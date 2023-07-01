Hubbard County Incidents: June 19-25, 2023

Accidents: June 20: A possible crash was reprorted in Hubbard Twp.;

June 21: A Clover Twp. caller reported an accident scene with a female slumped over in a Ford truck;

June 22: A caller reported a semi went off the road, blocking both lanes of traffic;

June 23: A two-vehicle accident was reported in Todd Twp. with one person trapped in a pickup;

June 24: A no-injury accident was reported in a parking lot in the Laporte area;

June 25: A County 86 caller reported a motorcycle accident with a hip injury, abdominal swelling and face bruising.

Animal Related: June 20: A County 7 caller had the neighbor’s chocolate Lab at his residence, describing it as an ongoing issue;

June 21: A County 40 caller reported hearing an animal screaming, possibly caught in a trap;

June 22: A Nevis caller said a 15-20 lb. dog came into their house, describing it as white with brown spots, tan ears and a pink and white collar;

June 23: A Straight River Twp. caller reported a mini-horse missing since last night, described as 300 lbs., black and white, wearing a pink halter with a lead rope; A caller reported he had to use his truck to chase a few dogs away from an older woman who was walking on the road in apparent distress; A County 36 caller said a black pitbull-mix dog showed up at her house on June 22; A Nevis caller reported a dog apparently hit by a vehicle, with its back legs injured;

June 24: A 279th Ave. caller reported four cows missing from her field, including one gray Angus and three red Angus; A caller reported a calf out on the side of the highway.

Assaults/Harassment: June 19: A Nevis area caller reported a verbal fight with their girlfriend; A Laporte area caller wanted to speak to a deputy with questions about a protection order against caller; An Akeley caller reported a possible violation of a harassment restraining order; A Lake George caller reported a verbal domestic incident in the trailer next door;

June 20: A Park Rapids caller reported a violation of a harassment restraining order; A State Hwy. 87 caller was being harassed via text from a random phone number, which sent her a picture of her driveway and her address; A Park Rapids caller requested an officer assist with a person who was contacting minors when he was not supposed to;

June 21: The Park Rapids emergency room requested an officer due to a violent patient trying to hurt staff;

June 25: An out-of-breath County 1 caller reported his girlfriend was acting “crazy,” harassing him and chasing him around, then ended the call because “she was coming”; A caller reported her sister on 236th St. called her saying someone had beaten her up, broke her watch and phone, then left the residence, and caller requested a welfare check.

Burglaries/Theft: June 19: A shop entry burglar alarm was activated on 169th Ave.;

June 20: A County 39 caller reported their husband was taking mail that was not his;

June 21: A Park Rapids caller reported a suspect stole his Ruger .380 pistol with two clips; A Ponsford homeowner reported a burglary in progress, describing suspects he could see on camera going through the house; A County 9 caller caught their daughter stealing things and wanted to speak to a deputy; A County 119 caller reported mailbox tampering during the last couple weeks, happing to herself and her neighbors, with one item taken from her own box and other items left on the ground;

June 22: Law enforcement in Farden Twp. recovered a stolen vehicle out of Beltrami County; A Nevis caller reported a $44.05 gas drive-off occurred June 21; Todd County asked law enforcement to check a Park Rapids area address for a stolen vehicle; Garage and back door alarms were activated on County 18, with no keyholders within reach;

June 23: A County 95 caller reported a grant scam;

June 24: A Park Rapids caller reported an intoxicated male throwing items at caller;

June 25: A County 13 caller reported a live scope/depth finder/transducer stolen over the weekend; A County 6 caller reported a 1966 Volkswagen with horns stolen; A Park Rapids caller reported someone had broken into her uncle’s house; A Farden Twp. caller reported fraud.

Fires: June 20: A first responder on the scene of a medical call reported an electrical unit making noise in Clay Twp.;

June 24: A master bedroom fire alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.;

June 25: A Lake George caller requested help shutting off a fire alarm.

Medical: June 19: An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for someone having an allergic reaction to a wasp bite; A rolling medical emergency was reported in Nevis, involving a pregnant female in a GMC Sierra whose body was numb;

June 20: An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female with an upset stomach, feeling unwell; An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a male possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a 14-year-old male with a bad knee injury;

June 21: A rolling medical emergency was reported one mile north of County 48 for a heat stroke victim in a Chevy Tahoe; Becker County requested an agency assist for a male with epilepsy having seizure-like activity;

June 22: An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a male with a hip injury; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male experiencing a fast pulse, blurred vision and chest pains; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male in his 30s found bleeding from his head, possibly from a fall, but breathing and semi-alert; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female having trouble breathing;

June 23: An ambulance was requested in Rockwood Twp. for an 80-year-old male who fell off a ladder from a rooftop and was bleeding from his face;

June 24: An agency assist was requested in Park Rapids for a man who fell and was bleeding from his head; An ambulance was requested in Rockwood Twp. for a cyclist who fell, suffered a leg laceration and applied a tourniquet; An ambulance was requested on County 30 for a male having trouble breathing;

June 25: An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a 3-year-old having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female possibly having a stroke. Ambulance personnel requested an officer to meet with a car en route to the emergency room;

Miscellaneous: June 19: A Laporte area caller reported a suspicious set of tracks; A 911 call from Farden Twp.featured a female breathing heavily then hanging up, and line was busy upon callback; A Farden Twp. caller reported vandalism; A caller reported a male who was at their residence yesterday was back and was told he couldn’t just show up; A caller was suspicious about a Ford F-250 parked on the side of the road with a male driver who was slurring his words and two females in the backseat;

June 20: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted to speak to a deputy about a drone, possibly with cameras, flying over his residence; A caller wanted to speak to an officer about the death of his great-grandfather in 1952; An Arago Twp. caller reported problems with a neighbor; A Rockwood Twp. caller could hear an alarm that had been going off at a neighbor’s residence from morning to mid-afternoon; A caller who was going through a divorce was concerned his wife might do property damage after they had an altercation;

June 21: An open-line 911 call from Rockwood Twp. had no sounds of distress, and there was no answer to two callback attempts; Personnel assisted Hubbard County Environmental Services on County 18; A caller wanted officer assistance going to his parents’ house on State Hwy. 87 to retrieve his property and move out; A Lake Alice Twp. caller reported someone egged his camper;

June 22: Agency assist was requested regarding a male sleeping on a bench; A Farden Twp. caller had questions for an officer about a vehicle she was trying to get out of her name; A Hubbard Twp. caller reported finding a raft floating up on shore with a cut rope and a missing paddle boat; A Lake Alice Twp. caller complained about property disputes with a neighbor; A 150th St. caller reported a minor under the influence of narcotics; Property was reported found in Park Rapids; A caller complained about a camper with an extremely loud generator;

June 23: A Park Rapids area caller reported hearing someone breaking items; A County 80 caller complained about trespassing; Multiple 911 calls came from a Clay Twp. location where it sounded like young children playing, one of them crying about the game they were playing, and there was no answer upon callback; A County 13 caller was suspicious about a van parked at the end of his drive, saying the driver left the vehicle and ran off into the woods; A 110th St. caller reported neighbors shooting fireworks, firearms and bottle rockets most of the evening;

June 24: An anonymous caller complained about a party with loud music; Law enforcement stopped two males on bikes; A suspicious vehicle was reported in Hubbard Twp.; A County 40 caller was suspicious of a pickup that drove by multiple times during the day, concerned the occupants were watching caller’s place;

June 25: A Farden Twp. caller was suspicious of two intoxicated females walking through caller’s property.

Traffic: June 19: A motorist assist was requested; A boat inspection issue was reported; Another motorist assist was requested; A caller complained about ATVs tearing up the roads; A caller reported someone obstructing the ditch with brush; An Akeley Twp. caller claimed that while driving inAkeley Twp. at about 35 mph, she overtook a bicyclist who then picked up the bicycle, made a throwing motion and yelled, “Why are you driving so fast?”;

June 20: A motorist assist was requested; A caller reported a Ford pickup left after a child exchange with a driver who was possibly intoxicated or under the influence of drugs; A caller reported two small children near the roadway, apparently with no parents around; A Ford pickup was reported swerving all over the roadway at varying speeds; An Itasca State Park caller had questions for an officer about riding in the back of a pickup truck; Intoxicated boaters were reported; A boat inspection issue was reported on County 80; A truck with a boat trailer was reported parking on a township road; An SUV with a possibly intoxicated driver was reported;

June 21: A caller reported a dump truck hauling rock, from which fist-size to softball-size rocks were falling off and landing on the road; A driving complaint was reported in Henrietta Twp. regarding a Ford Explorer with an out-of-state plate; A caller reported irrigation spray on the road creating a traffic hazard; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported an aggressive driver;

June 22: A County 45 caller complained about trucks jake braking and loud motorcycles; A motorist assist was requested; A County 4 caller reported a county worker on a mower kicked up a rock that went through a truck’s headlight; Another motorist assist was requested; A Farden Twp. caller reported a tree down on the roadway, partially blocking traffic; Local law enforcement assisted the State Patrol on a traffic stop;

June 23: A pickup pulling a boat was stopped; An issue with ATV traffic was reported; A Park Rapids caller reported a Subaru tore into the trailer park, taking the ditch and driving fast, occupied by a male driver, a female passenger and an 8- to 10-year-old child; An ATV issue was reported; A motorist assist was requested; A caller reported her children’s father dropped off the children at her residence and he was very intoxicated;

June 25: A County 110 caller said the road in front of his mailbox was washed out, and the whole southbound lane was washed out about 15 minutes further south; A Mazda sedan was reported swerving all over the roadway, passing in turn lanes and forcing people off the road; A Ford Taurus was reported swerving all over the roadway, speeding up and slowing down and veering from line to line; A motorist assist was requested.