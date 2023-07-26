Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
date 2023-07-26

News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: July 17-23, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

Accidents: July 17: A Nevis Twp. caller reported his son fell off an ATV; A semi reportedly sideswiped a truck with no injuries;

July 20: Law enforcement received word of a one-vehicle motorcycle accident whose operator didn’t want medical attention;

July 21: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller was following a vehicle that hit them in a parking lot in Bemidji, and entered Cass County while on the line;

July 22: An alarm phone reported an accident, but dispatch could hear only a rustling sound;

July 23: A caller reported an accident scene involving a minivan with airbags deployed, and a couple picking up pieces in the ditch, asking caller for a ride home.

Animal Related: July 17: A Lakeport Twp. caller wanted to speak to an officer about possible mistreatment of animals; A Dorset caller reported a beagle followed people down the Heartland Trail and was now at Compañeros; A Todd Twp. caller caught and caged a dog that a neighbor said killed her chickens;

July 18: A caller reported a stray dog running down the street; A truck reportedly hit a deer; A Laporte caller reported a neighbor’s dog in their yard and said when they confronted the dog’s owner, the owner became hostile and now caller wanted an officer to talk to them;

July 19: A caller reported a window shattered by a bird hit; A County 1 caller found a couple puppies on the roadway; A County 36 caller reported approximately eight horses loose in the middle of the road;

July 20: A caller at the Cass County line reported a dog bite that broke skin and said the dog was put down;

July 21: A caller found two puppies, a yellow lab 4 months old and a spaniel mix 6 months old;

July 22: A caller removed a dead deer from the roadway; A caller reported finding an old, tan, medium-sized dog on a trail with no collar; A County 38 caller said their neighbor’s husky was killing chickens; A caller reported a white Lab with a blue and green striped collar swimming unattended in Lake Belle Taine all day, and caller knocked on doors and nobody was claiming it; A caller hit a deer north of the junction of County 7 and County 40, saying the vehicle was drivable but the fawn needed to be dispatched;

July 23: A 219th Ave. caller reported two cows outside the fence.

Assaults/Harassment: July 17: A Straight River Twp. caller reported threats from her boyfriend’s mother via social media;

July 22: A County 9 caller said his common-law wife pulled a knife on him, and dispatch could hear a female screaming in the background;

July 23: A Nevis caller reported disorderly conduct.

Burglaries/Theft: July 20: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported their daughter kicked in their outside door and hid their cable TV cords;

July 21: A Lake Alice Twp. caller reporte fence posts had been removed; A back door motion alarm was tripped in Farden Twp.;

July 22: An upstairs motion alarm as activated on County 40 with no keyholders available;

July 23: An Akeley caller reported a $14.05 gas drive-off; A County 9 caller reported theft out of a camper.

Fires: July 17: An 8th Crow Wing Lake caller reported an alarm coming from the basement;

July 22: A fire alarm was activated in Nevis;

July 23: A fire alarm was activated at Itasca State Park.

Medical: July 17: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a 19-year-old with Down syndrome having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female on blood thinners who fell and hit her head and was bleeding from the forehead; An ambulance was requested on Becker County 44 for a female who was choking; An lift assist was requested in Hart Lake Twp. for a male who fell; An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a 47-year-old female with high blood pressure, having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a male who fell in his house and bumped his head;

July 18: An ambulance was requested in Rockwood Twp. for a male having atrial fibrillation; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a cyclist who sustained leg and shoulder injuries in an accident on the Heartland Trail;

July 19: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who was vomiting and sweating; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for alcohol intoxication with lower abdominal pain and a drawl;

July 20: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a female found on the kitchen floor with low blood sugar; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male who fell on his hip, possibly breaking it; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a male on a Zoom meeting who appeared to need medical help, sweating with shallow breathing; A State Hwy. 200 caller reported someone smashed their mailbox; A lift assist was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male who fell;

July 21: An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a female having pancreatic pain; An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a male who had a bike accident on July 20 and now wanted to be seen for a broken ankle or knee; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female who fell from a step ladder and possibly broke a leg;

July 22: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female with heart issues; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for someone going through withdrawal, described as seeming out of it; An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a male having leg pain, throwing up and pale; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for an elderly male who fell and injured his hip; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a female described as shaky, having trouble walking;

July 23: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a 93-year-old feeling faint.

Miscellaneous: July 17: Three 911 hang-ups came from a County 97 location;

July 18: A County 9 caller requested officer assistance at a foreclosed home with a vehicle in the garage that was not supposed to be there; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a dispute with a neighbor over a shared driveway; An ambulance was requested on 480th St. for a female described as physically out of control and combative;

July 19: A County 18 caller requested officer assistance for a female in distress on a trail; A caller reported a golf cart unattended on a trail;

July 20: A Park Rapids caller was suspicious of a female in a tent on court property, saying she had a morning court appearance; A caller had questions about a noise complaint in Henrietta Twp.; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female with an infection, unable to get out of bed;

July 21: A Lakeport Twp. caller was suspicious of a loud truck turning in and out of driveways up and down her road; A 209th Ave. caller reported neighbors being extremely loud and said they’d had violent altercations with them in the past, describing loud music and sounds of intoxication; An Akeley caller made a noise complaint about a party near their house with lots of talking and music; A 170th St. caller reported a couple BB shots to her bedroom window; An Arago Twp. caller complained about a truck and trailer parked in a no-parking area; A caller requested officer advice regarding an old acquaintance on 500th St.; A 230th St. caller reported a child custody issue; A Nevis caller complained about traffic from the campground driving up and down her road; A Crow Wing Lake Twp. caller was suspicious of a person who came out of a nearby cabin wearing camo, saying they believed the cabin had been vacant for two years; Law enforcement patrolled a live music event in Nevis; A wallet was found on the Heartland Trail in Park Rapids; A County 39 caller heard gunshots nearby;

July 22: Law enforcement checked out a suspicious mail at County 4 and the Heartland Trail; Law enforcement patrolled the Muskie Days 5K run in Nevis; Officer assistance was requested regarding a male smoking by gas pumps; A Lake Emma Twp. caller had questions regarding issues on Gilmore Lake; Law enforcement patrolled the Muskie Days parade in Nevis; Law enforcement policed a live band event in Park Rapids, going to midnight;

July 23: A 480th St. caller reported someone hit their mailbox for the sixth time.

Traffic: July 17: A caller reported a van drove through the barricades in a construction zone and became stuck with a 7-month-old in the vehicle; Law enforcement stopped truck pulling a boat; A Henrietta Twp. caller complained of kids driving ATVs on the roadway and in his driveway, damaging both; A Henrietta Twp. caller said a vehicle with a flat tire was blocking the roadway;

July 18: Multiple callers reported boat inspection issues; A caller was concerned about grass being blown onto the roadway from the ditch on both sides; A Park Rapids caller reported truck drivers going 50 mph in a 30 mph zone; Motorist assist was requested for a stalled vehicle; An officer responded to a vehicle with its flashers on; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a truck going nearly 80 mph, tailgating, passing unsafely and almost causing a head-on collision west of Nevis;

July 19: A caller reported a truck with a trailer load of lumber passing on the shoulder; A truck pulling a camper with Canadian plates was stopped; Motorist assist was requested for a truck pulled over on U.S. Hwy. 2;

July 20: A caller reported a bus speeding and going through a stop sign; A 184th St. caller said a farm field’s runoff was washing out his private road, and it had happened several times; A caller reported a lot of debris in the roadway; Two paddle boarders without a life jacket were warned;

July 21: A boater without a life jacket was warned; A kayaker with no portable flotation device was warned;

July 22: A Potato Lake caller requested water patrol for personal watercraft operating after dark; Multiple ATV issues and boat and water issues were reported; A Farden Twp. caller reported a Chevy Equinox speeding; A County 6 caller reported a full-size Jeep driving in the ditches; Law enforcement assisted a motorist north of Emmaville;

July 23: Motorist assist was requested for a boat trailer with a flat tire; A caller reported a drunk driver in a Honda Pilot swerving all over the road and into oncoming traffic; A caller had concerns about roadway design and was advised to contact MnDOT, also reporting unsafe passing on the right, crossing a solid fog line and poor signage.

By Staff reports
