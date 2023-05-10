99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: May 1-7, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:18 AM

Accidents: May 5: A County 29 caller reported a biker took a bad fall in the ditch and was on his back, talking to helpers;

May 7: A caller reported a rollover accident with three occupants, injuries unknown.

Animal Related: May 1: A caller found a stray chocolate Lab mix with no tags wandering on the roadway; A 470th St. caller reported a lost white husky mix with a collar, nametag and bandanna; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Laporte area reported 10-year-old was bitten by a neighbor’s boxer-mix dog and father and son were at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center;

May 2: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched on the eastbound shoulder just west of 307th Ave.; A County 109 reported a dog chased his daughter into the house;

May 3: A caller reported he hit a deer that needed to be dispatched; A 167th Ave. caller reported a neighbor whose dog keeps coming into caller’s yard;

ADVERTISEMENT

May 4: A caller reported a very large dog, white with black spots, running in and out of traffic, saying caller almost hit it and was concerned for his and other drivers’ safety;

May 5: A County 38 caller reported her daughter’s friend called her saying her dog was stuck in a beaver trap; A Todd Twp. caller reported a lost yellow Lab, 70-80 lbs. With a camo collar and a crooked tail;

May 6: A squad vehicle hit a turkey, possibly damaging the squad’s push bumper; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a deer kneading to be dispatched in the middle of the County 107;

May 7: A squad vehicle hit a beaver; Law enforcement reported cows outside their fence; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a neighbor’s dog was threatening to bite her on her own property.

Assaults/Harassment: May 1: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported her mom was yelling at her and throwing glass; A Park Rapids caller was upset and wanted to discuss a harassment incident; A female caller was heard yelling at a male about some property; An Akeley Twp. caller wanted a police escort to list a vehicle in a domestic abuse no-contact order;

May 2: A caller said a male against whom she has a court order was trying to find where she is and was making contact with her kids;

May 4: A Farden Twp. caller heard fighting late last night, and her husband and some neighbors heard gunshots in the early morning, and caller was concerned about a school-aged girl who lived there and suggested a welfare check at the residence; A County 4 caller reported occupants of an SUV screaming at each other; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported being harassed and said electricity to her room was cut;

May 5: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller accidentally dialed 911;

ADVERTISEMENT

May 6: A third-party caller reported an assault on 230th St.;

May 7: A 236th St. caller reported a physical domestic assault; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a minor who was previously removed was now back and harassing the caller; Dispatch heard several people yelling at each other in the background of a call from Henrietta Twp.

Burglaries/Theft: May 2: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller said the scammers were back, trying to cut down trees in the neighborhood;

May 4: A County 3 caller said they paid someone to do some work, but he did not complete the work; Law enforcement responded to a possible stolen vehicle in Helga Twp.;

May 6: A school computer lab motion sensor alarm was tripped in Laporte.

Fires: May 3: A County 13 caller reported a brush fire headed toward their house and shop; Becker County reported a grass fire spreading toward the woods; A County 36 caller reported a grass fire spreading into the woods, coming close to a trailer but then moving away from it; A County 36 caller reported a shed on fire, leading to a grass fire;

May 4: A caller at the Beltrami County line reported a brush fire with structures nearby; A County 37 caller reported a neighbor was burning debris unattended.

Medical: May 1: An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a 66-year-old male with neck pain;

ADVERTISEMENT

May 2: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male possibly having a heart attack;

May 3: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female feeling unwell and dizzy; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male with cancer who fell in the bathroom and now had a low pulse rate; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female reported as very confused and needing assistance; An ambulance was requested on 275th Ave. for a female having heart issues;

May 4: An ambulance was requested on County 107 for a male having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who had a hip replaced two weeks ago and now couldn’t get up and was having severe pain in her right leg; An ambulance was requested for a Nevis Twp. employee who fell down stairs and was having a hard time breathing;

May 6: An ambulance was requested at a Nevis area detox facility for a male having tightness in the chest that grew worse with exertion;

May 7: An ambulance was requested for a female apparently passed out in a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road; An ambulance was requested on County 19 for a 73-year-old female with high blood pressure; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a female in pain three weeks after surgery.

Miscellaneous: May 1: A County 30 caller wanted her phone returned; A male in the Law Enforcement Center lobby wanted to speak to an officer; A 315th Ave. requested officer advice about how to have papers served on his ex-wife; A state trooper reported an abandoned snowmobile inside the treeline by a deer stand; An Akeley caller said a person on their premises claimed his belongings were donated, wanted them back and was getting belligerent; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Bemidji area complained of noise so loud that they couldn’t sleep;

May 2: A ride to Akeley was requested; A caller reported finding bottles and glass that had weird residue on them on the road;

May 3: A Nevis Twp. caller reported seeing on camera a truck in her driveway and a person walking around, looking at her ATV; A caller at the Garfield Lake access reported a concrete picnic table was broken and spraypainted and the outhouse was tipped over; A 210th St. caller had questions about his neighbor constantly shooting; A township board member reported that during a board meeting, someone dumped 20-plus bags of garbage next to the town hall;

ADVERTISEMENT

May 4: A caller found two bicycles lying in a ditch, spaced apart, and considered it odd; A caller who was renting a shop said there was a bunch of abandoned property on the site and caller asked about laws or regulations on removing it; A 169th Ave. caller reported an abandoned car on his brother’s property;

May 5: A County 48 caller complained of a neighbor putting tree branches and debris on caller’s property; A Mantrap Twp. caller reported hearing five gunshots near her residence; A 315th Ave. caller found an envelope with a name and address on it while cleaning a ditch near the substation;

May 6: Law enforcement checked out a suspicious, parked vehicle; A caller found a wallet in the Paul Bunyan State Forest; A caller had questions about his father’s property in Lake Emma Twp.; A Farden Twp. caller reported someone broke into their house and had a campfire; Someone handling laundry inadvertently activated an elevator emergency alarm in Akeley, but caller said there was no emergency;

May 7: Law Enforcement led an ATV safety class; A 469th St. caller reported a suspicious man sitting in his backyard in a sleeping bag, drinking beer in a children’s shelter.

Traffic: May 1: A motorist requested assistance while stuck in mud and nearly out of gas;

May 2: A vehicle was stopped for following too close; A caller complained about a vehicle riding their bumper and speeding;

May 3: Law enforcement responded to an Amerigas truck on the side of the road;

May 4: Law enforcement stopped an ATV; A caller reported a semi truck swerving all over the roadway;

ADVERTISEMENT

May 5: Law enforcement stopped a juvenile driver to discuss unbuckling while driving; Motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement stopped a couple ATVs; Beltrami County dispatch routed through a Clearwater caller who was following a vehicle containing her daughter and driven by her intoxicated boyfriend; A caller reported a suspected drunk driver;

May 6: Law enforcement checked on a car for motorist assist; Law enforcement reported a motorist assist; Law enforcement stopped an ATV on County 9;

May 7: Law enforcement checked on a car for motorist assist; A Chevy truck with no plates was stopped; An Infiniti with no plates was stopped; A greenhouse employee reported smelling alcohol on a male who bought hanging baskets, then left on U.S. Hwy. 71; Law enforcement reported a large sinkhole at the top of a hill on 179th Ave.; Law enforcement reported that a traffic light on the south side of the State Hwy. 34-U.S. Hwy. 71 intersection was facing west instead of north; Law enforcement reported a motorist assist.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Minnesota
Ottertail couple charged with multiple tax crimes
May 10, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Hubbard County will honor previous drainfield sizing for short-term rentals
May 09, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Hubbard County will honor previous drainfield sizing for short-term rentals
May 09, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
2023NevisTeacheroftheYear051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Boedigheimer named Nevis Teacher of the Year
May 09, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
White pail with bait fish and a yellow plastic scoop
Northland Outdoors
HUBBARD COUNTY AIS: Preserve your fishing bait – and protect lakes
May 07, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Aaron Anderson, Hubbard County environmental specialist