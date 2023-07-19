6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hubbard County Incidents: July 10-16, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:44 PM

Accidents: July 10: An Akeley Twp. caller reported a UPS truck in the ditch, injuries unknown; An accident was reported on County 4; An iPhone sent an automated message about a serious crash, but there was no personal contact; An automated 911 call reported an iPhone user in a serious crash on County 45;

July 12: A two-vehicle accident was reported;

July 13: A County 13 caller reported brown and white cows running on the road.

Animal Related: July 10: A caller’s daughter came across a fawn apparently hit by a vehicle, bleeding and flopping around in the roadway;

July 11: A black cow was reported walking along U.S. Hwy. 71;

July 13: A caller reported a stray dog on the side of the roadway, apparently blind in one eye and aggressive when caller tried to pick it up; A 474th St. caller reported a stray pit-bull mix, 8 months to a year old, male, ten with white on its head and chest, covered in ticks;

July 14: A 159th Ave. caller reported seeing flashlights coming across the yard and hearing a gunshot during the night, and in the morning caller found a dead fox in his yard with a wound; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a black Lab, mangy and malnourished, bleeding on its back, and was concerned about animal neglect; An officer reported a cow out on County 95;

July 15: A 167th Ave. caller reported the neighbor’s dog attacked caller’s mother’s dog, and the neighbor came over and wasn’t happy;

July 16: A County 39 caller reported sheep out on the road; A caller reported a bear hit on the roadway, still alive but needing to be dispatched; A caller found a medium-sized, male, brown dog with one brown eye and one blue.

Assaults/Harassment: July 10: A County 33 landlord said she served an eviction notice on a tenant who continues making threats toward her and others in the area;

July 11: A County 23 caller reported a domestic incident in progress;

July 14: An Akeley Twp. caller said her grandson was threatening her; A County 33 caller helping their landlord move a trailer reported someone was video-taping them and reported a history of harassment by that person; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported their 13-year-old daughter destroying items in the house;

July 15: A 275th Ave. caller reported a neighbor kid keeps buzzing her with his drone; A County 9 caller reported her sister assaulted her and threatened to assault others in the residence.

Burglaries/Theft: July 10: A 330th St. caller reported his parents keep getting scam calls about their son being in jail; A Farden Twp. caller reported a stolen bike and damage to a vehicle;

July 11: A Nevis caller reported a gas drive-off that occurred July 10; A Nevis caller reported a $47.13 gas drive-off; A 150th St. caller reported a dirt bike stolen some time ago; A caller reported a fictitious online business listing; A County 9 caller reported someone broke into her camper and stole some of her things;

July 13: A Nevis caller reported a package was taken from a residence on July 7; A Todd Twp. caller reported the theft of antique tackle;

July 15: An Akeley Twp. caller reported their grandson took their car.

Fires: July 10: A fire alarm was activated at Itasca State Park;

July 11: A 295th Ave. caller transferred from Cass County reported a possible carbon dioxide leak and wanted the fire department to check the residence;

July 12: A caller reported a possible fire with propane nearby, while DNR showed a variance burn close to the area;

July 14: A Lake George Twp. caller reported an electrical fire.

Medical: July 10: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a male who was shaking and making seizure-like movements; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female who was throwing up; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for someone with very low blood pressure; An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for an elderly female who fell, possibly breaking a knee;

July 11: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a 76-year-old female with dementia who had a leg injury; A Nevis caller reported a male showed up at his house with broken ribs, saying he was in a bike accident with his nephew, and talking gibberish; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a 75-year-old male with pacemaker issues, feeling dizzy and passing out at one point;

July 12: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who fell and dislocated his shoulder;

July 13: An ambulance was requested in Lake George Twp. for a female with a hip injury who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who was lightheaded and had high blood pressure; A medical alarm was activated in Arago Twp. and there was no contact with the device holder; A medical alarm company requested a lift assist for an elderly male who fell and was on the ground, injuries unknown;

July 14: An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for someone who fell and couldn’t get up;

July 15: A lift assist was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a female who fell; A lift assist was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a female who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a 70-year-old male possibly having heart trouble;

July 16: An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for an 80-year-old female possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Fern Township for a female who’d had heart surgery and was now in atrial fibrillation; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who fell down the stairs and hit her head.

Miscellaneous: July 10: A noise complaint was reported on State Hwy. 34; A County 30 caller requested officer assistance retrieving items from his house;

July 11: Law enforcement responded to a probation violation in Straight River Twp.; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller was suspicious about a coin machine being dropped off and broken into; A male was arrested on a probation violation in Park Rapids; A caller wanted to speak to a supervisor about a traffic stop the previous evening;

July 12: A County 40 caller requested officer assistance retrieving property; A Lakeport Twp. caller had questions about an eviction process; A 490th St. caller reported a neighbor called them, saying her husband got into an argument with someone who came onto his property and chased him off, and now the neighbor couldn’t find him; A County 81 caller was suspicious about two vehicles that pulled into their driveway, then left; A caller requested officer assistance regarding her son’s living accommodations at her sister’s house on 400th St.; A Farden Twp. caller was suspicious of people walking back and forth in front of their residence;

July 13: A caller found an electrical cord in a ditch; A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance picking up a gun in evidence, taken during a domestic incident in 2015-16; A Park Rapids caller reported suspicious activity at a trailer, featuring an unknown vehicle when no one should be there; A Nevis Twp. caller reported campers were flying a drone on July 10 and hit caller’s car with it, causing dents; A 400th St. caller reported a custody issue over her son;

July 14: A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property from their sister’s locked cabin on County 40; Someone turned in a phone found by Long Lake; A 380th St. caller reported their landlord shot off their water, and that of another unit, without written notification;

July 15: An officer reported a speed limit sign nearly demolished; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported that while they were supposed to be meeting in Fargo with their children’s father, they got a snap from their daughter saying they were still at home; A County 9 caller was suspicious of three kids trying to get into the Helga Township Community Center;

July 16: A County 13 caller reported someone standing in her yard saying they were out of gas, and caller wanted to help but was nervous and had questions; A County 40 caller reported a family dispute over the home and its use; A County 12 caller while away from home was suspicious of two people, a male and a female, she could see on her camera; A 122nd St. caller requested an officer to stand by at her residence while she returns her boyfriend’s truck, which she took earlier after a domestic dispute, saying she did not feel safe going there alone; An Akeley caller reported two campsites were getting rowdy and out of hand.

Traffic: July 10: A caller reported a pickup driving in the ditch; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a Toyota Corolla passing on the right and traveling at erratic speeds; A County 18 caller complained about vehicles speeding, saying they were almost hit twice while out cycling; A caller reported debris in the roadway; A County 48 caller complained of reckless driving;

July 11: A caller reported a Dodge van swerving all over the roadway, into and out of the ditch; Law enforcement assisted a motorist in a Honda minivan; A State Hwy. 64 caller reported a four-door sedan weaving all over the roadway;

July 12: A Ford Bronco was reported swerving all over the roadway; A park ranger reported a motorcycle speeding through Itasca State Park;

July 13: A caller reported a long piece of board with brackets blocking a lane of traffic; A County 18 caller reported a small, white fishing boat in the water with no one around; A caller reported a Ford Edge passing unsafely at 88 mph; A blown tire was reported in a lane of traffic; A Henrietta Twp. caller trying to locate his daughter said she told him she was going to visit her mom and took off with her boyfriend driving without a license;

July 14: A caller reported a Saturn swerving all over the road; A caller reported a truck and a Toyota SUV passing them at high speed; A Ford pickup was reported traveling at high speed; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a neighbor driving a side-by-side up and down the road at 70 mph;

July 15: A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about dirt bikes racing on the road; A caller reported a possible couch cushion in the roadway; A Ford Super Duty with no plates was stopped; A County 50 caller reported four-wheelers driving in the ditch and doing spinouts in caller’s driveway; A 299th Ave. caller had questions about ATV use on roadways; An officer attempted to pull over seven or eight motorcycles; A caller reported standing water on the roadway due to a backed-up culvert;

July 16: An Akeley caller reported people driving in yards to get around road construction signs.

