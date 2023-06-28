Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: June 12-18, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 3:45 PM

Accidents: June 14: A 120th St. caller reported a trailer tripped over, causing no injuries;

June 15: An Itasca State Park caller witnessed a pickup backing into a motorcycle, knocking it over; A two-vehicle, head-on accident with injuries was reported in Arago Twp.;

June 17: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a truck rollover with unknown injuries;

June 18: A crash involving dirt bike riders was reported.

Animal Related: June 12: A Nevis caller reported two German shepherds with no collars ran away; A Guthrie Twp. caller reported they hit a deer and their windshield was shattered, and they requested an ambulance; A 167th Ave. caller reported his son was injured when a dog ran in front of him on a motorcycle;

June 13: A caller reported hitting and injuring a deer, causing front-end damage to a Toyota Tacoma, but it was still drivable; A Farden Twp. caller reported an aggressive dog and said the owner came over and started screaming at her;

June 14: A dog complaint was reported in Nevis Twp.; A County 39 caller reported neighbors’ dogs were chasing her cattle and horses; A caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched; A caller reported a white dog in the roadway;

June 15: A dog complaint was reported on U.S. Hwy. 71.

June 17: A deer in the ditch was reported, needing to be dispatched; A deer on the side of the road was reported, needing to be dispatched; A caller found three kittens and wanted advice;

June 18: A small horse was reported running around; A caller found two friendly, pitbull mix dogs.

Assaults/Harassment: June 12: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a dispute over items including medications, clothes and fishing gear;

June 17: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a physical domestic incident, which caller believed was in progress; A Park Rapids caller reported a male made contact with the person protected by a protection order;

June 18: A Park Rapids caller reported people violating an order for protection against his wife.

Burglaries/Theft: June 13: A front door alarm was activated on County 1, but proper ID was entered to cancel the alarm;

June 14: A County 9 caller reported someone broke into her camper;

June 17: An Akeley caller reported a $30 fuel drive-off by a customer whose card was declined, and they said they would come back, but were driving without a license; A caller said he left his van for repairs with the owner of a Park Rapids junkyard over a year ago.

Fires: June 18: A fire alarm was activated by a hallway smoke detector in Nevis Twp.

Medical: June 12: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male having stroke-like symptoms; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for an 80-year-old

June 14: An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a 23-year-old female going in and out of consciousness; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a 65-year-old female described as weak and slurring words; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a diabetic male having difficulty breathing; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female with low blood sugar;

June 15: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a 63-year-old male who was weak and unable to get up; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a male who was dizzy and sweaty; An ambulance was requested in Lake George Twp. for a male who was dizzy and short of breath; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female having chest pain; A medical alarm button was pressed in Helga Twp. for a male who was not feeling well;

June 16: An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a female whose left arm and hand were tingling; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a male with low blood oxygen levels; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male having severe pain in his lower right hip, described as pale and not eating or drinking;

June 17: An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a male having lower body pain; an ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a male who was unresponsive but breathing; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male whose blood pressure was low and whose heart rate was dropping into the 40s; A medical alarm was activated in Todd Twp. and there was no contact with the subscriber;

June 18: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a female having extreme pain after having stomach surgery on May 31; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male feeling unwell, vomiting, short of breath and having a loose stool; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male having difficulty breathing; A residential panic alarm, possibly medical, came from a police emergency keypad in Thorpe Twp.; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a 19-year-old vomiting violently; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male who was breathing but unresponsive after he passed out during a haircut.

Miscellaneous: June 12: A caller found a green and black Genesis bike by a bench along a trail; A Henrietta Twp. complained about a neighbor blocking off a cul-de-sac; Law enforcement attended a Garfield Lake Ice Racers meeting; An open-line 911 call came from Nevis;

June 13: A 200th St. caller reported every night for the past week, for about three hours, he is awakened by what sounds like someone firing a gun nearby; An Arago Twp. caller reported a scam call regarding a certain person having a warrant;

June 14: A Solway area coller had questions on evicting someone; A caller requested a law enforcement escort to retrieve property in Henrietta Twp.; A caller not on the scene passed along a report from his wife about a male on her property on 275th Ave.;

June 16: A Todd Twp. caller reported an ordinance violation; An Akeley Twp. caller reported neighbors playing music too loudly; A 911 open-line call came from a 180th St. location; An agency assist was requested on State Hwy. 200; A County 89 caller reported people on a pontoon throwing glass bottles in the lake; Wadena County asked for a unit to drive by a 139th Ave. address to check whether a Chevy pickup is there, after a male at the Bull Bash reported his soon-to-be-ex-wife may have taken the vehicle;

June 17: An officer assisted Beltrami County with a “shots fired” call; An agency assist was requested to look for someone who bailed on a traffic stop; An agency assist was requested regarding a male on foot, reported as staggering along the roadway; Law enforcement stopped a suspicious bicyclist; A caller on the Paul Bunyan Trail reported they couldn’t get their son into the car;

June 18: A Park Rapids caller was suspicious about several people getting out of a four-door Dodge pickup with flashlights, snooping around in and under the trailer across from caller, who believed they broke a window on the rear of the trailer; Cass County passed along a 911 call from 450th St. for an unknown emergency; An open-line 911 call was pinged to Hubbard County, just east of U.S. Hwy. 71; An agency assist was requested in the Leech Lake area; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on County 36; A County 81 caller said he came home and found a suspicious vehicle with one male occupant sitting by the building; A boater was reported refusing an AIS inspection after getting out of the lake; A caller reported someone threw living room and bedroom furniture in the ditch; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a suspicious male leaving the road behind a neighbor’s house and going into the woods; An open-line 911 call from Lake Emma Twp. had no sounds of struggle or distress in the background; Law enforcement checked on a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road; A County 19 caller said someone was sneaking around his house, and it had been happening for a couple of nights.

Traffic: June 13: A Buick Enclave was reported driving over 100 mph and swerving all over the roadway; A box semi was reported swerving all over the road; A truck, possibly a Peterbilt, was reported swerving all over the road, driving on the center of the roadway, with driver’s arm out the window flipping people off; An SUV with dealer plates was stopped;

June 14: A 129th Ave. caller reported a driver turned on their flashers and caller saw hands and arms swinging;

June 15: A caller reported a missing stop sign, with the post still there; A County 1 caller reported a vehicle speeding; A State Hwy. 64 caller reported a Mercedes ran a car off the road with no crash or injuries;

June 16: A caller reported a semi swerving all over the road; A caller reported irrigation overspray creating a traffic hazard; A pickup pulling a boat was stopped; An agency assist was requested in Park Rapids regarding a male smoking in the room who was hostile to employees; A Park Rapids area caller reported an aggressive driver on State Hwy. 34; A motorist assist was requested; A minivan was reported swerving all over the highway; A parking lot traffic stop happened in Park Rapids;

June 17: A truck pulling a boat was stopped; A Dodge Ram with obstructed plates was stopped;

June 18: An westbound driver was reported traveling in the eastbound lane; An expired boat registration was reported; A Todd Twp. caller reported a possible drunk driver in an RV pulled into a driveway and kicked in the door; A Honda Accord was reported swerving across its lane several times, almost hitting other vehicles; A juvenile riding a mini-bike was stopped; a Ford Fusion with dealer plates was stopped.

