Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: June 5-11, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Accidents: June 9: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a roller accident with one person on the ground; Extrication equipment was requested for a vehicle accident with injuries in Akeley Twp.;

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

June 10: A Becida caller reported a van rolled over and two male occupants, appearing intoxicated, asked for a ride to Cass Lake before heading on foot toward the Becida bar; A 119th Ave. caller reported a deer acting strangely;

June 11: A squad vehicle hit a mailbox on County 39.

Animal Related: June 5: A Rockwood Twp. caller said she rescued a dog from a friend, but today the dog attacked her brother and he had to go to the hospital, so caller wanted the dog taken;

June 6: A caller reported a car vs. deer collision with no injuries, saying the vehicle was no longer drivable but a tow was en route; A 139th Ave. caller reported his neighbor’s two dogs charged caller’s dog;

ADVERTISEMENT

June 7: A Mantrap Twp. caller requested advice about a dog across the bay barking all the time; A 180th St. caller reported his domesticated animals got loose and wandered onto a neighbor’s property, who shot them all;

June 8: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported two full-size horses and one mini-horse got out in the morning and hadn’t come home; A 170th St. caller reported two dogs chasing horses near an intersection;

June 9: A State Hwy. 64 caller reported someone hit a car, causing rear-end damage;

June 10: A Mantrap Twp. caller reported an aggressive dog at a boat landing/campground bit caller on the thigh, and its owners were not around; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male with extreme tooth pain;

June 11: A caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched on the side of the road; A 150th St. caller reported a neighbor’s dog that was supposed to be leashed was running around her place and chasing cars.

Assaults/Harassment: June 6: A 275th Ave. caller reported a neighbor with whom he has been having a property dispute sprayed him with mace;

June 10: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported neighbors (three males, three females) fighting and throwing items around;

June 11: A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about a harassment restraining order he was served; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported their ex-husband backed into their car, made threats and left the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burglaries/Theft: June 5: A Farden Twp. caller reported their mailbox and its stand stolen;

June 6: A garage motion detector set off a burglar alarm in Todd Twp.;

June 8: A basement motion detector, basement door alarm and upstairs motion detector were activated in Lakeport Twp.;

June 9: An Akeley caller reported a $5.52 gas drive-off; A 229th Ave. caller reported a ski steer attachment stolen, saying they tried contacting the suspect;

June 10: A County 4 caller reported a $68.99 gas drive-off, traveling south; A Clover Twp. caller reported a Norton computer scam snared some of her private information;

June 11: A front door burglar alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.

Fires: June 5: A Straight River Twp. caller reported a brush pile on fire about 30 feet from a neighbor’s house;

June 7: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported a house fire with everybody out and other structures nearby;

ADVERTISEMENT

June 8: A carbon dioxide alarm and a smoke detector alarm went off on 170th St.;

June 10: A Straight River Twp. caller reported someone setting off fireworks.

Medical: June 5: A medical alarm in Crow Wing Lake Twp. was canceled; An 87-year-old male’s medical alarm detected a fall in Lake Emma Twp., and no contact was made; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male who fell and now seemed confused;

June 6: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female experiencing weakness and shortness of breath; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male with right leg pain;

June 7: An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for someone with low blood pressure;

June 10: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female described as hysterical; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for someone having a seizure;

June 11: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female having back pain; An ambulance was requested in Hendrickson Twp. for a male who was alert but pale, not communicating very well, and unable to move or stand up; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who fell by the bed and was conscious, but had been there for an unknown period of time; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a 72-year-old male who fell on his hip.

Miscellaneous: June 5: A Farden Twp. caller reported their vehicle was locked in a beach parking area; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported she was hooked up to a virtual reality machine and she had cut nine wires under her house because she was being spied on; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted officer assistance talking to his sister and her boyfriend about cleaning up the yard; A County 18 caller reported damage to a mailbox again; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported more issues with their neighbor; A 474th St. caller was suspicious about a car that drove by slowly, its occupants looking into caller’s yard;

ADVERTISEMENT

June 6: A 135th Ave. caller complained about a gravel pit starting up at 6:30 a.m. every day, with heavy machinery making a lot of noise all day long, and caller wanted to speak to a deputy about the noise ordinance; A Laporte area caller reported his grandson, while working at Knob & Kettle, was approached by a strange male asking him to help put a dock in; A Henrietta Twp. caller having a property line dispute with a neighbor said neighbor’s daughter was now standing on the line to provoke caller, and neighbor also ran caller off Lake Belle Taine with his personal watercraft; Law enforcement was flagged down in Akeley; A 309th Ave. caller reported a vehicle driving by slowly, multiple times; Law enforcement checked on a vehicle; A caller reported damage to a township road caused by an irrigator;

June 7: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported an electric pump by Kabekona Lake was vandalized;

June 8: Beltrami County received a text-to-911 from a County 93 caller who wanted to text his probation officer in Hubbard County; A Straight River Twp. caller reported seeing something with two rows of very bright lights, and they couldn’t tell what it was; A parking complaint was reported; A Henrietta Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about an issue with a neighbor; An open-line 911 call from a State Hwy. 87 location had the sound of people talking, but dispatch called back several times and texted the number with no answer; A Henrietta Twp. caller said their home’s exterior was vandalized, including screens and lights;

June 9: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller was suspicious about a Dodge truck that came and went multiple times during the morning, when caller didn’t know what the driver was doing there; A County 7 caller had questions about a vehicle on which she was trying to transfer title; A County 32 caller had questions about retrieving her truck from an ex-boyfriend; Law enforcement checked out an abandoned ATV; An officer assisted a male out walking, providing a ride due to weather conditions;

June 10: Multiple 911 calls came from a Lakeport Twp. male who did not answer on callback; Ronald McDonald Ride requested extra lights as they crossed U.S. Hwy. 71 onto County 14; An Akeley caller was suspicious about a 1990s GMC truck with about five people walking around, flashing lights; A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions about a noise ordinance;

June 11: An Akeley caller reported a lost gun; A 119th Ave. caller reported his neighbors were blowing something up and shooting firearms too close to caller’s residence; A Park Rapids area caller who was served a trespass order from a bar wanted to speak to a deputy.

Traffic: June 5: A Ford Focus was reported stalled in the middle of the roadway; An Audi was reported slowing down and speeding up, swerving all over the road;

June 7: An ATV violation was reported; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road; A caller reported someone putting in a new driveway had drug a lot of mud across the road, and caller was concerned a motorcyclist would hit it and have an accident;

ADVERTISEMENT

June 8: A caller had questions about where to ride ATVs; A Hinds Lake caller reported a boat launched after dark with six spotlights shining along the dock line; A road worker reported someone whipped a bunch of doughnuts on the road; Law enforcement provided a motorist assist; Beltrami County reported two vehicles racing southbound on U.S. Hwy. 71 from U.S. Hwy. 2; A motorist assist was requested; A semi with a tanker was reported driving erratically;

June 9: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a driving complaint about a 1990s Toyota;

June 10: A caller reported a Ford pickup almost caused a head-on collision between Kabekona Corner and Laporte; Motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement responded to a vehicle with its flashers on;

June 11: Law enforcement provided a motorist assist; A caller reported a pontoon floated across the lake to the landing side; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a male with a PCP pipe in a Ford F-150 parked on the roadway and shoulder for the last half-hour, creating a traffic hazard; A pickup with no registration was stopped; A car was reported swerving in and out of the ditch; A caller reported four side-by-sides on a paved path.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
FoodTrailerCrash5923.062823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Food truck involved in State Hwy. 34 crash
June 23, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
NRCSFieldPlan.062423.N.PRE.5788.jpg
Local
Mack farm shows ag and conservation work together
June 23, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070721.N.PRE.BullsJohnSmith2BEST.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Professional rodeo brings ‘Yellowstone’ to Park Rapids
June 23, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Local
Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend
June 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
4346098+Marijuana_Plant_03.JPG
Local
Cannabis use addressed by Nevis City Council
June 20, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Local
Akeley's share of Hwy. 34 project nearly $220K
June 20, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness