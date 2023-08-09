Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: July 31-Aug. 6, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:45 AM

Accidents: Aug. 2: A crash alarm was activated in Lake Hattie Twp. but the service was unable to contact the driver; A County 4 caller reported a male had a motorcycle rollover and refused medical attention; A Nevis caller reported someone hit a female’s car and gave their name and number but no other information;

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Aug. 4: A caller reported a truck in the ditch 1/2-mile north of the Emmaville store.

Animal Related: July 31: A caller reported three cows in the ditch;

Aug. 1: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported his neighbor’s cattle were in his yard, damaging apple trees and other things; A Nevis caller complained about barking dogs;

Aug. 2: A County 33 caller had an animal-related dispute with an ex-roommate; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported two dogs kept barking at him and wouldn’t let him leave his vehicle; A FedEx delivery driver reported being attacked by a 200 lb. St. Bernard on County 39; A 139th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s aggressive dogs attacked her son while he was getting the mail; A County 33 caller reported abandoned cats in a trailer with a pickup and a four-wheeler out front;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 3: The Hubbard County Highway Department reported three horses walking along the side of County 36; A fawn was reported lying in the ditch;

Aug. 4: A caller reported about five cows out on the roadway;

Aug. 5: An officer reported a dog got loose again and officer returned it to its owner;

Aug. 6: A 139th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s dogs kept running after kids, and the kids were afraid; A caller reported two brown, pitbull-looking dogs running in the ditch; A caller found a brown husky on the road with blood on its front right paw and no tag or collar.

Assaults/Harassment: July 31: A County 81 caller wanted to speak to an officer about a male who was at her residence being slightly pushy; A County 32 caller reported a group of people in a pickup kept driving by her house, possibly her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend;

Aug. 1: A County 30 caller reported someone keeps contacting him and caller refuses to answer due to the domestic abuse no-contact order between them; A Farden Twp. caller reported a drunk and belligerent male in her home and asked that he be removed;

Aug. 3: A 175th Ave. caller reported a neighbor’s harassment, driving a vehicle on his property;

Aug. 4: A caller reported a dispute involving a small car on the side of the road;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 6: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a neighbor taking pictures of their renters.

Burglaries/Theft: July 31: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported theft from a travel trailer; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported trespassers removing items from a house;

Aug. 1: An Akeley caller reported a $45 gas drive-off; An upstairs motion alarm as activated on Long Lake; An Akeley Twp. caller reported fraud with her paycheck, saying paychecks were deposited into someone else’s account;

Aug. 3: A caller reported leaving his vehicle at a Hendrickson Twp. address and when he went back to retrieve it, it was gone; A front entry area motion alarm was tripped in Akeley; A living room motion detector was tripped in White Oak Twp.; A 346th St. caller reported an internet scam; A 119th Ave. caller reported a scam call;

Aug. 4: A store area motion alarm was activated in Laporte; A panic alarm was activated in Hubbard Twp. and no key holders were contacted;

Aug. 5: An outside bar motion alarm was activated on County 1 and no keyholders were contacted;

Aug. 6: A shop inside door alarm was activated on 129th Ave. and no key holders were contacted; A residential burglar alarm was tripped by a garage motion detector in Steamboat River Twp. and keyholders could not be reached; An alarm as activated on County 40; A 470th St. caller requested a property check after a neighbor called them, reporting lights were on in the house and garage when no one was supposed to be there.

Fires: Aug. 3: A basement detector tripped a fire alarm in Hubbard Twp.; A basement smoke detector was activated on 470th St.;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 4: A White Oak Twp. caller reported a suspected gas leak; Fire, panic and medical alarms were pushed on County 18 and no one answered when the alarm company called, nor was there an answer from the keyholder;

Aug. 5: A 109th Ave. caller reported a dishwasher caught fire, and caller put it out with an extinguisher but wanted someone to check it out.

Medical: July 31: An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a male who woke up and fell;

Aug. 2: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a recent stroke victim whose wife found him on the floor; An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for an elderly female who fell, possibly breaking a hip; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for someone experiencing high blood pressure and chest pressure; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a female having extreme chest pain;

Aug. 4: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a possible stroke; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a possible stroke; Officer assistance was requested on County 18 for a female having mental health issues; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a female who had passed out and was not talking normally;

Aug. 5: An agency assist was requested in Nevis Twp. for a 15-year-old female who fainted at a campground; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male who fell and couldn’t get up;

Aug. 6: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a 60-year-old male having trouble breathing after valve replacement surgery; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a 68-year-old female who fell and broke her ankle.

Miscellaneous: Aug. 1: An open-line 911 call came from a Farden Twp. location, where dispatch heard yelling in the background before the call was dropped; A 109th Ave. caller asked to have a female trespasser removed from their property; Law enforcement attended Night to Unite in Park Rapids; A caller found a Star Tribune newspaper sale box in the river;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 2: A County 18 caller requested officer assistance with numerous things; A County 25 reported a tractor parked on an easement without permission; A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported their stepdaughter’s boyfriend let himself into the house and was not supposed to be there; A Hubbard Twp. supervisor reported people were installing curbs along Chippewa Loop; A female approached a deputy in Park Rapids, unsure of what she wanted and walked away, uncooperative; A County 18 caller said she was stranded in her house and seemed irate about law enforcement’s response to previous incidents; A County 18 caller wanted to speak with an officer about a firearms property-related incident;

Aug. 3: An anonymous caller reported hearing two gunshots within five minutes near a 470th St. location; A Park Rapids caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot; Wadena County requested assistance regarding an officer not answering status checks; A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported a Chevy Cruze whose female occupant, possibly under the influence, claimed she had been stuck there all night; A 159th Ave. caller reported someone walking around, acting strangely at weird hours; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving a truck parked in the driveway of their daughter’s boyfriend’s residence on County 39, after the boyfriend was cited by the sheriff’s office for a domestic/trespassing issue; A Park Rapids caller reported a female walking around her home for the past five hours; A Farden Twp. caller reported a strange man “jumping around” in an empty lot near her residence; A 200th St. caller said her partner locked her out of the house and she needed officer assistance retrieving some of her property; An Akeley Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about a transfer of property they expected to happen on Aug. 5;

Aug. 4: A 275th Ave. caller, who was not at home, asked for an officer to check out her residence because she felt someone might be inside; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported when they arrived home, they found a girl’s bike and helmet at the end of the driveway;

Aug. 5: An Akeley Twp. caller requested an officer assist for property retrieval that had been set up between the parties’ attorneys; A caller wanted to speak to an officer about a house his nephew owns on 200th St.; Law enforcement responded to a suspicious vehicle by a bridge in Todd Twp.; A Farden Twp. caller reported someone broke her door and was now walking toward U.S. Hwy. 2; A County 25 caller reported a drone flew over their mother’s house on Aug. 3;

Aug. 6: A County 18 caller complained that while they were gone, their wife packed up her stuff and trashed the house; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported hearing a couple loud booms from near his residence; A County 18 caller reported a mailbox damaged.

Traffic: July 31: A caller said that on July 29, a sheriff’s vehicle escorting an ambulance at high speed kicked up a rock that broke caller’s windshield;

Aug. 1: Law enforcement assisted a motorist on the side of the road; A boat and water issue was reported on Bad Axe Lake; A semi was reported swerving all over the road at random speeds;

Aug. 2: A caller reported a tree blocking a lane of traffic; A pickup with a dirt bike in its truck bed was reported passing on the right; An Eagle Lake caller said a sign needed to be put back up;

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 3: A caller reported a Chevy Traverse with no plates, passing unsafely and driving 40 mph in a 55 mph zone; Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop for a possible motorist assist;

Aug. 4: A GMC with North Dakota plates was reported speeding and passing in no-passing zones; Beltrami County passed along a report of a Ford Thunderbird swerving in the lanes of traffic at varying speeds; A boat and water question was reported; A caller reported a vehicle picked up women on the side of the road and was swerving all over;

Aug. 5: A motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement stopped multiple ATVs; An officer assist was requested for a car pulled to the side of State Hwy. 34, west of Park Rapids; Law enforcement assisted with a motorcycle rally; Law enforcement patrolled a water ski show;

Aug. 6: Officer assistance was requested to help a motorist change a tire; A Schoolcraft Lake caller reported a father and son were stranded when their boat broke down.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Otto Bremer
Local
A Place to Belong and United Way among local groups receiving Otto Bremer grants
2h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
WalkingOutAcrossBlack.080923.N.PRE.3707.jpg
Members Only
Local
Area DNR staff share stories of fighting Canadian wildfires
1d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
LCwincall.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Vergas to celebrate Looney Days Aug. 10-13
1d ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MHS100Wide2080923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Menahga alumni reminisce at centennial
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LarryLeadbetterMug2023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Advice for dealing with air quality alerts
1d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
AllAmericanLumberjackLogroll.N.PRE.080523.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids parties with Legends & Logging Days
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hwy71TunnelDetourMap.jpg
Local
U.S. Highway 71 tunnel construction to begin soon
5d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen