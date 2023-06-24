Hubbard County Incidents: June 5-11, 2023

Accidents: June 9: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a roller accident with one person on the ground; Extrication equipment was requested for a vehicle accident with injuries in Akeley Twp.;

June 10: A Becida caller reported a van rolled over and two male occupants, appearing intoxicated, asked for a ride to Cass Lake before heading on foot toward the Becida bar; A 119th Ave. caller reported a deer acting strangely;

June 11: A squad vehicle hit a mailbox on County 39.

Animal Related: June 5: A Rockwood Twp. caller said she rescued a dog from a friend, but today the dog attacked her brother and he had to go to the hospital, so caller wanted the dog taken;

June 6: A caller reported a car vs. deer collision with no injuries, saying the vehicle was no longer drivable but a tow was en route; A 139th Ave. caller reported his neighbor’s two dogs charged caller’s dog;

June 7: A Mantrap Twp. caller requested advice about a dog across the bay barking all the time; A 180th St. caller reported his domesticated animals got loose and wandered onto a neighbor’s property, who shot them all;

June 8: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported two full-size horses and one mini-horse got out in the morning and hadn’t come home; A 170th St. caller reported two dogs chasing horses near an intersection;

June 9: A State Hwy. 64 caller reported someone hit a car, causing rear-end damage;

June 10: A Mantrap Twp. caller reported an aggressive dog at a boat landing/campground bit caller on the thigh, and its owners were not around; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male with extreme tooth pain;

June 11: A caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched on the side of the road; A 150th St. caller reported a neighbor’s dog that was supposed to be leashed was running around her place and chasing cars.

Assaults/Harassment: June 6: A 275th Ave. caller reported a neighbor with whom he has been having a property dispute sprayed him with mace;

June 10: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported neighbors (three males, three females) fighting and throwing items around;

June 11: A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about a harassment restraining order he was served; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported their ex-husband backed into their car, made threats and left the scene.

Burglaries/Theft: June 5: A Farden Twp. caller reported their mailbox and its stand stolen;

June 6: A garage motion detector set off a burglar alarm in Todd Twp.;

June 8: A basement motion detector, basement door alarm and upstairs motion detector were activated in Lakeport Twp.;

June 9: An Akeley caller reported a $5.52 gas drive-off; A 229th Ave. caller reported a ski steer attachment stolen, saying they tried contacting the suspect;

June 10: A County 4 caller reported a $68.99 gas drive-off, traveling south; A Clover Twp. caller reported a Norton computer scam snared some of her private information;

June 11: A front door burglar alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.

Fires: June 5: A Straight River Twp. caller reported a brush pile on fire about 30 feet from a neighbor’s house;

June 7: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported a house fire with everybody out and other structures nearby;

June 8: A carbon dioxide alarm and a smoke detector alarm went off on 170th St.;

June 10: A Straight River Twp. caller reported someone setting off fireworks.

Medical: June 5: A medical alarm in Crow Wing Lake Twp. was canceled; An 87-year-old male’s medical alarm detected a fall in Lake Emma Twp., and no contact was made; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male who fell and now seemed confused;

June 6: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female experiencing weakness and shortness of breath; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male with right leg pain;

June 7: An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for someone with low blood pressure;

June 10: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female described as hysterical; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for someone having a seizure;

June 11: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female having back pain; An ambulance was requested in Hendrickson Twp. for a male who was alert but pale, not communicating very well, and unable to move or stand up; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who fell by the bed and was conscious, but had been there for an unknown period of time; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a 72-year-old male who fell on his hip.

Miscellaneous: June 5: A Farden Twp. caller reported their vehicle was locked in a beach parking area; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported she was hooked up to a virtual reality machine and she had cut nine wires under her house because she was being spied on; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted officer assistance talking to his sister and her boyfriend about cleaning up the yard; A County 18 caller reported damage to a mailbox again; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported more issues with their neighbor; A 474th St. caller was suspicious about a car that drove by slowly, its occupants looking into caller’s yard;

June 6: A 135th Ave. caller complained about a gravel pit starting up at 6:30 a.m. every day, with heavy machinery making a lot of noise all day long, and caller wanted to speak to a deputy about the noise ordinance; A Laporte area caller reported his grandson, while working at Knob & Kettle, was approached by a strange male asking him to help put a dock in; A Henrietta Twp. caller having a property line dispute with a neighbor said neighbor’s daughter was now standing on the line to provoke caller, and neighbor also ran caller off Lake Belle Taine with his personal watercraft; Law enforcement was flagged down in Akeley; A 309th Ave. caller reported a vehicle driving by slowly, multiple times; Law enforcement checked on a vehicle; A caller reported damage to a township road caused by an irrigator;

June 7: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported an electric pump by Kabekona Lake was vandalized;

June 8: Beltrami County received a text-to-911 from a County 93 caller who wanted to text his probation officer in Hubbard County; A Straight River Twp. caller reported seeing something with two rows of very bright lights, and they couldn’t tell what it was; A parking complaint was reported; A Henrietta Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about an issue with a neighbor; An open-line 911 call from a State Hwy. 87 location had the sound of people talking, but dispatch called back several times and texted the number with no answer; A Henrietta Twp. caller said their home’s exterior was vandalized, including screens and lights;

June 9: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller was suspicious about a Dodge truck that came and went multiple times during the morning, when caller didn’t know what the driver was doing there; A County 7 caller had questions about a vehicle on which she was trying to transfer title; A County 32 caller had questions about retrieving her truck from an ex-boyfriend; Law enforcement checked out an abandoned ATV; An officer assisted a male out walking, providing a ride due to weather conditions;

June 10: Multiple 911 calls came from a Lakeport Twp. male who did not answer on callback; Ronald McDonald Ride requested extra lights as they crossed U.S. Hwy. 71 onto County 14; An Akeley caller was suspicious about a 1990s GMC truck with about five people walking around, flashing lights; A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions about a noise ordinance;

June 11: An Akeley caller reported a lost gun; A 119th Ave. caller reported his neighbors were blowing something up and shooting firearms too close to caller’s residence; A Park Rapids area caller who was served a trespass order from a bar wanted to speak to a deputy.

Traffic: June 5: A Ford Focus was reported stalled in the middle of the roadway; An Audi was reported slowing down and speeding up, swerving all over the road;

June 7: An ATV violation was reported; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road; A caller reported someone putting in a new driveway had drug a lot of mud across the road, and caller was concerned a motorcyclist would hit it and have an accident;

June 8: A caller had questions about where to ride ATVs; A Hinds Lake caller reported a boat launched after dark with six spotlights shining along the dock line; A road worker reported someone whipped a bunch of doughnuts on the road; Law enforcement provided a motorist assist; Beltrami County reported two vehicles racing southbound on U.S. Hwy. 71 from U.S. Hwy. 2; A motorist assist was requested; A semi with a tanker was reported driving erratically;

June 9: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a driving complaint about a 1990s Toyota;

June 10: A caller reported a Ford pickup almost caused a head-on collision between Kabekona Corner and Laporte; Motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement responded to a vehicle with its flashers on;

June 11: Law enforcement provided a motorist assist; A caller reported a pontoon floated across the lake to the landing side; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a male with a PCP pipe in a Ford F-150 parked on the roadway and shoulder for the last half-hour, creating a traffic hazard; A pickup with no registration was stopped; A car was reported swerving in and out of the ditch; A caller reported four side-by-sides on a paved path.