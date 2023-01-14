Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 2-8, 2023

Accidents: Jan. 2: A caller reported a Ford F-150 stuck on the Heartland Trail; Two callers reported vehicles off the road;

Jan. 4: A Nevis caller reported a Chevy truck hit their vehicle while it was parked at the Iron Horse, leaving parts behind;

Jan. 6: A vehicle off the road was reported;

Jan. 7: A caller reported a vehicle off the road, in the median; A vehicle off the road was reported;

Jan. 8: A vehicle off the road was reported; A pickup was reported partly in the ditch for about two hours; A truck was reported in the ditch, still running.

Animal Related: Jan. 2: A caller reported a miniature horse on the lake;

Jan. 3: A 180th St. caller reported a neighbor’s dog in their yard, describing it as a recurring issue;

Jan. 4: A 380th St. caller reported a neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto their property and destroying things; A caller reported possible animal neglect, with cattle locked inside a fence; A caller reported a cat was hit by a vehicle and was suffering, and caller was wondering about his options;

Jan. 5: A 190th St. caller reported a dog howling and was concerned about the dog’s wellbeing, as its owner was in custody;

Jan. 7: A 317th Ave. caller reported being bitten by a dog; A County 95 caller reported a neighbor’s dog kept showing up at their place, and they spoke to the neighbor but nothing was being done about it; A Becida caller reported three dogs running loose along County 9, almost causing car accidents;

Jan. 8: An officer reported a deer call; A deer was reported on the side of the road, needing to be dispatched.

Assaults/Harassment: Jan. 2: A 185th Ave. caller reported his mother, who has an order for protection against him, dropped of Christmas presents at his home; A Guthrie Twp. caller reported her sister was being very aggressive toward her and she was unable to enter the home;

Jan. 3: A physical domestic issue was reported involving a highly intoxicated female and a male who was barricaded in another room;

Jan. 4: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported their daughter being verbally threatened by another daughter;

Jan. 5: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported disputes with her sister, saying the sister was claiming child abuse against caller; A Lakeport Twp. caller said she was in an investigation with family members harassing her;

Jan. 6: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported her adult son, who lives with her, was harassing her and trying to provoke her 24 hours a day; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported her granddaughter being bullied over the internet;

Jan. 7: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported persons in her home disconnected her internet again and said she was being harassed and threatened; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported her husband kicked her out of the car;

Jan. 8: A female reported a possible road rage incident; A caller reported he was threatened on the side of the road by an unknown female; A Park Rapids caller had questions about a harassment restraining order.

Burglaries/Theft: Jan. 2: An Arago Twp. property owner was watching his comments and saw a vehicle in the driveway when no one should be there;

Jan. 3: A shed utility door alarm was activated on 200th St.;

Jan. 4: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a 2011 Polaris side-by-side stolen;

Jan. 7: A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported a female broke into their residence on Dec. 17 through a window, and now the pipes were frozen.

Fires: Jan. 2: A fire alarm was activated at the Nevis community education building.

Medical: Jan. 2: An ambulance was requested; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a male having chest pain and left-arm numbness; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male who was weak with dehydration from vomiting; An ambulance was requested on 480th St. for a 64-year-old male who fell and was bleeding from the head;

Jan. 3: An ambulance was requested on 170th St. for a male possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a male who was unwell, going in and out of consciousness;

Jan. 4: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an 83-year-old who fell, injuries unknown;

Jan. 5: An agency assist was requested in Park Rapids for a male with a fractured knee who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a female who’d had back surgery and was now described as not listening and very cloudy in her thinking;

Jan. 6: A lift assist was requested on 150th St. for a 95-year-old male on the floor who could not get up; An ambulance was requested on County 86 for an approximately 35-year-old male having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Ave. for a male with cancer having issues with a colostomy bag; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male who was unable to stand up or walk;

Jan. 7: An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for an 81-year-old male with chest pain; An ambulance was requested on County 86 for a male in his 30s having a seizure.

Miscellaneous: Jan. 2: A Lakeport Twp. caller was suspicious about a male who approached his mom’s house and asked if she needed her roof shoveled, with caller reported the male seemed odd and said something that didn’t feel right; A Nevis Twp. caller reported guns and other things stolen; A 911 hang-up was mapped to a Clover Twp. address but several callback attempts were not answered;

Jan. 3: A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions for law enforcement, reporting their daughter had been gone since last night and left several dogs in her bedroom overnight; A Hubbard caller wanted to speak to a sergeant;

Jan. 4: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported property damage; A County 3 caller requested an officer escort to her residence, saying she was attempting to show it to potential renters but the current renter was causing issues during viewings; A Hendrickson Twp. caller requested officer assistance with a property exchange involving a court order after release from jail; A Lake George caller reported a suspicious male hanging around the store for about an hour, saying some odd things;

Jan. 6: Beltrami County reported a text-to-911 from Hubbard County in which the sender only texted “Hello,” possibly in a vehicle as the ping kept moving;

Jan. 8: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a male had spent a few nights at a chapel and caller wasn’t sure what else they could do to help him; A Nevis caller was upset that group home staff took her vape away and wouldn’t return it.

Traffic: Jan. 2: A motorist assist was requested; A newer SUV with dealer plates was stopped;

Jan. 3: A camper was reported in a lane of travel; A Dodge pickup with an obstructed plate was stopped;

Jan. 4: A caller reported a pickup swerving all over the road, in and out of oncoming traffic, and failing to stop at a stop sign;

Jan. 5: A car was reported blocking a Honda, and caller did not know what was going on but a tow was en route for the first vehicle; A 450th St. caller complained about two snowmobiles driving recklessly on the road for the past hour;

Jan. 6: A 450th St. caller reported kids racing up and down the road, some under 14 and not wearing helmets;

Jan. 7: A caller reported a vehicle swerving; A caller reported a Chevy swerving all over the road, nearly in the ditch several times, traveling at 40 mph and speeding up when they saw caller;

Jan. 8: A deputy assisted a state trooper with a traffic stop in Park Rapids; A Laporte caller reported a Polaris snowmobile at the gas pumps with an intoxicated driver, who then left on the trail toward Bemidji; An intoxicated male was reported walking alongside the road, pushing a scooter, saying he’d had an argument with his ex via phone but not providing any other information.