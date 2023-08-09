Hubbard County Incidents: July 31-Aug. 6, 2023

Accidents: Aug. 2: A crash alarm was activated in Lake Hattie Twp. but the service was unable to contact the driver; A County 4 caller reported a male had a motorcycle rollover and refused medical attention; A Nevis caller reported someone hit a female’s car and gave their name and number but no other information;

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Aug. 4: A caller reported a truck in the ditch 1/2-mile north of the Emmaville store.

Animal Related: July 31: A caller reported three cows in the ditch;

Aug. 1: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported his neighbor’s cattle were in his yard, damaging apple trees and other things; A Nevis caller complained about barking dogs;

Aug. 2: A County 33 caller had an animal-related dispute with an ex-roommate; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported two dogs kept barking at him and wouldn’t let him leave his vehicle; A FedEx delivery driver reported being attacked by a 200 lb. St. Bernard on County 39; A 139th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s aggressive dogs attacked her son while he was getting the mail; A County 33 caller reported abandoned cats in a trailer with a pickup and a four-wheeler out front;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 3: The Hubbard County Highway Department reported three horses walking along the side of County 36; A fawn was reported lying in the ditch;

Aug. 4: A caller reported about five cows out on the roadway;

Aug. 5: An officer reported a dog got loose again and officer returned it to its owner;

Aug. 6: A 139th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s dogs kept running after kids, and the kids were afraid; A caller reported two brown, pitbull-looking dogs running in the ditch; A caller found a brown husky on the road with blood on its front right paw and no tag or collar.

Assaults/Harassment: July 31: A County 81 caller wanted to speak to an officer about a male who was at her residence being slightly pushy; A County 32 caller reported a group of people in a pickup kept driving by her house, possibly her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend;

Aug. 1: A County 30 caller reported someone keeps contacting him and caller refuses to answer due to the domestic abuse no-contact order between them; A Farden Twp. caller reported a drunk and belligerent male in her home and asked that he be removed;

Aug. 3: A 175th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s harassment, driving a vehicle on his property;

Aug. 4: A caller reported a dispute involving a small car on the side of the road;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 6: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a neighbor taking pictures of their renters.

Burglaries/Theft: July 31: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported theft from a travel trailer; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported trespassers removing items from a house;

Aug. 1: An Akeley caller reported a $45 gas drive-off; An upstairs motion alarm as activated on Long Lake; An Akeley Twp. caller reported fraud with her paycheck, saying paychecks were deposited into someone else’s account;

Aug. 3: A caller reported leaving his vehicle at a Hendrickson Twp. address and when he went back to retrieve it, it was gone; A front entry area motion alarm was tripped in Akeley; A living room motion detector was tripped in White Oak Twp.; A 346th St. caller reported an internet scam; A 119th Ave. caller reported a scam call;

Aug. 4: A store area motion alarm was activated in Laporte; A panic alarm was activated in Hubbard Twp. and no key holders were contacted;

Aug. 5: An outside bar motion alarm was activated on County 1 and no keyholders were contacted;

Aug. 6: A shop inside door alarm was activated on 129th Ave. and no key holders were contacted; A residential burglar alarm was tripped by a garage motion detector in Steamboat River Twp. and keyholders could not be reached; An alarm as activated on County 40; A 470th St. caller requested a property check after a neighbor called them, reporting lights were on in the house and garage when no one was supposed to be there.

Fires: Aug. 3: A basement detector tripped a fire alarm in Hubbard Twp.; A basement smoke detector was activated on 470th St.;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 4: A White Oak Twp. caller reported a suspected gas leak; Fire, panic and medical alarms were pushed on County 18 and no one answered when the alarm company called, nor was there an answer from the keyholder;

Aug. 5: A 109th Ave. caller reported a dishwasher caught fire, and caller put it out with an extinguisher but wanted someone to check it out.

Medical: July 31: An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a male who woke up and fell;

Aug. 2: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a recent stroke victim whose wife found him on the floor; An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for an elderly female who fell, possibly breaking a hip; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for someone experiencing high blood pressure and chest pressure; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a female having extreme chest pain;

Aug. 4: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a possible stroke; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a possible stroke; Officer assistance was requested on County 18 for a female having mental health issues; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a female who had passed out and was not talking normally;

Aug. 5: An agency assist was requested in Nevis Twp. for a 15-year-old female who fainted at a campground; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male who fell and couldn’t get up;

Aug. 6: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a 60-year-old male having trouble breathing after valve replacement surgery; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a 68-year-old female who fell and broke her ankle.

Miscellaneous: Aug. 1: An open-line 911 call came from a Farden Twp. location, where dispatch heard yelling in the background before the call was dropped; A 109th Ave. caller asked to have a female trespasser removed from their property; Law enforcement attended Night to Unite in Park Rapids; A caller found a Star Tribune newspaper sale box in the river;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 2: A County 18 caller requested officer assistance with numerous things; A County 25 reported a tractor parked on an easement without permission; A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported their stepdaughter’s boyfriend let himself into the house and was not supposed to be there; A Hubbard Twp. supervisor reported people were installing curbs along Chippewa Loop; A female approached a deputy in Park Rapids, unsure of what she wanted and walked away, uncooperative; A County 18 caller said she was stranded in her house and seemed irate about law enforcement’s response to previous incidents; A County 18 caller wanted to speak with an officer about a firearms property-related incident;

Aug. 3: An anonymous caller reported hearing two gunshots within five minutes near a 470th St. location; A Park Rapids caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot; Wadena County requested assistance regarding an officer not answering status checks; A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported a Chevy Cruze whose female occupant, possibly under the influence, claimed she had been stuck there all night; A 159th Ave. caller reported someone walking around, acting strangely at weird hours; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving a truck parked in the driveway of their daughter’s boyfriend’s residence on County 39, after the boyfriend was cited by the sheriff’s office for a domestic/trespassing issue; A Park Rapids caller reported a female walking around her home for the past five hours; A Farden Twp. caller reported a strange man “jumping around” in an empty lot near her residence; A 200th St. caller said her partner locked her out of the house and she needed officer assistance retrieving some of her property; An Akeley Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about a transfer of property they expected to happen on Aug. 5;

Aug. 4: A 275th Ave. caller, who was not at home, asked for an officer to check out her residence because she felt someone might be inside; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported when they arrived home, they found a girl’s bike and helmet at the end of the driveway;

Aug. 5: An Akeley Twp. caller requested an officer assist for property retrieval that had been set up between the parties’ attorneys; A caller wanted to speak to an officer about a house his nephew owns on 200th St.; Law enforcement responded to a suspicious vehicle by a bridge in Todd Twp.; A Farden Twp. caller reported someone broke her door and was now walking toward U.S. Hwy. 2; A County 25 caller reported a drone flew over their mother’s house on Aug. 3;

Aug. 6: A County 18 caller complained that while they were gone, their wife packed up her stuff and trashed the house; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported hearing a couple loud booms from near his residence; A County 18 caller reported a mailbox damaged.

Traffic: July 31: A caller said that on July 29, a sheriff’s vehicle escorting an ambulance at high speed kicked up a rock that broke caller’s windshield;

Aug. 1: Law enforcement assisted a motorist on the side of the road; A boat and water issue was reported on Bad Axe Lake; A semi was reported swerving all over the road at random speeds;

Aug. 2: A caller reported a tree blocking a lane of traffic; A pickup with a dirt bike in its truck bed was reported passing on the right; An Eagle Lake caller said a sign needed to be put back up;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 3: A caller reported a Chevy Traverse with no plates, passing unsafely and driving 40 mph in a 55 mph zone; Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop for a possible motorist assist;

Aug. 4: A GMC with North Dakota plates was reported speeding and passing in no-passing zones; Beltrami County passed along a report of a Ford Thunderbird swerving in the lanes of traffic at varying speeds; A boat and water question was reported; A caller reported a vehicle picked up women on the side of the road and was swerving all over;

Aug. 5: A motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement stopped multiple ATVs; An officer assist was requested for a car pulled to the side of State Hwy. 34, west of Park Rapids; Law enforcement assisted with a motorcycle rally; Law enforcement patrolled a water ski show;

Aug. 6: Officer assistance was requested to help a motorist change a tire; A Schoolcraft Lake caller reported a father and son were stranded when their boat broke down.