Hubbard County Incidents: March 20-26, 2023

Accidents: March 22: A vehicle off the road was reported; A jackknifed semi was reported off the road, not blocking the roadway;

March 23: A caller reported a Chevrolet Traverse had been off the road for over 24 hours.

Animal Related: March 20: A Nevis caller reported a shaggy, brown and gray dog with a collar and no tags, running up and down the street;

March 21: A caller reported a deer in the ditch, needing to be dispatched;

March 22: A caller reported two golden retriever-looking dogs running on the road;

March 25: A Todd Twp. caller reported a dead deer by their driveway and debris all over the road; A Helga Twp. caller complained about the neighbors’ dogs barking at them for the past four days and said they spoke to the neighbors about it and the neighbors did not say nice things to them; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle at the south end of 3rd Crow Wing Lake; A caller requested a kill tag for a deer his wife hit.

Assaults/Harassment: March 20: A law enforcement lobby visitor reported his neighbor on 175th Ave. was harassing him about his dogs and filed a false report about them; A County 1 caller reported their ex was being demanding and wouldn’t leave the house;

March 23: A Farden Twp. caller reported a trespasser violating a domestic abuse no-contact order; A Helga Twp. caller reported a male threatening a Bemidji Co-op delivery person over the phone;

March 25: A Farden Twp. caller reported his landlord hit him in the face; A Farden Twp. caller wanted to pres charges against their landlord;

March 26: A State Hwy. 87 caller reported their ex-girlfriend was at caller’s residence, sending sexual harassment messages to caller, who wanted her removed before domestic issues arose; A Todd Twp. caller had questions about an order for protection involving her daughter.

Burglaries/Theft: March 20: A 317th Ave. caller reported someone came to pick up a vehicle and took off without paying; A County 1 caller reported a stolen cash app card; A County 18 caller reported a male came into her house, trashed it and stole equipment and other things;

March 24: A County 4 caller reported a care provider stole from caller’s aunt, who is a vulnerable adult.

Fires: March 20: A County 9 caller phoned the Bemidji fire hall to report a chimney fire;

March 26: A fire alarm was activated in Nevis Twp. due to an apartment smoke detector, then canceled as a false alarm.

Medical: March 20: An ambulance was requested on County 48 for a male possibly having a stroke; A 911 caller in Farden Twp., described as “out of it,” wanted to speak with the ambulance but refused to specify why, and when call was transferred to North Memorial Health Ambulance, the call was dropped; An lift assist was requested on 179th Ave. for a male who fell, with family members noting he had been sick and may need to go to the hospital;

March 21: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a male who was down, breathing but unresponsive;

March 22: An ambulance was requested on County 20 for a 72-year-old male who was unresponsive but breathing;

March 23: An ambulance was requested at the Beltrami County line for a 29-year-old female who had a baby last week, now having severe abdominal pain; An ambulance was requested in Guthrie Twp. for someone whose hand really hurt after hitting something; An ambulance was requested on County 45 for a male who’d had bypass surgery experiencing shortness of breath and headache; An ambulance was requested on 299th Ave. for a 36-year-old having difficulty breathing;

March 24: An ambulance was requested in Hart Lake Twp. for a female who recently had a hip replacement, now having trouble breathing, possibly due to a medication reaction;

March 25: An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female who was sick and dehydrated;

March 26: A State Hwy. 87 caller reported they were heading toward the hospital having a panic attack; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female who had been having back pain for multiple days and had other health issues; An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a female who fell on the ice, hurting her right shoulder, ribs and hip, after recently having hip surgery; An ambulance was requested on 354th St. for a female whose blood pressure was dropping, and who said she felt like passing out.

Miscellaneous: March 20: A Farden Twp. caller was suspicious about an SUV parked on the wrong side of the road; A Farden Twp. caller reported a problem with a rental unit, saying the door was open, stuff was all over the yard, it appeared someone had been squatting there, and now the doors were locked and people who were in there were made that they couldn’t get in; A 169th Ave. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about child custody issues;

March 21: Law enforcement in Nevis escorted the basketball team out of town for the state tournament; An abandoned vehicle was reported;

March 22: A Farden Twp. caller reported her other half hadn’t come home, adding they are supposed to be selling their house and he was monitoring her phone;

March 23: A Todd Twp. caller reported an unoccupied vehicle had been there for a day; A Clover Twp. caller had questions about census mail; A caller considering buying property in Crow Wing Lake Twp. had questions about crime in the area; A Nevis Twp. caller said they had old 20-gauge shotgun shells and wanted information about disposal; No concerning sounds were heard on an open-line 911 call from Arago Twp.; A Farden Twp. caller reported suspicious activity; Law enforcement checked on a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 71;

March 24: A caller reported a vehicle that had been parked for five days;

March 25: A law enforcement lobby visitor, described as possibly confused, wanted to talk to an officer about a lot of things; A County 48 caller reported hearing a gun shot and later finding the bullet and a bullet hole;

March 26: Law enforcement checked on two suspicious persons across from A Better Place in Park Rapids; Law enforcement checked out two suspicious persons in the Ace Hardware parking lot in Park Rapids; Law enforcement reported suspicious activity in Arago Twp.

Traffic: March 20: Motorist assist was requested for a vehicle stuck on the shoulder; A caller reported a driving complaint about a Honda Pilot; A caller reported a semi swerving all over the roadway;

March 21: A Chevy truck was reported swerving all over the road; A van with an obstructed license plate was stopped; A caller reported a Honda or Toyota Sedan stalled in the middle of the roadway, was pushed out of the roadway and was on the shoulder with its hazard lights on;

March 23: A caller reported a semi truck with trailer crossing the centerline; A State Hwy. 64 caller reported a two-door car swerving between lane lines and driving down the center of the road with no license plate;

March 24: A caller reported a vehicle blocking the road; A snowmobile issue was reported; A caller had questions about a vehicle parked on the roadway; A caller had questions about ATV regulations; A 190th St. caller saw a motorist “crack a cold one” before leaving the area on State Hwy. 64;

March 25: A male was reportedly uncooperative during a traffic stop; A snowmobile violation was reported; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road and speeding; Law enforcement stopped a vehicle whose tailgate popped open and assisted with securing items before they fell out.