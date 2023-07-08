Hubbard County Incidents: June 26-July 2, 2023

Accidents: June 30: The Nevis Fire Dept. was called for mutual aid in White Oak Twp. for a two-vehicle crash ending stuck in a swamp, with occupants needing extrication, injuries unknown;

July 1: A County 4 caller reported meeting a vehicle at the top of a hill in her driveway, where one car hit the driver’s side of the other; A State Hwy. 34 caller in the Park Rapids area reported a gray minivan backed into his girlfriend’s motorhome, his trailer and another party’s truck, then took off at high speed toward town;

July 2: A caller reported a flipped-over UTV in a creek on the side of the road with three people out looking at it and no apparent injuries.

Animal Related: June 26: A caller reported a deer went through their windshield; A caller reported a cow on the road at County 3 and County 97; A Mantrap Twp. caller reported an ongoing animal complaint, with a history of issues over the past two years;

June 27: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported while they were walking their dogs, another dog came and attacked theirs; A Nevis Twp. caller reported a missing chocolate Lab; A Laporte caller reported two lost husky/German shepherd mix dogs;

June 28: A caller reported a dog ran in front of his car and wanted help locating the owner; A County 81 caller complained about a neighbor’s dog barking all day and still barking;

June 29: A caller reported they hit a deer on June 27, taking front-end damage, but the deer ran off and the car was driveable; A caller was concerned about an eagle on the shore that wasn’t flying away; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported hitting a bear cup with her vehicle and did not think it was driveable;

June 30: A caller reported a fawn in the middle of a lane of traffic; A disabled County 40 caller reported a lost, black service dog named “Rain” took fright, ran away and wouldn’t come back; A caller reported five horses out on the county road and four or five horses grazing in the ditch;

July 1: A County 109 caller said last year his neighbor’s dog killed all his chickens, and now the dog came over and killed all his chickens again;

July 2: A Farden Twp. caller reported running over a dog that had already been hit; A County 40 caller found a German shepherd mix on July 1 with a collar and tick collar but no tag; A County 9 caller reported a deer carcass next to his house and wanted it removed.

Assaults/Harassment: June 26: An Akeley area caller reported threats made on May 29; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a Nebraska resident harassing caller and their boyfriend; A State Hwy. 226 caller said she did not feel safe in her home with the other people who were there; A State Hwy. 226 caller reported being threatened via text message;

June 30: A White Oak Twp. caller reported being threatened by a male with a baseball bat who was pacing back and forth in front of caller’s parked truck;

July 1: A disturbance was reported in Farden Twp.; A Farden Twp. caller said his sister-in-law was being stalked by her ex-husband; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a fight at the rodeo grounds, but was unable to give further information as the phone was cutting out;

July 2: A Farden Twp. caller reported an active, physical, domestic assault in the street; A Farde Twp. caller reported she was assaulted and would be walking to Indian Health Service in Cass Lake.

Burglaries/Theft: June 26: A back door alarm was activated on Long Lake;

June 27: A Rockwood Twp. caller reported their vehicle was broken into overnight and items were taken;

June 28: A County 39 caller reported a possible scam; A County 45 caller reported possible identity theft;

June 29: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported 18 gallons of gas stolen from a garage; A residential alarm was activated in Hubbard Twp.;

July 2: A panic alarm was activated in Farden Twp.; A 160th St. caller said someone stole tools from him during his garage sale.

Fires: June 26: A fire alarm was activated in Nevis in the back stairs area of Northwoods Grocery;

June 27: A Nevis Twp. caller reported seeing large amounts of smoke;

June 28: A fire alarm was activated at the Beltrami County line; A Farden Twp. caller wanted the fire department to check if he had a leak;

June 30: A den smoke alarm was activated in Hart Lake Twp.; A County 109 caller reported a neighbor setting several very large piles on fire;

July 1: A caller reported someone shooting fireworks off the dock at the Akeley campgrounds; A caller reported fireworks on all sides of 11th Crow Wing Lake.

Medical: June 26: An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female who fell off a deck and became unresponsive, but was now awake; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male who was not feeling well;

June 27: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a 78-year-old female who fell down steps and injured her hip; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an elderly female with kidney problems;

June 28: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female who was hit in the back the previous night and was in pain; An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a female with COPD; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who was light-headed and unable to stand;

June 29: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male feeling dizzy, who fell down, needed help getting up and felt he needed to go to the hospital; An ambulance was requested, then canceled, in Farden Twp. for an elderly male who was choking; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male who fell and was breathing but not speaking with his wife, and who needed a lift assist;

June 30: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for someone whose tongue and arm were numb and who had difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female party with a possible urinary tract infection, having difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for an elderly female possibly having a stroke, described as not making much sense;

July 1: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an elderly male in pain; An ambulance was requested in Hendrickson Twp. for a 5- to 8-year-old having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female with heat exhaustion; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a 16-year-old male with heat stroke; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female with a urinary tract infection, having trouble breathing;

July 2: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for an elderly female having difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male having extreme stomach and back pain; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female having chest pains.

Miscellaneous: June 26: A Crow Wing Lake Twp. caller was suspicious about a vehicle their Ring camera showed in the driveway; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported their neighbor was trespassing; Officer assistance was requested in Fern Twp. for an older couple locked inside a vehicle, unable to get out; A County 39 caller reported she asked roommates to leave her residence and after she left, the male damaged her property and the residence;

June 27: A County 9 caller wanted to speak to an officer; A Hubbard Twp. caller wanted to speak to an officer about a suspicious male claiming to be from Itasca-Mantrap; A 167th AVe. caller reported a missing no-trespassing sign and said it looked like someone had broken in; A caller was suspicious of two cars on the side of the road en route to Bemidji;

June 28: A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on County 6; An Itasca State Park caller reported suspicious activity;

June 29: A Guthrie caller reported finding a door kicked in at the old motel; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property in Henrietta Twp.; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a pontoon boat washed ashore; A County 45 caller was suspicious about a Chevy Denali pulling in and out of his driveway; A caller reported having issues with tenants at a County 4 address; Cass County reported receiving a recorded 911 message saying a possible accident was detected by an iPhone in Hubbard County;

June 30: A County 36 caller reported finding a hunting rifle; A landlord wanted to speak with a deputy about tenant issues and previously reported damage to property on County 39; A Farden Twp. caller was concerned for the welfare of international camp staff who were fired and dropped off at a hotel or airport in Bemidji; A caller was concerned about a pedal bike sitting on the side of the road since June 26, saying someone may be hurt; A 911 caller said something about a street in Henrietta Twp. and hung up, and upon callback she hung up again; A law enforcement ride-along was reported in Park Rapids; Someone in Park Rapids requested a ride back to the ARCC shelter in Akeley; Law enforcement patrolled a kids’ bike event; Officer assistance was requested for a female discharged from CHI St.Joseph’s Health needing a ride to Akeley; A Henrietta Ave. caller wanted to talk to an officer about an incident earlier in the day;

July 1: A County 33 caller wanted a male removed from his property; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported people climbing over fences to break into a pool area; A County 18 caller reported someone attempted to kick in his front door, cracking the threshold; A caller was suspicious about an unoccupied Chevy Malibu or Impala in a lane of traffic; A Rockwood Twp. caller reported a car left at a public access overnight, along with beer bottles and remnants of a fire; Officer assistance was requested in Farden Twp.; A caller reported losing a bike off a bike rack about 3 miles north of Park Rapids on U.S. Hwy. 71; A Nevis Twp. caller complained of a pontoon on a peninsula playing loud music; A law enforcement ride-along was reported in Park Rapids; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported finding a wallet; A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle with its hatch up had been there at least two hours; A Nevis Twp. caller was suspicious about an unknown van parked down the road from her parents’ house; Extra patrol was requested at the Newman Lake access;

July 2: Law enforcement reported an extra patrol.

Traffic: June 26: A 323rd Ave. caller reported ATVs and side-by-sides tearing up the roads, and requested extra patrols to try catching them; A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male driver leaving a golf course; A vehicle was reported passing in a no-passing zone, speeding and weaving between lines;

June 27: A vehicle was reported swerving across the center line; Law enforcement stopped a cyclist; A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a semi tanker carrying fuel with vapor coming out of it;

June 28: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a semi with trailer issues; A pickup pulling a boat was stopped;

June 29: A caller reported someone blocking off a pubic road near the end of a cul-de-sac; A caller complained about a small box truck weaving into oncoming traffic; Law enforcement stopped two dirt bikes; A boat-and-water issue was reported; A caller complained about two personal watercraft ripping around the lake, operated by teenagers, and one of them hitting a dock; A Hubbard Twp. caller complained about a boat causing noise issues and destroying the shoreline;

June 30: A caller reported a stake or post in the center of a road right-of-way; A caller reported a truck carrying logs, saying one of the logs was loose and caller was afraid it would fall; A caller reported two possibly intoxicated females walking on both sides of the highway with a dog on a chain, causing traffic to back up; Law enforcement assisted with a vehicle on the side of the road; Law enforcement responded to two vehicles with flashers on;

July 1: A County 33 caller reported a four-door Ford pickup with a possibly intoxicated driver; An anonymous caller reported a pickup swerving on the roadway; Multiple ATV operators were stopped for operating with no headlights; A Nevis Twp. caller reported a personal watercraft drove into the swimming area at a resort; Law enforcement stopped traffic for a group of motorcycles; A boat-and-water violation was reported; A caller complained of five ATVs causing large amounts of dust and one of them kicking up a rock that cracked a car window; A Nevis Twp. caller reported a dump trailer parked on the side of the roadway, blocking a lane of traffic; A 119th Ave. caller reported grass was torn up by a vehicle spinning its tires; Law enforcement stopped an ATV on State Hwy. 34; An ATV/OHV issue was reported on County 2; Law enforcement was called to assist a stranded boater;

July 2: A boat-and-water assist was requested; An ATV operator was cited for failing to display current registration and running without headlights; Another ATV operator was cited for failure to display current registration; A State Hwy. 34 caller complained about a vehicle parked in the road right-of-way; An ATV operator was cited for running without headlights; Another three ATVs were stopped; A boat-and-water officer served a fireworks detail; A County 7 caller suspected two motorcyclists en route to Dorset were intoxicated; A brand new Sea-Doo GTX 170 was stopped; A caller reported a GMC Sierra pickup swerving all over the roadway.