Hubbard County Incidents: May 1-7, 2023

Accidents: May 5: A County 29 caller reported a biker took a bad fall in the ditch and was on his back, talking to helpers;

May 7: A caller reported a rollover accident with three occupants, injuries unknown.

Animal Related: May 1: A caller found a stray chocolate Lab mix with no tags wandering on the roadway; A 470th St. caller reported a lost white husky mix with a collar, nametag and bandanna; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Laporte area reported 10-year-old was bitten by a neighbor’s boxer-mix dog and father and son were at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center;

May 2: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched on the eastbound shoulder just west of 307th Ave.; A County 109 reported a dog chased his daughter into the house;

May 3: A caller reported he hit a deer that needed to be dispatched; A 167th Ave. caller reported a neighbor whose dog keeps coming into caller’s yard;

May 4: A caller reported a very large dog, white with black spots, running in and out of traffic, saying caller almost hit it and was concerned for his and other drivers’ safety;

May 5: A County 38 caller reported her daughter’s friend called her saying her dog was stuck in a beaver trap; A Todd Twp. caller reported a lost yellow Lab, 70-80 lbs. With a camo collar and a crooked tail;

May 6: A squad vehicle hit a turkey, possibly damaging the squad’s push bumper; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a deer kneading to be dispatched in the middle of the County 107;

May 7: A squad vehicle hit a beaver; Law enforcement reported cows outside their fence; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a neighbor’s dog was threatening to bite her on her own property.

Assaults/Harassment: May 1: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported her mom was yelling at her and throwing glass; A Park Rapids caller was upset and wanted to discuss a harassment incident; A female caller was heard yelling at a male about some property; An Akeley Twp. caller wanted a police escort to list a vehicle in a domestic abuse no-contact order;

May 2: A caller said a male against whom she has a court order was trying to find where she is and was making contact with her kids;

May 4: A Farden Twp. caller heard fighting late last night, and her husband and some neighbors heard gunshots in the early morning, and caller was concerned about a school-aged girl who lived there and suggested a welfare check at the residence; A County 4 caller reported occupants of an SUV screaming at each other; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported being harassed and said electricity to her room was cut;

May 5: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller accidentally dialed 911;

May 6: A third-party caller reported an assault on 230th St.;

May 7: A 236th St. caller reported a physical domestic assault; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a minor who was previously removed was now back and harassing the caller; Dispatch heard several people yelling at each other in the background of a call from Henrietta Twp.

Burglaries/Theft: May 2: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller said the scammers were back, trying to cut down trees in the neighborhood;

May 4: A County 3 caller said they paid someone to do some work, but he did not complete the work; Law enforcement responded to a possible stolen vehicle in Helga Twp.;

May 6: A school computer lab motion sensor alarm was tripped in Laporte.

Fires: May 3: A County 13 caller reported a brush fire headed toward their house and shop; Becker County reported a grass fire spreading toward the woods; A County 36 caller reported a grass fire spreading into the woods, coming close to a trailer but then moving away from it; A County 36 caller reported a shed on fire, leading to a grass fire;

May 4: A caller at the Beltrami County line reported a brush fire with structures nearby; A County 37 caller reported a neighbor was burning debris unattended.

Medical: May 1: An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a 66-year-old male with neck pain;

May 2: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male possibly having a heart attack;

May 3: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female feeling unwell and dizzy; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male with cancer who fell in the bathroom and now had a low pulse rate; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female reported as very confused and needing assistance; An ambulance was requested on 275th Ave. for a female having heart issues;

May 4: An ambulance was requested on County 107 for a male having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who had a hip replaced two weeks ago and now couldn’t get up and was having severe pain in her right leg; An ambulance was requested for a Nevis Twp. employee who fell down stairs and was having a hard time breathing;

May 6: An ambulance was requested at a Nevis area detox facility for a male having tightness in the chest that grew worse with exertion;

May 7: An ambulance was requested for a female apparently passed out in a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road; An ambulance was requested on County 19 for a 73-year-old female with high blood pressure; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a female in pain three weeks after surgery.

Miscellaneous: May 1: A County 30 caller wanted her phone returned; A male in the Law Enforcement Center lobby wanted to speak to an officer; A 315th Ave. requested officer advice about how to have papers served on his ex-wife; A state trooper reported an abandoned snowmobile inside the treeline by a deer stand; An Akeley caller said a person on their premises claimed his belongings were donated, wanted them back and was getting belligerent; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Bemidji area complained of noise so loud that they couldn’t sleep;

May 2: A ride to Akeley was requested; A caller reported finding bottles and glass that had weird residue on them on the road;

May 3: A Nevis Twp. caller reported seeing on camera a truck in her driveway and a person walking around, looking at her ATV; A caller at the Garfield Lake access reported a concrete picnic table was broken and spraypainted and the outhouse was tipped over; A 210th St. caller had questions about his neighbor constantly shooting; A township board member reported that during a board meeting, someone dumped 20-plus bags of garbage next to the town hall;

May 4: A caller found two bicycles lying in a ditch, spaced apart, and considered it odd; A caller who was renting a shop said there was a bunch of abandoned property on the site and caller asked about laws or regulations on removing it; A 169th Ave. caller reported an abandoned car on his brother’s property;

May 5: A County 48 caller complained of a neighbor putting tree branches and debris on caller’s property; A Mantrap Twp. caller reported hearing five gunshots near her residence; A 315th Ave. caller found an envelope with a name and address on it while cleaning a ditch near the substation;

May 6: Law enforcement checked out a suspicious, parked vehicle; A caller found a wallet in the Paul Bunyan State Forest; A caller had questions about his father’s property in Lake Emma Twp.; A Farden Twp. caller reported someone broke into their house and had a campfire; Someone handling laundry inadvertently activated an elevator emergency alarm in Akeley, but caller said there was no emergency;

May 7: Law Enforcement led an ATV safety class; A 469th St. caller reported a suspicious man sitting in his backyard in a sleeping bag, drinking beer in a children’s shelter.

Traffic: May 1: A motorist requested assistance while stuck in mud and nearly out of gas;

May 2: A vehicle was stopped for following too close; A caller complained about a vehicle riding their bumper and speeding;

May 3: Law enforcement responded to an Amerigas truck on the side of the road;

May 4: Law enforcement stopped an ATV; A caller reported a semi truck swerving all over the roadway;

May 5: Law enforcement stopped a juvenile driver to discuss unbuckling while driving; Motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement stopped a couple ATVs; Beltrami County dispatch routed through a Clearwater caller who was following a vehicle containing her daughter and driven by her intoxicated boyfriend; A caller reported a suspected drunk driver;

May 6: Law enforcement checked on a car for motorist assist; Law enforcement reported a motorist assist; Law enforcement stopped an ATV on County 9;

May 7: Law enforcement checked on a car for motorist assist; A Chevy truck with no plates was stopped; An Infiniti with no plates was stopped; A greenhouse employee reported smelling alcohol on a male who bought hanging baskets, then left on U.S. Hwy. 71; Law enforcement reported a large sinkhole at the top of a hill on 179th Ave.; Law enforcement reported that a traffic light on the south side of the State Hwy. 34-U.S. Hwy. 71 intersection was facing west instead of north; Law enforcement reported a motorist assist.