Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023

Accidents: Jan. 31: A caller reported two vehicles off the road;

Feb. 1: A Laporte caller reported an Amazon delivery truck struck a storage building near the post office and left the scene; A Todd Twp. caller reported an unoccupied vehicle off the road, not creating a traffic hazard;

Feb. 2: A caller reported a vehicle hit an approach and went off the road; Another vehicle off the road was reported;

Feb. 3: A squad vehicle slid off the roadway into the ditch, and another squad vehicle helped get it out of the ditch;

Feb. 4: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Laporte area reported a 50-year-old female was thrown from a snowmobile and injured her hip.

Animal Related: Jan. 30: A Nevis caller reported neighbors’ dogs had been left outside all morning with no shelter; A County 40 caller complained about a couple black dogs in their yard; A caller reported almost hitting a yellow Lab mix dog that continually runs into traffic;

Jan. 31: A caller reported a dog hit by a vehicle was on the side of the roadway;

Feb. 1: A caller reported hitting a deer, leaving it alive, and a second caller reported the deer was in the middle of the roadway;

Feb. 2: A caller reported a dog was hit on the highway, saying she couldn’t see it but she could hear it;

Feb. 4: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched in the ditch just north of Portage Lake.

Assaults/Harassment: Jan. 30: A County 9 caller had questions about a harassment restraining order; A County 25 caller reported she was being harassed by a careless driver who kept calling and leaving voicemails;

Feb. 1: A Farden Twp. caller said he had three unwanted guests at his residence whom he wanted removed; A Farden Twp. caller wanted a female to leave their residence; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported harassing messages from someone impersonating law enforcement;

Feb. 2: A Farden Twp. caller wanted a male removed from the premises;

Feb. 3: A 320th St. caller reported uninvited guests, and a male was reported as scared of a female in the group, and caller had been asked to call law enforcement have them stopped, saying he does not want the female going home with him; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a male had a large gash on his head and was conscious but dazed, but caller didn’t know how or when it happened;

Feb. 4: A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions for an officer about an order for protection and her animals; A County 18 caller reported a female calling him names and yelling at him in the street; A 320th St. caller said someone entered her home uninvited during the night, acted estranged, and threatened her when asked to leave.

Burglaries/Theft: Jan. 31: A 165th Ave. caller reported suspicious phone calls from the same number;

Feb. 1: A 229th Ave. caller reported a scam email from Amazon, to which caller provided their credit card number, email and phone number, but the card was canceled and no funds were transferred;

Feb. 5: A 275th Ave. caller suspected the neighbor kid stole her mail out of her mailbox.

Fires: Jan. 30: A caller reported a structure fire;

Feb. 1: A Todd Twp. caller reported a chimney fire; A rekindle of the Todd Twp. fire was reported, with caller requesting a pumper and a tanker;

Feb. 2: Mutual aid with Menahga was called to 189th Ave. for a car on fire in a garage full of firewood; A caller reported a possible fire under a four-door vehicle.

Medical: Jan. 30: An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a male with a three-day headache and neuropathy; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for an 81-year-old female who fell and injured herself; An ambulance was requested on 190th St. for a male with atrial fibrillation who was weak and unsteady; An ambulance was requested on County 32 for an 82-year-old female who fell and injured her right leg; An ambulance was requested on County 9 for an elderly male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a possible stroke;

Jan. 31: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male having atrial fibrillation, feeling unwell and having trouble breathing;

Feb. 1: An ambulance was requested on 474th St. for an elderly male who fell and hit his head and was not acting right; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who fell out of bed; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 226 for a male whose staples ripped open at the site of a leg amputation; An ambulance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for a 64-year-old male possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested on County 4 for a male who fell and was in pain, with a possibly broken pelvis;

Feb. 3: A State Hwy. 34 caller was concerned when her son stopped taking his medication and she wanted a medical evaluation; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male feeling pressure in the lower abdomen; An ambulance was requested on County 40 for a 67-year-old female who was feeling weak; An ambulance was requested on County 13 for a 44-year-old female in labor; An ambulance was requested on County 19 for an elderly male feeling dizzy and weak; An ambulance was requested in a pop-up ice house 100 yards out on the ice on Benedict Lake for someone having trouble breathing and unable to get up without collapsing;

Feb. 4: A State Hwy. 34 caller wanted an officer to pick up his son and take him to the hospital; An ambulance was requested on County 24 for someone who fell off their sled and was having trouble breathing, possibly due to a punctured lung; An ambulance was requested on County 16 for an 86-year-old female who fell down the basement steps and had a gouge in her head.

Miscellaneous: Jan. 30: Law enforcement checked on a semi truck; A 229th Ave. caller reported a mailbox full of uncooked pasta;

Feb. 1: A 911 hang-up was mapped to a County 37 location where, upon callback, dispatch left a message; A Laporte caller was concerned about the welfare of a child seen walking to school in below-zero weather without a hat on Jan. 30, Jan. 31 and today; A caller requested a ride home from the emergency room in Park Rapids;

Feb. 2: Law enforcement checked on a suspicious vehicle; A 275th Ave. caller had questions about a vehicle that was sold to an ex, saying the vehicle is still registered in caller’s name;

Feb. 4: Law enforcement patrolled a fishing derby; A 911 hang-up came from a State Hwy. 34 location where, upon callback, someone answered but wouldn’t talk, and when dispatch said if they didn’t answer they would send someone, they hung up; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted to talk to an officer about the happenings at a given address; An Akeley caller reported an ongoing issue with a vehicle parking on the sidewalk; An open-line 911 call with no concerning sounds came from a County 1 location where there was no answer upon callback;

Feb. 5: A White Oak Twp. caller requested an officer to go to her son’s house with her; Law enforcement held a snowmobile safety class in Henrietta Twp.; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Park Rapids area requested officer assistance leaving her cousins.

Traffic: Jan. 30: Law enforcement checked on a vehicle on County 37 for motorist assist;

Jan. 31: A caller reported a semi that broke down with its hood up; A caller reported a dually truck with a flatbed trailer was speeding and almost forced caller off the road; A caller reported a pickup stopped in the middle of the roadway with no lights and no one around it;

Feb. 1: A Ford Ranger with an obstructed plate was stopped; A pickup was reported parked on the roadway since Jan. 30; A caller reported following a Ford truck with a topper at 40 mph in both lanes before it turned north on State Hwy. 226;

Feb. 3: A motorist assist was requested; A Park Rapids caller made a driving complaint;

Feb. 5: A motorist assist was reported.