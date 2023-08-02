Hubbard County Incidents: July 24-30, 2023

Accidents: July 26: A two-vehicle accident was reported; A Nevis caller reported a vehicle had been backed into;

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





July 28: A multi-car collision was reported in Henrietta Twp.;

July 29: A two-car accident with injuries was reported in Akeley Twp.; A Todd Twp. caller reported an accident in which an occupant sustained a leg injury.

Animal Related: July 24: A County 4 caller reported a dog showed up on their property overnight, looking very dehydrated; A Hubbard Twp. caller reported almost hitting a brown horse eating in the ditch; A County 39 caller reported that when family members checked on a house and dog for a sick relative, the dog mauled them and they were unsure about rabies; A County 45 caller reported a neighbor’s cows damaged their fence, possibly on July 21;

July 25: A 150th St. caller reported a dog got out, describing it as dangerous toward other animals but not toward humans;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 26: A caller reported a horse outside its fence, running in and out of the road; A County 19 caller reported a dog went after his girlfriend when she went out to light a grill; An Arago Twp. caller reported an injured dog showed up at her family’s rented cabin; A 315th Ave. caller reported a small, stray boxer-type dog, and caller was unable to catch it but concerned for its welfare due to the heat; A County 4 caller reported cattle out on 230th St.;

July 28: A caller reported brown cows outside their fence, moving off the roadway into the ditch; A County 19 caller reported multiple dogs running in his yard and defecating there, describing it as an ongoing problem and threatening to shoot the next dog that comes in his yard;

July 29: An officer reported a dog in the roadway; A Farden Twp. caller reported ongoing issues with a neighbor’s dog;

July 30: A Laporte caller reported a golden retriever and a terrier at their property all day with one collar but no tags.

Assaults/Harassment: July 24: A County 18 caller reported neighbors threatening to burn a fence down “in her face, nose to nose”; To Arago Twp. callers reported each other over an incident involving each other’s dogs and threats;

July 25: A County 40 caller reported a student making threats toward two other students;

July 26: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported his sister was harassing him via Facebook; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported their daughter and boyfriend had a verbal altercation and the boyfriend was refusing to leave without the child;

July 28: A County 18 caller reported a possible domestic situation; A County 7 caller reported receiving threats from others at a lake association; A County 18 caller wanted to speak with a deputy about ongoing abuse issues and restraining orders;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 29: A Nevis Twp. caller reported an 8-year-old with autism being physically aggressive; A County 18 caller reported receiving threats; A 450th St. caller reported a domestic dispute, saying her boyfriend pushed her and was now following her as she walked down the road; A Todd Twp. caller reported a situation escalating and said they were not OK with the male being there;

July 30: A Clay Twp. caller reported an intoxicated male walking around threatening other campers with an ax and playing loud music.

Burglaries/Theft: July 24: An Akeley caller reported a $79 gas drive-off by a vehicle pulling a horse trailer, heading south on State Hwy. 64;

July 27: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported identity theft.

Fires: July 25: A Nevis Twp. caller reported an electrical fire in a trailer;

July 26: A bar smoke detector was activated in Nevis;

July 29: A caller at the Beltrami County line reported a possible carbon dioxide alarm going off, saying they tried to check on the homeowners but were unable to make contact; A bedroom hallway smoke detector alarm was canceled in Thorpe Twp.

Medical: July 24: An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for someone with a laceration on their right arm after multiple falls, described as very weak; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for an elderly female who fell, possibly injuring a knee; An medical alarm was activated in Lake George Twp. for a migraine, left side numbness, nausea and clamminess; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a child who was acting out; an ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female with an elevated heart rate;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 25: An ambulance was requested on County 25 for a male with a hip injury; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who fell;

July 26: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male with a dislocated hip; A Nevis Twp. caller requested help getting a man upstairs;

July 27: An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a possible heart attack; An ambulance was requested at the Becida Bar and Grill for someone described as sweaty, clammy, short of breath, possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested on County 13 for someone who fell and couldn’t get up;

July 28: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a male having back spasms; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a 70-year-old female who fell, possibly dislocating her shoulder; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male described as very sick; An ambulance was requested in Fern Twp. for a female who was dizzy, fell down and had tingling in her arms; An ambulance was requested in Steamboat River Twp. for a male feeling unwell; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male who couldn’t walk;

July 29: An ambulance was requested in Clover Twp. for a male having a medical episode; A 270th St. caller had custody questions;

July 30: An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a 14-year-old female having a seizure.

Miscellaneous: July 24: A County 13 caller reported his mailbox was gone; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported their mailbox was missing; A 175th Ave. caller reported a solid waste ordinance violation; A Lake Alice Twp. caller complained that neighbors keep parking on his property and were doing so now; A Big Sand Lake caller reported two buoys broke loose on the lake and were sitting in front of someone’s cabin; A Potato Lake caller reported someone staying in a lakeside home parking their pontoon on a sandy area, and caller wanted someone to explain to them that it is not their private beach; A Steamboat River Twp. caller reported a suspicious car parked in a driveway for weeks without the property owner’s knowledge;

July 25: A County 36 caller reported receiving a strange phone call at about 4 a.m.; A Becida caller reported he stored his guns at a friend’s house but was now unable to retrieve them;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 26: A State Hwy. 34 caller had questions about an order for protection; A County 18 caller recovered a Lily Pad flotation device; A caller reported a stroller had been sitting in the park for three days;

July 27: A Nevis caller reported a person who had been banned from the liquor store for 90 days was there on July 22; A Mantrap Twp. wanted to speak to an officer about a neighbor using part of his property; A Laporte caller had questions about parking a tent trailer on the street overnight;

July 28: A Lakeport Twp. caller complained about people outside her window all night; A 169th Ave. caller reported finding a male lying in the ditch, saying he was OK but sleeping; A 260th St. caller reported what they believed to be unauthorized construction and/or tree removal taking place at neighbors’ property while neighbors were out of town; A boat inspector requested a deputy, reporting he found zebra mussels on a trailer bunk at the access when he arrived for the day; A caller requested officer assistance picking up her grandkids for court-ordered visitation, saying their mom was refusing to allow visitation;

July 29: Beltrami County passed along information from the Leech Lake police about a Jeep with six occupants and an open container of alcohol; A 490th St. caller reported someone parking in a no-parking area and giving an inspector “a lot of lip”; A 470th St. caller reported a car came through their yard, and the driver got out and ran into the woods; A boat decontamination issue was reported in Park Rapids; A 150th St. caller reported people hauling trees, sticks and other debris leaving chunks of wood and branches on 150th St., 119th Ave. and 160th St. and said they’d had all day to fix the issue and the debris was still present; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller was suspicious about a female with a full bag walking out of a residence that was supposed to be vacant, and a vehicle at the residence; A County 89 caller questioned the legality of towing cars from his business;

July 30: A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on County 18; An Akeley caller had questions about a custody order; A caller requested a ride from an officer to retrieve property on 161st St.; A Laporte caller had questions about shooting targets on county land.

Traffic: July 24: A caller said his truck was leaking fuel and the company knew about it and was making him drive it anyway; An officer reported a tree in the roadway on County 40;

July 25: A County 12 caller complained of semis hauling gravel at high speed all day; A caller reported a possible drunk driver swerving all over the road in a Ford Maverick;

July 26: A Buick LaCrosse with no plates was stopped; Law enforcement responded to an audible alarm in Farden Twp.; A caller reported a tree down on the road;

ADVERTISEMENT

July 27: A boat and water violation was reported for no life jacket; A caller reported sanitation trucks leaking liquid; A caller had questions about navigational hazards on area lakes; A Penske rental truck was reported swerving all over the road;

July 28: A motorist assist was requested; Beltrami County transferred a call about a Jeep swerving all over the road; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a traffic hazard; A caller reported a possibly impaired driver in a Hummer H3, crossing the center line and driving in the ditch; A 275th Ave. caller reported motorcycles going up and down the street twice during the day, suspecting it was the neighbors and calling their behavior harassment; A caller reported a Chevy pickup driving around the neighborhood, going about 80 mph, almost hitting caller and hitting the ditch a couple times; A caller reported a vehicle driving erratically;

July 29: A motorist assist was requested for a driver who ran out of gas; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a four-door Chevy truck passing unsafely, speeding and brake-checking caller; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road; A Mantrap Lake caller reported 15 fishing boats in a fishing event loitering inside the swimming area at a swim beach; A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a Kia Telluride swerving all over the road, almost hitting caller, who said the driver was eating; A truck pulling a trailer was stopped on County 4; A County 44 caller reported a four-by-four twice throwing rocks up on caller’s vehicle and swerving all over the road; A boat and water violation was reported for no lifejackets; A caller complained of seven or eight kids in an unregistered fishing boat going after loons on the water, trying to run them over; A Lake Belle Taine caller reported a speedboat pulling kids behind, getting too close to pontoons; A County 18 caller had questions about someone leaving a Lily Pad in the lake and golfing off his pontoon; Law enforcement stopped a driver suspected of driving while impaired; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a Dodge car swerving all over the road, possibly with an impaired driver;

July 30: An Akeley caller requested patrol in a construction area, saying people were going through the barricades; A Spider Lake boat inspector reported a drive-off by people who said they were camping 1/4 mile from the access.