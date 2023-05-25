99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: May 15-21, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:45 PM

Accidents: May 17: A vehicle off the road was reported;

May 18: Life360 reported a crash alarm on 450th St.

Animal Related: May 15: A caller reported a cat hit by a vehicle, still alive; A 380th St. caller reported a dog terrorizing other animals;

May 18: A 380th St. caller reported their neighbor’s dog was back in their yard; A caller reported two dead deer in a lane of traffic;

May 19: A 119th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s dog attacked caller’s dog; A Boulder Lake caller complained about an ongoing issue with multiple dogs barking non-stop;

May 20: A Nevis caller complained that neighbors’ dogs were in caller’s yard again; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported that while they were biking, three or four dogs aggressively ran onto the road at them; A 315th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s pitbulls were chasing her kids and her dogs; A County 4 caller reported cows all over the road; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a fellow camper’s dog bit her daughter on the thigh;

May 21: A Straight River Twp. caller reported dogs charging at her car when she drives past their driveway; A 161st Ave. caller reported someone shot her cat last night and it had to be put down, and a neighbor’s dog was also shot with a pellet gun; A caller reported hitting a deer that ran off the roadway, and caller was unsure whether it survived; A Farden Twp. caller complained about a dog that keeps coming into their yard; A Lake Emma Twp. caller said a sandy-colored Labradoodle on her property seemed friendly but may be lost; A 229th Ave. caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched on the side of the road; State Patrol passed on a report of a bear cub hit on U.S. Hwy. 71 west of Lake George, possibly still alive in the roadway.

Assaults/Harassment: May 16: A County 20 caller wanted their daughter’s ex-husband to stop coming on their property; A 109th Ave. caller reported her neighbor keeps honking their horn in front of her house;

May 17: A County 80 caller reported issues with their ex-in-laws; A Nevis caller reported a father at the ballfields attempting to see his children, while not allowed due to a court order related to a parental custody issue;

May 20: A County 40 caller reported a possibly drunk contractor pushed caller’s face;

May 21: A 161st Ave. caller said her grandmother called her crying, saying her neighbors threatened to kill her because she drove over a shared circle drive.

Burglaries/Theft: May 15: A commercial burglar alarm was activated on County 1 by men’s and women’s bathroom doors and the person on-site was unable to enter the proper code; A Nevis caller reported a $62 gas drive-off occurred May 13; A Laporte caller reported an $84.52 gas drive-off;

May 16: A downstairs family room motion alarm was activated in Henrietta Twp.; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a boat stolen, last seen a month ago; A Laporte caller reported an $80.54 gas drive-off;

May 17: A residential burglar alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.; A Laporte caller reported a $29.09 gas drive-off; A Nevis caller reported a theft of money via a checking account and Paypal; A County 16 caller reported two sailboats stolen, possibly with other items; A living room motion alarm was activated on 8th Crow Wing Lake and no keyholders were contacted;

May 18: A deputy spotted an open business door on 120th St.; A residential alarm was activated in Hubbard with no keyholders available; A 450th St. caller reported someone was using her social security number to register an LLC organization;

May 19: An entrance door alarm was tripped on State Hwy. 87; A 170th St. caller reported a scam call requesting $36,500 in cash to be deposited into an ATM in Fargo or Brainerd; An alarm went off in a court judicial office in Park Rapids; A hold-up alarm was activated at Itasca State Park;

May 20: An upper laundry door alarm was activated in Steamboat River Twp.; A front door burglar alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.; A Todd Twp. caller reported a stolen Toyota 4Runner, possibly heading toward Moorhead; A residential basement burglar alarm was activated in Farden Twp.;

May 21: A County 1 caller reported the theft of a customer’s trailer hitch.

Fires: May 15: A fire alarm was activated in Nevis by smoke detectors;

May 16: Law enforcement came upon a very large fire in Fern Twp.

Medical: May 15: A medical pendant was pressed south of County 80; An ambulance was requested on 307th Ave. for a male in his 50s who was very sick; An ambulance was requested on County 36 for a 5-year-old who fell of a trampoline, and their neck went one way and their body the other;

May 16: An ambulance was requested on Steamboat River Twp. for a possible heart attack; An ambulance was requested on 229th Ave. for a male recently released from the hospital who was now lethargic and vomiting; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female who twisted her ankle and passed out;

May 17: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a male possibly having a stroke;

May 18: An ambulance was requested in Hart Lake Twp. for a female with a broken foot;

May 19: An ambulance was requested on 480th St. for a male having extreme pain in his lower back and tailbone area; Law enforcement patrolled a 5K race; An ambulance was requested on County 48 for a male who fell and couldn’t get up;

May 20: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male who fell and needed help getting up, and was feeling unwell; An ambulance was requested in Rockwood Twp. for a 70-year-old female who fell and possibly broke a hip; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a 66-year-old female with ALS needing a lift assist, possibly with some injuries;

May 21: An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Badoura Twp. for a 71-year-old female who passed out and was not looking well; A Park Rapids caller requested an ambulance for his wife; An ambulance was requested in Fern Twp. for a male with diabetes who was not breathing.

Miscellaneous: May 15: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a neighbor was noisy entering his own driveway and caller heard a little girl crying but all was quiet now; A caller reported they lost the remote for a boom truck; A County 38 caller found a wallet on the Paul Bunyan Trail;

May 16: A caller requested an officer escort to retrieve property from an ex’s residence on 275th Ave.; A Park Rapids caller who recently sold a vehicle requested officer assistance making sure the title was transferred; A White Oak Twp. caller said she purchased a garment from the Akeley thrift store that had a dye theft-prevention device on it and she accidentally rubbed her eyelid, and said she didn’t get the dye in her eye, but she now looks like a raccoon;

May 17: A Rockwood Twp. caller reported someone tore up their parking lot; Law enforcement provided training at Itasca State Park; An Arago Twp. caller requested officer assistance;

May 18: Law enforcement reported an officer assist;

May 19: A State Hwy. 200 caller was suspicious about a Cadillac that stood at the end of caller’s driveway and then 50 yards away for over 24 hours;

May 20: A State Hwy. 34 caller was suspicious about three people with flashlights down by his dock, moving toward a culvert; A Lake Emma Twp. caller left a prescription at home and asked if law enforcement could retrieve it and fax it to him at a hotel in South Dakota; A Park Rapids caller reported their cousin was using drugs again; A 269th Ave. caller reported unknown persons in a car trespassing on his fenced and gated property; A 911 call from Nevis Twp. seemed to have bad service, though dispatch could hear someone trying to respond; The emergency room in Park Rapids reported a patient accidentally shot himself in the leg while holstering a gun; A Helga Twp. caller complained of extremely loud music coming from an automotive shop, making it impossible for caller to sleep;

May 21: A 500th St. caller heard about six gunshots; A County 6 caller reported loud music causing items on her walls to rattle; A Badoura Twp. caller had questions about a fireworks permit for a wedding; A County 9 caller had questions about a previous incident that occurred while she was being taken to the hospital; A caller at the Wadena County line complained about shooting by a neighbor; A County 39 caller had questions about a fencing issue with sheep.

Traffic: May 15: A caller reported a driver swerving all over the road; A caller reported a semi swerving all over the road; Law enforcement assisted a motorist changing a tire; A Nevis caller reported motorists speeding on the road on the way to the campground; A Range Rover with a temporary plate was stopped; A Helga Twp. caller had questions about dirt bikes driving around their development; A Hubbard caller reported two teenage females on ATVs tearing up the roadway;

May 16: A motorist assist was requested;

May 17: A caller reported a vehicle swerving all over the road, almost hitting somebody;

May 18: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a cattle guard in a lane of traffic; A caller had questions about an ATV trail; A caller reported a car obstructing a roadway; A Nissan Altima was reported swerving between lane lines, turning hazard lights and turn signals on and off and changing speed; A caller reported a Ford pickup that kept hitting the rumble strips;

May 19: A 490th St. caller reported a possibly intoxicated FedEx driver; A Mercury Grand Marquis with no plates was stopped; Law enforcement assisted a vehicle in the roadway; A motorist assist was requested; A vehicle stopped by law enforcement was slow to stop; A State Hwy. 200 caller reported a driving complaint;

May 20: A caller reported a sign missing for a no-wake zone through a channel, though the pole was still there, and caller also had questions about a raft for kids; Law enforcement stopped two ATVs; A truck pulling a boat was stopped;

May 21: A caller reported a truck pulling a trailer, losing a load of hay bales; A pickup pulling a trailer was stopped; Law enforcement stopped an ATV; Law enforcement assisted a cyclist in Park Rapids.

