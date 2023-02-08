99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 08:17 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Accidents: Jan. 31: A caller reported two vehicles off the road;

Feb. 1: A Laporte caller reported an Amazon delivery truck struck a storage building near the post office and left the scene; A Todd Twp. caller reported an unoccupied vehicle off the road, not creating a traffic hazard;

Feb. 2: A caller reported a vehicle hit an approach and went off the road; Another vehicle off the road was reported;

Feb. 3: A squad vehicle slid off the roadway into the ditch, and another squad vehicle helped get it out of the ditch;

Feb. 4: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Laporte area reported a 50-year-old female was thrown from a snowmobile and injured her hip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Related: Jan. 30: A Nevis caller reported neighbors’ dogs had been left outside all morning with no shelter; A County 40 caller complained about a couple black dogs in their yard; A caller reported almost hitting a yellow Lab mix dog that continually runs into traffic;

Jan. 31: A caller reported a dog hit by a vehicle was on the side of the roadway;

Feb. 1: A caller reported hitting a deer, leaving it alive, and a second caller reported the deer was in the middle of the roadway;

Feb. 2: A caller reported a dog was hit on the highway, saying she couldn’t see it but she could hear it;

Feb. 4: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a deer needing to be dispatched in the ditch just north of Portage Lake.

Assaults/Harassment: Jan. 30: A County 9 caller had questions about a harassment restraining order; A County 25 caller reported she was being harassed by a careless driver who kept calling and leaving voicemails;

Feb. 1: A Farden Twp. caller said he had three unwanted guests at his residence whom he wanted removed; A Farden Twp. caller wanted a female to leave their residence; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported harassing messages from someone impersonating law enforcement;

Feb. 2: A Farden Twp. caller wanted a male removed from the premises;

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb. 3: A 320th St. caller reported uninvited guests, and a male was reported as scared of a female in the group, and caller had been asked to call law enforcement have them stopped, saying he does not want the female going home with him; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a male had a large gash on his head and was conscious but dazed, but caller didn’t know how or when it happened;

Feb. 4: A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions for an officer about an order for protection and her animals; A County 18 caller reported a female calling him names and yelling at him in the street; A 320th St. caller said someone entered her home uninvited during the night, acted estranged, and threatened her when asked to leave.

Burglaries/Theft: Jan. 31: A 165th Ave. caller reported suspicious phone calls from the same number;

Feb. 1: A 229th Ave. caller reported a scam email from Amazon, to which caller provided their credit card number, email and phone number, but the card was canceled and no funds were transferred;

Feb. 5: A 275th Ave. caller suspected the neighbor kid stole her mail out of her mailbox.

Fires: Jan. 30: A caller reported a structure fire;

Feb. 1: A Todd Twp. caller reported a chimney fire; A rekindle of the Todd Twp. fire was reported, with caller requesting a pumper and a tanker;

Feb. 2: Mutual aid with Menahga was called to 189th Ave. for a car on fire in a garage full of firewood; A caller reported a possible fire under a four-door vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical: Jan. 30: An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a male with a three-day headache and neuropathy; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for an 81-year-old female who fell and injured herself; An ambulance was requested on 190th St. for a male with atrial fibrillation who was weak and unsteady; An ambulance was requested on County 32 for an 82-year-old female who fell and injured her right leg; An ambulance was requested on County 9 for an elderly male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a possible stroke;

Jan. 31: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male having atrial fibrillation, feeling unwell and having trouble breathing;

Feb. 1: An ambulance was requested on 474th St. for an elderly male who fell and hit his head and was not acting right; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who fell out of bed; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 226 for a male whose staples ripped open at the site of a leg amputation; An ambulance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for a 64-year-old male possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested on County 4 for a male who fell and was in pain, with a possibly broken pelvis;

Feb. 3: A State Hwy. 34 caller was concerned when her son stopped taking his medication and she wanted a medical evaluation; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male feeling pressure in the lower abdomen; An ambulance was requested on County 40 for a 67-year-old female who was feeling weak; An ambulance was requested on County 13 for a 44-year-old female in labor; An ambulance was requested on County 19 for an elderly male feeling dizzy and weak; An ambulance was requested in a pop-up ice house 100 yards out on the ice on Benedict Lake for someone having trouble breathing and unable to get up without collapsing;

Feb. 4: A State Hwy. 34 caller wanted an officer to pick up his son and take him to the hospital; An ambulance was requested on County 24 for someone who fell off their sled and was having trouble breathing, possibly due to a punctured lung; An ambulance was requested on County 16 for an 86-year-old female who fell down the basement steps and had a gouge in her head.

Miscellaneous: Jan. 30: Law enforcement checked on a semi truck; A 229th Ave. caller reported a mailbox full of uncooked pasta;

Feb. 1: A 911 hang-up was mapped to a County 37 location where, upon callback, dispatch left a message; A Laporte caller was concerned about the welfare of a child seen walking to school in below-zero weather without a hat on Jan. 30, Jan. 31 and today; A caller requested a ride home from the emergency room in Park Rapids;

Feb. 2: Law enforcement checked on a suspicious vehicle; A 275th Ave. caller had questions about a vehicle that was sold to an ex, saying the vehicle is still registered in caller’s name;

Feb. 4: Law enforcement patrolled a fishing derby; A 911 hang-up came from a State Hwy. 34 location where, upon callback, someone answered but wouldn’t talk, and when dispatch said if they didn’t answer they would send someone, they hung up; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted to talk to an officer about the happenings at a given address; An Akeley caller reported an ongoing issue with a vehicle parking on the sidewalk; An open-line 911 call with no concerning sounds came from a County 1 location where there was no answer upon callback;

Feb. 5: A White Oak Twp. caller requested an officer to go to her son’s house with her; Law enforcement held a snowmobile safety class in Henrietta Twp.; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Park Rapids area requested officer assistance leaving her cousins.

Traffic: Jan. 30: Law enforcement checked on a vehicle on County 37 for motorist assist;

Jan. 31: A caller reported a semi that broke down with its hood up; A caller reported a dually truck with a flatbed trailer was speeding and almost forced caller off the road; A caller reported a pickup stopped in the middle of the roadway with no lights and no one around it;

Feb. 1: A Ford Ranger with an obstructed plate was stopped; A pickup was reported parked on the roadway since Jan. 30; A caller reported following a Ford truck with a topper at 40 mph in both lanes before it turned north on State Hwy. 226;

Feb. 3: A motorist assist was requested; A Park Rapids caller made a driving complaint;

Feb. 5: A motorist assist was reported.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
blotter pic for web.jpg
Opinion
Weird and wacky incidents of 2022
Typing up the Hubbard County dispatch report can sometimes be tedious, but the job is occasionally livened up by an example of human, or sometimes animal, weirdness.
January 04, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Deputies bust driver with load of meth, cash
December 29, 2022 10:06 AM
Local
Jail inmate taken to ER for suspected overdose
December 05, 2022 02:56 PM
Opinion
POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Sheriff’s office ‘unaffected’ by court ruling on easement
November 07, 2022 09:23 AM

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPOLICE BLOTTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Artist's concept of PRAHS main entrance
Local
Bids for high school improvements come in under budget
The Park Rapids School Board awarded bids Feb. 6 on $34.6 million worth of high school facility improvements
February 08, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
021123.N.PRE.PanthersPrimaryLogo.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Panther mascot has a new look
The new logo, designed with help from Jostens, will unite the school district's branding imagery for the first time.
February 08, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
020823.N.PRE.SentenceToServe.jpg
Local
Hubbard County's Sentenced to Serve provides valuable services
The STS program allows inmates who meet the criteria and have been sentenced for a crime to perform work in the community in exchange for fines assessed by the courts.
February 07, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
020823.N.PRE.Lindstroms1257.jpg
Local
Audrey's Purple Dream returns to Akeley Saturday
The 17th annual fundraising event to fight cancer will be held on 11th Crow Wing Lake on Saturday, Feb. 11.
February 07, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness