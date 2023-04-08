Hubbard County Incidents: March 27-April 2, 2023

Accidents: March 28: An insurance company wanted to speak with an officer about an accident on 460th St. involving a snowmobile in impound; A caller reported an SUV attempting to pass went into the ditch with no injuries, and not blocking the roadway; A caller reported their vehicle was hit by a semi with no injuries;

March 29: Automatic crash detection reported a car vs. deer accident with injuries;

March 30: An accident was reported in the Park Rapids area at about 9:11 a.m., no further details given;

March 31: A State Hwy. 34 caller in the Akeley area reported a large item in the roadway, which a driver hit, causing extensive front-end damage to their vehicle;

April 1: Life 360 reported a possible snowmobile accident, but male was contacted and said he did tip off the snowmobile but was not injured;

April 2: An accident was reported, no further details given; Law enforcement reported a vehicle rolled over in the ditch on 190th St.

Animal Related: March 27: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle had its head up on the side of the roadway;

March 28: A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a deer hit by her driveway needed to be dispatched;

March 30: A 1-year-old blue heeler with no tags or collar was reported as lost;

March 31: A caller reported a young deer on the side of the road, looking like it had been hit by a vehicle; A caller reported hitting a deer and said there were no injuries, but they couldn’t get out by the driver’s door;

April 2: A caller reported a deer on the side of the road, still alive; A 279th Ave. caller reported three dogs on her property; A County 4 caller reported a hunting dog as lost, describing it as Lab-looking, honey-colored, with no collar but chipped.

Assaults/Harassment: March 27: A 400th St. caller reported a possible violation of an order for protection;

March 28: A County 12 caller reported a verbal dispute and wanted a female removed from the premises; A Nevis caller reported a male was threatening her daughter over the phone; A Henrietta Twp. caller wanted a male removed from their property, saying he was there to retrieve his property;

March 30: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted to speak to an officer about their stepfather and a no-contact order;

March 31: An Arago Twp. caller reported her ex-boyfriend was tapping her cell phone;

April 1: An Akeley caller reported a physical assault in which a female was bitten and punched;

April 2: Beltrami County reported a female 911 caller said she was scared in her house and that her boyfriend was listening to her messages and turning her phone off; A caller passed along by Beltrami County hung up, and Beltrami said the female in Farden Twp. was very distressed and could not speak; A caller said she was being harassed by people named Olson who may live in the Akeley area.

Burglaries/Theft: March 27: A 219th Ave. caller reported her bank advised her to file an identity theft report; An audible burglar alarm was activated in Henrietta Twp. by a downstairs family room motion detector;

March 28: An alarm was activated in Nevis by an interior door alarm; A residential panic alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.; A Todd Twp. caller reported the theft of a necklace;

March 29: A County 4 caller reported his nephew stole some items from him; A 470th St. caller had paid for insurance totaling $1,499 and now believed it was a scam or fraud;

March 30: A stone cabin front door alarm and motion alarm were activated on Long Lake; A County 39 caller reported identity theft, saying someone tried to file unemployment in her name;

March 31: A landlord reported receiving a text from a tenant at a cabin in Farden Twp. saying a female was trying to get into the residence, where children were present.

Fires: March 27: A County 36 caller reported seeing a large amount of smoke, but no flames, about 8 miles south of Nary;

March 28: An State Hwy. 34 caller reported a fire in a dump trailer at a business in Osage, and the Park Rapids Fire Department was asked to respond;

March 29: A propane leak was reported at a trailer home on County 9, which was evacuated.

Medical: March 28: A medical alarm was activated on County 16 and contact with the subscriber was garbled; An ambulance was requested on 398th St. for a female who fell in her driveway, possibly breaking a hip;

March 29: An ambulance was requested on 170th St. for a male who had passed out and was very sweaty; An ambulance was requested on 500th St. for someone who fell, hurting their right leg and possibly breaking the knee; An ambulance was requested on 480th St. for an elderly female who fell, hit her head and was bleeding; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who was sick, throwing up and barely able to talk;

March 30: An ambulance was requested in the Park Rapids area via a text-to-911 to Beltrami County for unknown medical reasons;

March 31: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 34 for a female with multiple sclerosis who was not doing well; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for an 80-year-old female with a weak pulse, unable to walk and very dizzy;

April 1: An ambulance was requested on County 45 for a 62-year-old male with pain in his upper left shoulder, unable to raise his arm; An ambulance was requested on County 13 for a male who fell and couldn’t get up;

April 2: An ambulance was requested on County 97 for a male possibly having a stroke.

Miscellaneous: March 28: An open-line 911 call was traced to a Cass County location; A 496th St. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about issues with his grandson’s father;

March 29: A caller requested officer assistance retrieving items from their parents’ residence in Guthrie Twp. per court order; A Nevis Twp. caller reported he could see a truck and boat on his property when no one should be there;

March 30: A male on County 93 texted 911 saying he saw a flash in his window, and when Beltrami County dispatch responded he said he was going to check it out and would let them know, then said he meant the text for his brother; A County 13 caller was suspicious about tracks going in and out of a neighbor’s seasonal property during the last day or two; A bicycle was found in Todd Twp.; A 911 hang-up came from a 150th St. location where, upon callback, a male answered and was yelling at someone, said someone on his property threatened to get a gun and that person was leaving, then the male hung up; A 185th Ave. caller requested officer assistance, saying someone had her car keys;

March 31: A 167th Ave. caller reported an issue with Walmart; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a neighbor hitting snow banks and an oak tree near caller’s residence;

April 1: A Lakeport Twp. caller had questions about trespassing; A Hubbard Twp. caller had questions about child custody, saying their ex said she would not let him take the kids next weekend when he was supposed to have them.

Traffic: March 27: Law enforcement assisted a motorist on the side of the road;

March 28: Law enforcement assisted a motorist on County 36;

March 31: A Park Rapids caller reported a car swerving all over the road; A caller reported a Toyota van almost rear-ended them and then was swerving all over the road;

April 1: A Geo SUV with no registration was stopped; A Chevy Impala with no plates was stopped; Laporte caller reported a driver who had a recent DWI and was at the bar, drinking again;

April 2: Motorist assist was requested; A truck with no plates was stopped.