Hubbard County Incidents: July 3-9, 2023

Accidents: July 4: A Lake George Twp. caller reported a two-car accident with a possible injury;

July 9: Life 360 reported a possible crash.

Animal Related: July 3: An ambulance struck and killed a deer; A caller reported running over a medium-sized bear on State Hwy. 34 between Akeley and Walker;

July 4: A Steamboat River Twp. caller reported an unknown dog stuck in the mud; A Lake Emma Twp. caller was concerned about a baby raccoon sitting on the side of the road, near where its sibling was run over by a truck that did not stop, with no parents seen nearby;

July 5: A 150th St. caller reported a black Lab running alongside the road; A caller reported a deer on the road; A 294th St. caller reported a small Dalmatian and a Rottweiler coming into her yard, barking and acting aggressive; A Lake Emma Twp. caller had questions about two baby raccoons abandoned on her property; A Nevis caller reported having a lost dog in the building;

July 6: A Henrietta Twp. caller complained about a dog on the beach barking all day; A 110th St. caller reported a dog poisoned by their neighbor; A caller reported a small deer running in circles, unable to walk, apparently after being hit by a vehicle, and needing to be dispatched; A County 4 caller said her son was driving and almost hit two dogs, which then came and scratched up his truck, and when they went to confront the owners they would not answer their door;

July 7: A German shepherd with a Harley Davidson collar was found running around a boat access in the Nevis area; A Todd Twp. caller reported a pitbull unattended in a house whose owner was in jail;

July 8: A 129th Ave. caller reported a stray dog across the road, hanging around the field all day;

July 9: A Nevis caller reported a missing, male beagle mix with no tags, described as well behaved.

Assaults/Harassment: July 3: A 275th Ave. caller believed a neighbor had a camera pointed at her back door;

July 4: A Park Rapids caller reported a disturbance with a roommate lasting over three hours; A County 40 caller was concerned about a possible confrontation between her neighbor and her brother;

July 5: A Farden Twp. caller reported his girlfriend threatened to break windows and wouldn’t let him leave; A caller reported being threatened at the rodeo grounds; a Henrietta Twp. caller reported a violation of a harassment restraining order; A Nevis caller reported a male showing up at her door drunk;

July 6: A County 38 caller reported their sister and brother-in-law had a fight and one of them threw a TV out the window;

July 7: A County 30 caller reported a verbal domestic incident; A County 1 caller reported a male calling and harassing him and threatening to harm his dogs;

July 8: In a 911 call with a lot of screaming and crying children, the caller said a male shoved a young child’s face into a cake and punched him, and a female attacked her mother;

July 9: A caller reported her mother threw her out of a moving vehicle; A County 4 caller had questions for a deputy about harassment restraining orders, reported her landlord had security cameras pointed at her residence, and said she believed the landlord was looking through her windows; An Akeley caller said a male was trying to get into his house; A Becker County deputy reported hearing about a verbal dispute on County 18, in which the female threw the male’s phone out a vehicle window, then male threw female’s purse and phone out the window.

Burglaries/Theft: July 3: A commercial burglar alarm was activated by an outdoor motion alarm on County 1;

July 5: A Nevis caller reported a $70 gas drive-off overnight; A Becida caller reported check fraud; A Lake Alice Twp. caller reported the gate to their property was stolen; A Nevis caller reported someone stealing five drinks out of a cooler, caught on camera;

July 7: A Nevis caller reported a gas drive-off from July 3; A front door alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. when no keyholders could be reached;

July 8: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a .22 handgun stolen;

July 9: A bar motion alarm and an outdoor bar area alarm sounded on County 1; A back door alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.; Garage, dining room and family room alarms were activated in Lakeport Twp. where the owners could not be reached.

Fires: July 3: A smoke alarm was activated in Nevis and no keyholders could be reached; A Nevis caller complained about fireworks;

July 4: An upstairs smoke alarm was activated in Steamboat River Twp.; A caller who believed their neighbor had a burning permit was upset about the smoke;

July 8: A smoke detector was activated at a bar in Nevis; A Lake Alice Twp. caller reported neighbors’ constant firework activity; A County 40 caller reported fireworks activity.

Medical: July 3: An ambulance was requested for an intoxicated female lying on the ground next to squad cars; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who was bleeding due to a fireworks injury;

July 4: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a 68-year-old having trouble breathing;

July 5: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a male who fell, after being in the emergency room the day before; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who fell off a roof; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male in pain from surgery in January and February; An ambulance was requested in Fern Twp. for a 22-year-old having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Hart Lake Twp. for a female who had hip surgery in March, now in pain and unable to move;

July 6: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a dehydrated male with low blood pressure; A medical alarm was activated in Henrietta Twp. and there was no contact with the user;

July 7: A medical/fire detection alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp. for an unknown emergency;

July 8: 474th St. caller reported a vehicle running at the end of her driveway with a male slumped over in the driver’s seat, saying when she knocked on the window, he looked at her slumped back down; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a female who fell and injured her leg; An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for an elderly female with dementia, having extreme hallucinations;

July 9: An ambulance was requested in Steamboat River Twp. for an 11-month-old having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a 53-year-old male who fell through a window and was bleeding heavily; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a 24-year-old female having difficulty breathing.

Miscellaneous: July 3: A County 40 caller reported a verbal dispute over property; A Todd Twp. caller requested officer assistance, saying a renter moved out without notice and now someone else was living there; A Garfield Lake caller reported a female showed up at the public beach in violation of a court order, and possibly drinking in violation of probation orders; Law enforcement patrolled the rodeo grounds on State Hwy. 34; A State Hwy. 87 caller complained of fireworks noise coming from two nearby houses;

July 4: A caller at the rodeo grounds said a group of people surrounded his vehicle, preventing him from leaving; A Nevis Twp. caller reported an man using the women’s restroom, and caller was uncomfortable and wanted law enforcement’s help confronting the man; A caller was suspicious about a Ford vehicle in the area, saying he saw multiple vehicles in the area that would drive off if another vehicle drove by; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious female who was out walking; Law enforcement served a fireworks detail; A caller requested officer assistance for property removal on County 40;

July 5: A 460th St. caller reported an event regarding an unmanned aerial vehicle; A Todd Twp. caller requested officer assistance getting into her house; A County 18 caller reported property damage, stating that van doors were opened twice on separate days; A County 4 caller had questions about laws and rules regarding the elderly; A County 18 caller reported seeing a male putting something in her mailbox; Beltrami County reported a 911 hang-up from 129th Ave. where, upon callback, a female said everything was OK and it was a misdial; A caller said a suspicious vehicle and suspicious people were at her in-laws’ home on State Hwy. 64; A caller was suspicious of three people walking south of Akeley;

July 6: An Akeley Twp. caller reported someone crossed her property to put their boat in a lake and left their vehicle parked in a bad spot; A Hubbard Twp. caller complained about people parking boats, inner tubes and lake items on county property; A Clay Twp. caller reported a lost gun; A Clay Twp. caller reported a suspicious Dodge pickup with a male driver that moved down the road a little when caller approached; A caller reported spotting a vehicle possibly associated with a person being sought on a probation violation; A Lake Emma Twp. caller requested an arrest stop on U.S. Hwy. 71 north of Park Rapids involving a stolen vehicle;

July 7: A Guthrie Twp. reported a suspicious SUV pulled up in their driveway late at night, and a couple people got out, and when they saw callers in the window, they ran back to the SUV and tore out, then caller reported seeing an SUV parked down the road facing her house in the morning; An Arago Twp. caller retrieved an unmanned kayak found floating in Potato Lake; A 169th Ave. caller reported a violation of the solid waste ordinance; A caller reported leaving a wallet at a garage sale on County 20; A County 4 caller had questions about evicting tenants;

July 8: A Todd Twp. caller complained about a neighbor driving across their yard; A Hubbard Twp. caller had questions for an officer about rules and regulations related to gunfire caller was hearing in the area; Beltrami County reported hearing from a U.S.Hwy. 2 caller whose girlfriend’s ex informed him of an active warrant, and caller had questions about it;

July 9: A caller requested extra patrol on County 23 due to an incident in Cass County; A 185th Ave. caller found a wallet and its contents scattered all over the road.

Traffic: July 3: A caller reported that someone found zebra mussels on a boat; A County 27 caller reported a semi flung a rock up and cracked caller’s windshield; An Akeley area caller reported a departing vehicle sprayed rocks all over his truck; A Park Rapids area caller reported irrigator overspray on the road at the corner of an alfalfa field; A Jeep was reported swerving all over the road; A caller reported a vehicle swerving, crossing the centerline, and going 30 mph on State Hwy. 87; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road on State Hwy. 34; A caller reported two personal watercraft driving erratically on a lake, close to boats and close to shore; A caller reported a side-by-side tearing up the road, carrying a juvenile passenger with no helmet; An ATV complaint was reported; Law enforcement stopped two vehicles in one stop; A vehicle was reported doing a burnout in front of the rodeo grounds;

July 4: A caller at the rodeo grounds reported a Nissan driving around, having a problem with a male; Law enforcement was flagged down in Arago Twp.; A caller reported a large Chevy truck swerving erratically and going into the ditch; A caller reported a car almost colliding head-on with two vehicles; A boat and water issue was reported; A 219th Ave. caller reported an ATV tearing up the road, pulling a donut in caller’s driveway and going to a house that was under construction; A caller reported two boats with wakeboard racks driving fast near a floating raft with children playing on it; Two watercraft were cited for operating with no navigation lights; Three more boat and water issues were reported; A possibly intoxicated pedestrian was reported on U.S. Hwy. 71; Two bicycles were stopped;

July 5: A Honda Civic was reported swerving all over the road at 35 mph, driven by a male who appeared sleepy; A Hubbard Twp. caller reported a capsized boat; A County 1 caller reported a dump truck speeding;

July 6: A caller reported three people trying to flag him down by two cars parked alongside the road; A caller reported three personal watercraft driving at high speeds close to loons on a lake; Law enforcement stopped a dirt bike;

July 7: A motorist assist was requested; A Farden Twp. caller reported a tree fell across the road, completely blocking traffic; A caller reported a tree blocking a lane of traffic; Law enforcement stopped an ATV; A caller complained about three kids running into the road in front of their car; A caller complained about ATVs wrecking the roadway;

July 8: Law enforcement stopped a bicyclist; A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about driving ATVs on the road; A caller reported ATVs damaging the roadway; A motorist assist was requested; A caller reported a Ford Bronco speeding and almost forcing cars off the roadway; A Kabekona Lake caller reported a boat overload with drinking people and loud music, parked at a sandbar; A caller reported ATVs ripping up the road for the past hour or so; A motorist assist was requested for four juveniles with a stalled car; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a GMC Acadia almost rear-ended caller and forced him off the road; A caller reported a Chevy Suburban pulling a trailer, swerving all over the road, driving 20 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving in a dangerous manner;

July 9: A caller requested extra ATV/OHV patrol; An ATV violation was reported; An ATV was stopped; An ATV operator was cited for operating with no headlights; A watercraft operator was warned for failing to carry a throwable flotation device; A County 45 caller reported a young male driver almost ran into caller and went into the ditch; A caller reported three trees down on the roadway, preventing caller from getting home.