News | Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 9-15, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 09:24 AM
Accidents: Jan. 9: Law enforcement reported a vehicle off the road;

Jan. 11: A vehicle off the road was reported; A caller reported an occupied vehicle off the roadway; A caller reported a car rolled over in the ditch; A report of an accident with no injuries, leaving a vehicle in a lane of traffic, was passed onto Becker County;

Jan. 12: A caller reported a vehicle hit a tree, airbags deployed, and the driver was complaining of chest pains; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported while he was turning into his driveway, a vehicle tried to pass him, hitting the plow on his truck; A vehicle in the ditch was reported;

Jan. 13: Law enforcement reported a semi in the ditch;

Jan. 14: Law enforcement found a vehicle partly in the ditch, not causing a traffic hazard; A pickup in the ditch was reported;

Jan. 15: An occupied vehicle off the road was reported.

Animal Related: Jan. 9: A Helga Twp. caller complained about two dogs belonging to their neighbors that kept coming into caller’s yard and attacked their dog; Law enforcement reported an animal complaint in Guthrie Twp.;

Jan. 10: A caller reported a deer hit by a 2017 Dodge Challenger, sang the vehicle remained drivable and moved on, and caller did not know if the deer was still on the roadway; A caller reported a deer hit by a 2012 Toyota Camry was still alive with its legs broken, while the caller moved on; A County 18 caller complained about a neighbor trespassing with a snowmobile and harassing them over a dog bite that had occurred a couple weeks ago;

Jan. 11: A caller reported black cows crossing County 4, heading east; A Farden Twp. caller had questions about a neighbor’s deer in their yard;

Jan. 13: A Guthrie Twp. caller had issues about the way her daughter was taking care of her animals;

Jan. 15: A caller requested a possession tag to salvage a deer hit by a vehicle.

Assaults/Harassment: Jan. 9: A Nevis caller reported a child being bullied repeatedly;

Jan. 10: A 911 hang-up caller called back, requesting Cass County, reporting that her “baby daddy” was intoxicated and scaring her; A third party reported a female on 185th Ave. threatening a male, describing it as an ongoing issue;

Jan. 11: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller said she and her 16-year-old daughter were arguing and caller did not feel safe;

Jan. 12: A County 1 caller reported someone broke into her home and assaulted her;

Jan. 13: A Farden Twp. caller reported he was beaten up and he just wanted his phone back, saying he walked down the road to use someone’s phone;

Jan. 14: A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions about a harassment restraining order.

Burglaries/Theft: Jan. 9: A Nevis caller believed a couple of people were making fraudulent charges on her credit card;

Jan. 10: A Straight River Twp. caller reported a neighbor acting inappropriately toward them;

Jan. 11: An entry/exit burglar alarm was activated on 444th St.;

Jan. 12: A Todd Twp. caller reported a credit card fraudulently opened in her name; A County 30 caller reported tools stolen from his van; A County 119 caller reported his vehicle was stolen;

Jan. 13: A White Oak Twp. caller reported possible email fraud;

Jan. 14: A Nevis caller reported three loads of laundry stolen from the laundromat during a doctor’s appointment.

Fires: Jan. 10: Beltrami County reported receiving a call from someone outside the area, reporting a large fire on the south side of U.S. Hwy. 2 near Grace Lake; A fire alarm was activated in Laporte;

Jan. 15: A County 110 caller reported a small fire on the back corner of a house, suspecting that timber inside was smoldering.

Medical: Jan. 9: An ambulance was requested on Duck Lake for an 87-year-old female who was not feeling well; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 87 for a female who burned her face; An ambulance was requested on county 23 for a male who collapsed, possibly due to heart trouble;

Jan. 10: An ambulance was requested in Lake George Twp. for a male who fell down the stairs and was unconscious and bleeding from the head; An ambulance was requested on 307th Ave. for a 50-year-old, diabetic male who had a new infection at the site of an amputated leg;

Jan. 12: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a person with high blood pressure; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for an 80-year-old male who fell in the bathroom and was incoherent; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female having a seizure;

Jan. 13: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a male who fell and hit his head;

Jan. 14: An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a male with a suspected broken collar bone; An ambulance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for an intoxicated female with a history of seizures who fell;

Jan. 15: An ambulance was requested in Lake George Twp. for a male having breathing issues, reporting something wrong; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male bleeding out of his neck; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for unspecified reasons; A medical alarm was activated in Akeley for someone who fell out of bed; An ambulance was requested on County 31 for a 44-year-old described as very weak; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female who fell flat on her back outdoors.

Miscellaneous: Jan. 9: A County 39 caller reported a car that had been abandoned in the ditch since Jan. 6; A 911 misdial came from a County 93 location where a female reported she fell and broke the screen on the phone and it called 911, but no help was needed; A Farden Twp. caller reported overly loud noise bothering the neighbors late into the night, describing it as a recurring issue;

Jan. 10: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller near Bemidji was suspicious of a man in a Chevrolet who appeared to be passed out, then got up and walked around outside the vehicle; A 911 hang-up came from a phone in Laporte, during which dispatch heard sounds including possible laughter; A 229th Ave. caller reported a friend who had just left her residence called and said a suspicious male with no shirt on was walking down the road toward caller’s residence; A 185th Ave. caller asked for an officer to stop by;

Jan. 11: A Nevis caller reported trespassing that occurred on Jan. 7; A 470th St. caller reported a strange vehicle had been in their driveway for 45 minutes and said caller’s wife was home alone and did not want to approach it; A Laporte caller reported a couple children caught smoking marijuana on school grounds; Women’s shelter staff requested a ride for a participant from Walker to the Akeley Regional Community Center, noting they had no other means of transport;

Jan. 12: A Garfield Lake caller requested officer assistance checking ice conditions for a race permit; Law enforcement gave a ride-along in Park Rapids; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle;

Jan. 13: A 201st Ave. caller had questions for an officer about what to do with a 16-year-old who refuses to go to school; A Todd Twp. caller reported a suspicious car near a storage unit; A 279th Ave. caller reported a suspicious character walking along U.S. Hwy. 2 wearing a hoodie and jeans; An open-line 911 call came from Arago Twp. with no concerning sounds; A lobby visitor brought in a fishing license she found;

Jan. 14: A 450th St. caller reported issues with their uncle;

Jan. 15: A caller reported a snowmobile lost between Long Lake and Portage Lake.

Traffic: Jan. 9: Motorist assist was requested;

Jan. 10: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Laporte area reported an SUV went through a school bus stop arm while kids were on the ground, waiting to get on the bus;

Jan. 11: An officer reported a vehicle flashed for them to stop;

Jan. 12: A 450th St. caller complained about noisy snowmobiles not on caller’s property;

Jan. 13: Multiple snowmobile violations were reported; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a reckless semi between Park Rapids and Dorset;

Jan. 14: A caller reported vehicles operating on a snowmobile trail; A Chrysler Town and Country with no license plate was stopped; An ATV was cited for operating with expired registration on a lake; Another ATV violation was reported; A 450th St. caller reported ongoing issues with snowmobiles near their address;

Jan. 15: A caller requested motorist assist for someone driving with their hazard lights on.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
