the doors were open, and caller was unsure whether something was wrong or if the doors had blown open; A Laporte caller reported a young male walked into her house, then left and went behind her garage;

May 27: Law enforcement checked on a suspicious vehicle in Mantrap Twp.; A caller reported multiple people acting strange at a State Hwy. 87 address the previous night, stating they were drunk, and one of them hid behind their shed; A caller reported a wire running along a lake; An Akeley caller reported a three-wheeler stashed behind the building by a Dumpster;

May 28: A Laporte caller reported suspicious activity occurring May 27; A 204th St. caller reported her mother heard screaming at a neighbor’s house and went over to check it out, and caller was unsure what was going on; A law enforcement ride-along was reported in Park Rapids; A caller saw a vehicle parked near the railroad grade four hours ago and said it was still there.

Traffic: May 22: A Ford van was reported swerving all over the roadway; A 398th St. caller reported a Chevy pickup speeding, drifting and damaging the roadway; A caller reported a minivan with its hazard lights on passing caller at high speed;

May 23: A caller reported her grandfather had been drinking and was now driving toward Dorset; A car was reported swerving all over the road; A caller reported debris all over the roadway, possibly including 2x4s and insulation boards;

May 24: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a power pole apparently had snapped off and was leaning toward the highway;

May 25: A Park Rapids caller reported a semi passed him in an unsafe manner; A driving complaint was reported; A caller reported ATVs on a trail; A stop sign violation was reported;

May 26: An officer requested motorist assist; A Laporte caller reported an male, possibly intoxicated, driving an ATV around the school and on the sidewalk; Law enforcement responded to a vehicle that had lost a tire and had a tow coming; A caller reported a motorist with a flat tire and three children in the car on State Hwy. 64; A County 33 caller requested additional patrols for vehicles speeding and not stopping for a crosswalk; A motorist assist was requested; A Chevy with no plates was stopped; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a vehicle driving recklessly in a parking lot;

May 27: Law enforcement stopped an ATV in Laporte; An ATV was reported with no headlights; Seven ATV operators were warned for operating without headlights, one of them also for operating on an undesignated trail; Law enforcement was asked to give a motorist a ride home to grab another vehicle; An ATV operator was cited for carrying a juvenile with no helmet; A caller reported almost being hit two days in a row by cars flying past her when she was trying to turn onto her dirt road; An ATV operator was warned for a stop sign violation; Law enforcement stopped a dirt bike; A Lake Alice Twp. caller reported an ATV speeding up and down the road, saying they have had issues in the past; A County 89 caller reported a drunk female let an underage child drive with two other children in the car; Law enforcement stopped two ATVs; A Subaru with a temporary tag was stopped;

May 28: An ATV operator was cited in Akeley for carrying a juvenile with no helmet; Seven ATV operators were warned for operating with no headlights, one of them also for failing to display current registration; Another ATV operator was warned for failing to display registration; A County 19 caller reported a vehicle traveling at high speeds and then slowing down; A caller reported approximately six kids on each side of the road, close to the fog line, shining a laser at passing vehicles.