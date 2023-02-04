Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 23-29, 2023

Accidents: Jan. 23: Law enforcement reported a vehicle off the road;

Jan. 24: A caller reported a Service Master van in the ditch; A small, occupied SUV in a ditch was reported in Savannah Township; A caller reported a 2005 rolled and an occupant hit their head, possibly having a concussion;

Jan. 25: A caller reported a vehicle upside-down in the median with three people trapped inside; A caller reported a head-on truck and semi collision with injuries; A Laporte caller admitted he “clipped” another vehicle while backing out as he dropped his kids off at school; A one-vehicle rollover was reported with a female occupant outside the vehicle;

Jan. 26: A two-vehicle accident was reported with no injuries and no traffic hazard; A vehicle off the road was reported; An automated call reported the location of a vehicle crash north of Nevis;

Jan. 27: A vehicle off the roadway was reported with no injuries;

Jan. 29: A snowmobile rolled over and the racer was reported sitting up, complaining of neck and back pain.

Animal Related: Jan. 24: A caller reported two donkeys running west on the roadway; A caller reported a dead deer in the middle of the road;

Jan. 26: A caller reported three black dogs in the roadway; A caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle, dead in the middle of the road;

Jan. 27: A 110th St. caller reported dogs running into the roadway;

Jan. 29: A 119th Ave. caller reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s dog coming onto her property.

Assaults/Harassment: Jan. 23: A Park Rapids caller reported an assault that occurred on Jan. 21; A Park Rapids caller had questions about an order for protection against him;

Jan. 24: A 498th St. caller said she was being harassed through her cell phone to get gift cards;

Jan. 25: A Nevis caller reported a ninth-grade student being belligerent and roaming the halls; A Nevis area caller reported a female causing issues who needed to be removed from the detox building; A Nevis caller reported disputes; A male from Wadena County came to the law enforcement lobby reporting a scam, saying his phone kept ringing in the lobby and he didn’t know what to do and wanted help, and he was passed onto Wadena County;

Jan. 26: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a male sending stuff via mail in violation of a harassment restraining order.

Burglaries/Theft: Jan. 24: A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a possible scam, saying his Microsoft service went down and he contacted someone who told him to contact law enforcement; A County 4 caller received a collection agency call and suspected them of pretending to be law enforcement; A Lakeport Twp. caller reported phone spoofing and illegal use of the internet;

Jan. 25: An Akeley Twp. caller reported her vehicle was stolen a while ago by her daughter’s boyfriend; A 200th St. caller reported fraud; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported receiving calls that seemed to be impersonating Hubbard County law enforcement; A Nevis Twp. caller reported someone hacked into her computer and then her bank account;

Jan. 26: A Todd Twp. caller reported a motorcycle stolen since about Oct. 17; A Farden Twp. caller reported that while he was out, a female came to his house and left a signed note for him on his counter;

Jan. 27: A 169th Ave. caller reported a trailer missing from their deceased brother’s residence, last seen about a month ago.

Fires: Jan. 27: Becker County requested the Park Rapids Fire Department for a chimney fire in Two Inlets; A structure fire was reported on 257th Ave.

Medical: Jan. 23: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female dialysis patient who was bleeding; An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a male having chest pains; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for someone who was dizzy, throwing up, sweating and had blood pressure of 73/50;

Jan. 24: A Park Rapids caller reported transporting someone to the emergency room;

Jan. 25: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 34 for a female possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an elderly female with low blood sugar;

Jan. 27: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male having trouble breathing, seemingly gasping for air; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female experiencing weakness and dizziness and not comprehending simple tasks; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for someone feeling shakiness and chest pressure, and whose speech pattern was off;

Jan. 28: An ambulance was requested on 263rd Ave. for a male having stomach pains; An ambulance was requested on County 91 for someone with low blood pressure;

Jan. 29: A medical alarm was activated in Hubbard Twp. and monitoring company received no response; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an 82-year-old female with low blood sugar; A follow-up call confirmed the elderly female in Farden Twp. had a blood sugar count of 31.

Miscellaneous: Jan. 23: An open-line 911 call had shuffling sounds but nothing alarming; A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions about an order for protection; a Hubbard Twp. caller reported a semi had been parking on her storage unit property; A 911 hang-up caller in Henrietta Twp., upon callback, said she was having issues with her boyfriend and that his ex was coming to pick him up and caller didn’t want her on the property;

Jan. 24: An Akeley Twp. caller was suspicious of a Chrysler Town and Country in the yard of a neighbor who was on vacation; A County 4 caller requested law enforcement to check a house with an open door; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a female having multiple seizures;

Jan. 25: Law enforcement reported a suspicious male out walking at 1:51 a.m. in Park Rapids; An intoxicated Lakeport Twp. caller contacted law enforcement and felt like talking; A County 4 caller had questions about a couple of guns that belonged to his father-in-law; Beltrami County reported a 911 hang-up from Farden Twp. with no voice and no answer on callback; A County 19 caller reported a Chevy Silverado with a plow and a snow-obstructed license plate pulled into their driveway and backed out, and caller’s husband followed the vehicle to 170th St. and suspected the driver was intoxicated;

Jan. 27: Law enforcement reported a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 71; Beltrami County passed along a 911 hang-up from Farden Twp. on which “What” was heard before the call dropped; A Park Rapids caller requested a ride to the Akeley Regional Community Center shelter; A Nevis Twp. caller wanted to report illegal activity; A County 29 caller reported a mailbox damaged by a county snow plow; An open-line 911 call came from a State Hwy. 34 location; A Mantrap Twp. caller was suspicious about three vehicles at the residence of a neighbor who was away from home.

Traffic: Jan. 23: Law enforcement provided motorist assist; Two vehicles with obstructed license plates were stopped;

Jan. 24: A Volkswagen with an obstructed license plate was stopped;

Jan. 25: A caller reported a semi truck hauling hay with no tail lights; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller said she was recording her children getting on the bus when a van violated the school bus stop arm;

Jan. 26: A County 23 caller complained about a residence parking on the road; A County 25 caller wanted to speak to an officer, as she was not allowing snowmobiles to cross her driveway during the races; A caller reported a Ford F-150 following them closely, turning off its high-beams when meeting a car but then flipping them back on;

Jan. 27: A truck pulling an enclosed trailer was cited for careless driving; Motorist assist was requested for a Chevy truck in the middle of the road; A Chevy Impala was reported swerving all over the roadway; A caller reported almost hitting a smaller Chevy pickup that was stopped in the roadway;

Jan. 28: Law enforcement patrolled snowmobile races; A snowmobile was cited for speed in Arago Twp.;

Jan. 29: Law enforcement patrolled snowmobile races; Law enforcement checked on a vehicle on the side of the road; Law enforcement checked on a vehicle at the Garfield Lake access.