Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: June 26-July 2, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:16 AM

Accidents: June 30: The Nevis Fire Dept. was called for mutual aid in White Oak Twp. for a two-vehicle crash ending stuck in a swamp, with occupants needing extrication, injuries unknown;

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

July 1: A County 4 caller reported meeting a vehicle at the top of a hill in her driveway, where one car hit the driver’s side of the other; A State Hwy. 34 caller in the Park Rapids area reported a gray minivan backed into his girlfriend’s motorhome, his trailer and another party’s truck, then took off at high speed toward town;

July 2: A caller reported a flipped-over UTV in a creek on the side of the road with three people out looking at it and no apparent injuries.

Animal Related: June 26: A caller reported a deer went through their windshield; A caller reported a cow on the road at County 3 and County 97; A Mantrap Twp. caller reported an ongoing animal complaint, with a history of issues over the past two years;

June 27: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported while they were walking their dogs, another dog came and attacked theirs; A Nevis Twp. caller reported a missing chocolate Lab; A Laporte caller reported two lost husky/German shepherd mix dogs;

ADVERTISEMENT

June 28: A caller reported a dog ran in front of his car and wanted help locating the owner; A County 81 caller complained about a neighbor’s dog barking all day and still barking;

June 29: A caller reported they hit a deer on June 27, taking front-end damage, but the deer ran off and the car was driveable; A caller was concerned about an eagle on the shore that wasn’t flying away; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported hitting a bear cup with her vehicle and did not think it was driveable;

June 30: A caller reported a fawn in the middle of a lane of traffic; A disabled County 40 caller reported a lost, black service dog named “Rain” took fright, ran away and wouldn’t come back; A caller reported five horses out on the county road and four or five horses grazing in the ditch;

July 1: A County 109 caller said last year his neighbor’s dog killed all his chickens, and now the dog came over and killed all his chickens again;

July 2: A Farden Twp. caller reported running over a dog that had already been hit; A County 40 caller found a German shepherd mix on July 1 with a collar and tick collar but no tag; A County 9 caller reported a deer carcass next to his house and wanted it removed.

Assaults/Harassment: June 26: An Akeley area caller reported threats made on May 29; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a Nebraska resident harassing caller and their boyfriend; A State Hwy. 226 caller said she did not feel safe in her home with the other people who were there; A State Hwy. 226 caller reported being threatened via text message;

June 30: A White Oak Twp. caller reported being threatened by a male with a baseball bat who was pacing back and forth in front of caller’s parked truck;

July 1: A disturbance was reported in Farden Twp.; A Farden Twp. caller said his sister-in-law was being stalked by her ex-husband; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a fight at the rodeo grounds, but was unable to give further information as the phone was cutting out;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 2: A Farden Twp. caller reported an active, physical, domestic assault in the street; A Farde Twp. caller reported she was assaulted and would be walking to Indian Health Service in Cass Lake.

Burglaries/Theft: June 26: A back door alarm was activated on Long Lake;

June 27: A Rockwood Twp. caller reported their vehicle was broken into overnight and items were taken;

June 28: A County 39 caller reported a possible scam; A County 45 caller reported possible identity theft;

June 29: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported 18 gallons of gas stolen from a garage; A residential alarm was activated in Hubbard Twp.;

July 2: A panic alarm was activated in Farden Twp.; A 160th St. caller said someone stole tools from him during his garage sale.

Fires: June 26: A fire alarm was activated in Nevis in the back stairs area of Northwoods Grocery;

June 27: A Nevis Twp. caller reported seeing large amounts of smoke;

ADVERTISEMENT

June 28: A fire alarm was activated at the Beltrami County line; A Farden Twp. caller wanted the fire department to check if he had a leak;

June 30: A den smoke alarm was activated in Hart Lake Twp.; A County 109 caller reported a neighbor setting several very large piles on fire;

July 1: A caller reported someone shooting fireworks off the dock at the Akeley campgrounds; A caller reported fireworks on all sides of 11th Crow Wing Lake.

Medical: June 26: An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female who fell off a deck and became unresponsive, but was now awake; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male who was not feeling well;

June 27: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a 78-year-old female who fell down steps and injured her hip; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an elderly female with kidney problems;

June 28: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female who was hit in the back the previous night and was in pain; An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a female with COPD; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who was light-headed and unable to stand;

June 29: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male feeling dizzy, who fell down, needed help getting up and felt he needed to go to the hospital; An ambulance was requested, then canceled, in Farden Twp. for an elderly male who was choking; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male who fell and was breathing but not speaking with his wife, and who needed a lift assist;

June 30: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for someone whose tongue and arm were numb and who had difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female party with a possible urinary tract infection, having difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for an elderly female possibly having a stroke, described as not making much sense;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 1: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an elderly male in pain; An ambulance was requested in Hendrickson Twp. for a 5- to 8-year-old having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female with heat exhaustion; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a 16-year-old male with heat stroke; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female with a urinary tract infection, having trouble breathing;

July 2: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for an elderly female having difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male having extreme stomach and back pain; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female having chest pains.

Miscellaneous: June 26: A Crow Wing Lake Twp. caller was suspicious about a vehicle their Ring camera showed in the driveway; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported their neighbor was trespassing; Officer assistance was requested in Fern Twp. for an older couple locked inside a vehicle, unable to get out; A County 39 caller reported she asked roommates to leave her residence and after she left, the male damaged her property and the residence;

June 27: A County 9 caller wanted to speak to an officer; A Hubbard Twp. caller wanted to speak to an officer about a suspicious male claiming to be from Itasca-Mantrap; A 167th AVe. caller reported a missing no-trespassing sign and said it looked like someone had broken in; A caller was suspicious of two cars on the side of the road en route to Bemidji;

June 28: A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on County 6; An Itasca State Park caller reported suspicious activity;

June 29: A Guthrie caller reported finding a door kicked in at the old motel; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property in Henrietta Twp.; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a pontoon boat washed ashore; A County 45 caller was suspicious about a Chevy Denali pulling in and out of his driveway; A caller reported having issues with tenants at a County 4 address; Cass County reported receiving a recorded 911 message saying a possible accident was detected by an iPhone in Hubbard County;

June 30: A County 36 caller reported finding a hunting rifle; A landlord wanted to speak with a deputy about tenant issues and previously reported damage to property on County 39; A Farden Twp. caller was concerned for the welfare of international camp staff who were fired and dropped off at a hotel or airport in Bemidji; A caller was concerned about a pedal bike sitting on the side of the road since June 26, saying someone may be hurt; A 911 caller said something about a street in Henrietta Twp. and hung up, and upon callback she hung up again; A law enforcement ride-along was reported in Park Rapids; Someone in Park Rapids requested a ride back to the ARCC shelter in Akeley; Law enforcement patrolled a kids’ bike event; Officer assistance was requested for a female discharged from CHI St.Joseph’s Health needing a ride to Akeley; A Henrietta Ave. caller wanted to talk to an officer about an incident earlier in the day;

July 1: A County 33 caller wanted a male removed from his property; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported people climbing over fences to break into a pool area; A County 18 caller reported someone attempted to kick in his front door, cracking the threshold; A caller was suspicious about an unoccupied Chevy Malibu or Impala in a lane of traffic; A Rockwood Twp. caller reported a car left at a public access overnight, along with beer bottles and remnants of a fire; Officer assistance was requested in Farden Twp.; A caller reported losing a bike off a bike rack about 3 miles north of Park Rapids on U.S. Hwy. 71; A Nevis Twp. caller complained of a pontoon on a peninsula playing loud music; A law enforcement ride-along was reported in Park Rapids; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported finding a wallet; A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle with its hatch up had been there at least two hours; A Nevis Twp. caller was suspicious about an unknown van parked down the road from her parents’ house; Extra patrol was requested at the Newman Lake access;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 2: Law enforcement reported an extra patrol.

Traffic: June 26: A 323rd Ave. caller reported ATVs and side-by-sides tearing up the roads, and requested extra patrols to try catching them; A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male driver leaving a golf course; A vehicle was reported passing in a no-passing zone, speeding and weaving between lines;

June 27: A vehicle was reported swerving across the center line; Law enforcement stopped a cyclist; A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a semi tanker carrying fuel with vapor coming out of it;

June 28: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a semi with trailer issues; A pickup pulling a boat was stopped;

June 29: A caller reported someone blocking off a pubic road near the end of a cul-de-sac; A caller complained about a small box truck weaving into oncoming traffic; Law enforcement stopped two dirt bikes; A boat-and-water issue was reported; A caller complained about two personal watercraft ripping around the lake, operated by teenagers, and one of them hitting a dock; A Hubbard Twp. caller complained about a boat causing noise issues and destroying the shoreline;

June 30: A caller reported a stake or post in the center of a road right-of-way; A caller reported a truck carrying logs, saying one of the logs was loose and caller was afraid it would fall; A caller reported two possibly intoxicated females walking on both sides of the highway with a dog on a chain, causing traffic to back up; Law enforcement assisted with a vehicle on the side of the road; Law enforcement responded to two vehicles with flashers on;

July 1: A County 33 caller reported a four-door Ford pickup with a possibly intoxicated driver; An anonymous caller reported a pickup swerving on the roadway; Multiple ATV operators were stopped for operating with no headlights; A Nevis Twp. caller reported a personal watercraft drove into the swimming area at a resort; Law enforcement stopped traffic for a group of motorcycles; A boat-and-water violation was reported; A caller complained of five ATVs causing large amounts of dust and one of them kicking up a rock that cracked a car window; A Nevis Twp. caller reported a dump trailer parked on the side of the roadway, blocking a lane of traffic; A 119th Ave. caller reported grass was torn up by a vehicle spinning its tires; Law enforcement stopped an ATV on State Hwy. 34; An ATV/OHV issue was reported on County 2; Law enforcement was called to assist a stranded boater;

July 2: A boat-and-water assist was requested; An ATV operator was cited for failing to display current registration and running without headlights; Another ATV operator was cited for failure to display current registration; A State Hwy. 34 caller complained about a vehicle parked in the road right-of-way; An ATV operator was cited for running without headlights; Another three ATVs were stopped; A boat-and-water officer served a fireworks detail; A County 7 caller suspected two motorcyclists en route to Dorset were intoxicated; A brand new Sea-Doo GTX 170 was stopped; A caller reported a GMC Sierra pickup swerving all over the roadway.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
070823.N.BP.LAKELAND lead.jpg
Local
Lakeland News to celebrate a quarter century of television newscasts
4h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
KayAndKarlCounter.070523.N.PRE.6547.jpg
Local
MAKING MEMORIES: Dyres operate Evergreen Lodge for 66 years
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
082218.N.PRE.GeogachingCachesMap.jpg
Local
Treasure hunting galore! Geocaches are hidden throughout the region
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Minnesota
NW Minn. Rep. Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
JohnYoung070223.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bull riders seek glory at Headwaters Xtreme Bulls
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaCityHall2022CU.jpg
Local
City of Menahga reactivates deferred assessments
Jun 30
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
SoapboxDerby3.070523.N.PRE.6756.jpg
Local
Laporte streets overflow with Independence Days fun
5d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish