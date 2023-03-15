Hubbard County Incidents: March 6-12, 2023

Accidents: March 6: A caller reported a car off the road, possibly due to an accident; Law enforcement responded with the State Patrol to three vehicles off the road;

March 8: A vehicle off the road was reported; Law enforcement responded to a truck in the ditch;

March 9: A caller reported a two-vehicle accident with one car in the ditch and unknown injuries;

March 11: A County 18 caller reported a vehicle backing up while plowing hit her car, putting it in the ditch and causing front-end damage but no injuries; A Menahga area caller reported their car went in the ditch and was smoking and wouldn’t turn off; A Beltrami County investigator reported an occupied Buick off the road;

March 12: Beltrami County transferred an automated vehicle crash alert, reporting no response from the person in the vehicle; A caller reported a small, four-door sedan in the ditch with no injuries, requesting lights for a tow.

Animal Related: March 6: A deer hit by a vehicle was reported;

March 7: A 175th Ave. caller complained about a neighbor’s dog defecating in his yard; A caller reported they hit a deer with a car and didn’t know if the car was operational or where the deer was;

March 8: A Farden Twp. caller had questions about removing a cat from her crawl space that was tearing up her heating ducts;

March 9: A County 81 caller reported they hit a deer but it was gone, and the car was stuck in the snow but caller thought it was still drivable;

March 10: A 122nd St. caller reported a reddish-brown dog under 30 lbs. had been running around with a leash for four days; A caller reported a German shepherd-looking dog walking along the road; An injured deer was reported in a lane of traffic.

Assaults/Harassment: March 6: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a violation via email of a harassment restraining order;

March 7: A Nevis caller reported a possible violation of an order for protection;

March 8: An Akeley caller reported harassment via social media;

March 9: A Nevis caller reported an eighth-grader causing issues in a classroom; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported someone violated the harassment order caller had against her via phone call;

March 10: A County 80 caller reported harassing phone calls; A possible assault was reported on 344th St.;

March 11: A 317th Ave. caller requested advice on a situation involving domestic violence; A 317th Ave. caller reported domestic violence;

March 12: A Nevis caller reported their husband had been drinking and was acting stupid.

Burglaries/Theft: March 8: A residential burglar alarm was activated in Crow Wing Lake Twp. by a great room motion detector;

March 9: A Laporte caller reported his cell phone kept being hacked; Law enforcement gave a presentation on scam calls in Park Rapids; A Mantrap Twp. caller reported an alarm was going off at a neighbor’s cabin and no one was home; A Todd Twp. caller said she believed an intruder was on her property, and it wasn’t her husband since he was in Wisconsin;

March 10: A Mantrap Twp. caller reported a possible scam, saying someone called claiming to be a federal agent and told him his identity had been stolen; A Nevis Twp. caller wanted to speak to a deputy about cryptocurrency fraud;

March 12: An alarm was activated in Crow Wing Lake Twp. and there was no answer from the key holder; An Akeley caller reported a gas drive-off, saying they charged the person for the wrong pump.

Fires: March 11: A smoke detector alarm was activated on County 80.

Medical: March 6: An ambulance was requested on County 23 for a female who fell and hadn’t been acting right since then; An ambulance was requested on 240th St. for a female having difficulties, with high blood pressure and an odd feeling in her head; An ambulance was requested on 294th St. for a male described as sick; Medical signals were reported through a security system in Rockwood Twp., with three hits but no one answering at the site; An ambulance was requested for a 72-year-old male having trouble breathing;

March 7: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for someone with high blood pressure and a headache; An ambulance was requested on County 30 for a possible heart attack; An ambulance was requested on County 20 for a male having hip and pelvis pain after falling;

March 8: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male whose pacemaker kept shocking him; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male who had been having chest pains for four hours and had thrown up;

March 10: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female with a leg infection who couldn’t walk and now had a temperature; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a 52-year-old female having difficulty breathing;

March 11: An ambulance was requested on 119th Ave. for someone who popped their hip out of joint again; An ambulance was requested on 307th Ave. for a 50-year-old diabetic who had a leg infection, was dizzy and felt unwell;

March 12: An ambulance was requested on County 39 for a 70-year-old male with a bad cold who was passing out on the floor; An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for an elderly female who fell during the night and was not doing well; An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a female with a pacemaker who was short of breath; An ambulance was requested on 240th St. for a female having a muscle issue with her arms, possibly having a stroke.

Miscellaneous: March 6: A 452nd St. caller requested advice about their ex not bringing their children back from a visitation; A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions about a court order, his daughter and a timeline for getting her personal property out of his place; An open-line 911 call from a County 16 location was passed from Beltrami County;

March 7: A Becida caller reported a Chevy truck parked in their parking lot for two months; Law enforcement checked out a male who was out walking;

March 8: A Nevis caller wanted to speak to a deputy about a situation involving his son;

March 9: A law enforcement lobby visitor wanted to speak to a deputy about a previous statement he had given; A Rockwood Twp. caller reported finding suspicious items while cleaning a bathroom, and caller thought they may be drugs;

March 10: A caller reported child custody issues in Guthrie Twp.; A caller complained about someone not allowing the owner to retrieve her car on County 4;

March 11: Beltrami County passed along an open-line 911 call received from County 3 with no answer on callback from either Beltrami or Hubbard County; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller complained about neighbors snowmobiling in his yard; Officer assistance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for a 6-year-old girl at a neighbor’s house, whose mom had left her behind; A 170th St. caller was suspicious about a black truck stuck behind their greenhouse, noting someone had been inside it; A 400th St. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about her ex not following court orders.

Traffic: March 6: A vehicle with an obstructed plate was stopped; A vehicle pulled into a residence during a traffic stop in Akeley Twp.;

March 7: Law enforcement checked on a vehicle for motorist assist; A caller reported a Ford Crown Victoria parked at a stop sign with the driver’s head tilted back, the passenger just sitting there and no lights on; A small car was reported swerving all over the road;

March 8: A vehicle was reported creating a traffic hazard for the highway department;

March 9: A Chevy pickup with an obstructed plate was stopped;

March 10: A caller reported 10-15 bags of garbage all over the roadway; A caller reported a vehicle ran a stop sign and was doing at least 70 mph on County 11;

March 11: Two snowmobilers were cited for stop sign violations; A snowmobiler was cited for both a stop sign violation and failure to display trail registration;

March 12: Law enforcement responded to a vehicle stuck in the middle of the road in Farden Twp.; A female was reported walking down the middle of the road; Law enforcement responded to a disabled semi; A County 33 caller complained about a plow pushing a 3-foot mound of snow at the end of their driveway; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a vehicle with no headlights driving behind her.