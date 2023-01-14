99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 2-8, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 09:00 AM
Accidents: Jan. 2: A caller reported a Ford F-150 stuck on the Heartland Trail; Two callers reported vehicles off the road;

Jan. 4: A Nevis caller reported a Chevy truck hit their vehicle while it was parked at the Iron Horse, leaving parts behind;

Jan. 6: A vehicle off the road was reported;

Jan. 7: A caller reported a vehicle off the road, in the median; A vehicle off the road was reported;

Jan. 8: A vehicle off the road was reported; A pickup was reported partly in the ditch for about two hours; A truck was reported in the ditch, still running.

Animal Related: Jan. 2: A caller reported a miniature horse on the lake;

Jan. 3: A 180th St. caller reported a neighbor’s dog in their yard, describing it as a recurring issue;

Jan. 4: A 380th St. caller reported a neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto their property and destroying things; A caller reported possible animal neglect, with cattle locked inside a fence; A caller reported a cat was hit by a vehicle and was suffering, and caller was wondering about his options;

Jan. 5: A 190th St. caller reported a dog howling and was concerned about the dog’s wellbeing, as its owner was in custody;

Jan. 7: A 317th Ave. caller reported being bitten by a dog; A County 95 caller reported a neighbor’s dog kept showing up at their place, and they spoke to the neighbor but nothing was being done about it; A Becida caller reported three dogs running loose along County 9, almost causing car accidents;

Jan. 8: An officer reported a deer call; A deer was reported on the side of the road, needing to be dispatched.

Assaults/Harassment: Jan. 2: A 185th Ave. caller reported his mother, who has an order for protection against him, dropped of Christmas presents at his home; A Guthrie Twp. caller reported her sister was being very aggressive toward her and she was unable to enter the home;

Jan. 3: A physical domestic issue was reported involving a highly intoxicated female and a male who was barricaded in another room;

Jan. 4: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported their daughter being verbally threatened by another daughter;

Jan. 5: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported disputes with her sister, saying the sister was claiming child abuse against caller; A Lakeport Twp. caller said she was in an investigation with family members harassing her;

Jan. 6: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported her adult son, who lives with her, was harassing her and trying to provoke her 24 hours a day; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported her granddaughter being bullied over the internet;

Jan. 7: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported persons in her home disconnected her internet again and said she was being harassed and threatened; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported her husband kicked her out of the car;

Jan. 8: A female reported a possible road rage incident; A caller reported he was threatened on the side of the road by an unknown female; A Park Rapids caller had questions about a harassment restraining order.

Burglaries/Theft: Jan. 2: An Arago Twp. property owner was watching his comments and saw a vehicle in the driveway when no one should be there;

Jan. 3: A shed utility door alarm was activated on 200th St.;

Jan. 4: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a 2011 Polaris side-by-side stolen;

Jan. 7: A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported a female broke into their residence on Dec. 17 through a window, and now the pipes were frozen.

Fires: Jan. 2: A fire alarm was activated at the Nevis community education building.

Medical: Jan. 2: An ambulance was requested; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a male having chest pain and left-arm numbness; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male who was weak with dehydration from vomiting; An ambulance was requested on 480th St. for a 64-year-old male who fell and was bleeding from the head;

Jan. 3: An ambulance was requested on 170th St. for a male possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a male who was unwell, going in and out of consciousness;

Jan. 4: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an 83-year-old who fell, injuries unknown;

Jan. 5: An agency assist was requested in Park Rapids for a male with a fractured knee who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a female who’d had back surgery and was now described as not listening and very cloudy in her thinking;

Jan. 6: A lift assist was requested on 150th St. for a 95-year-old male on the floor who could not get up; An ambulance was requested on County 86 for an approximately 35-year-old male having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Ave. for a male with cancer having issues with a colostomy bag; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male who was unable to stand up or walk;

Jan. 7: An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for an 81-year-old male with chest pain; An ambulance was requested on County 86 for a male in his 30s having a seizure.

Miscellaneous: Jan. 2: A Lakeport Twp. caller was suspicious about a male who approached his mom’s house and asked if she needed her roof shoveled, with caller reported the male seemed odd and said something that didn’t feel right; A Nevis Twp. caller reported guns and other things stolen; A 911 hang-up was mapped to a Clover Twp. address but several callback attempts were not answered;

Jan. 3: A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions for law enforcement, reporting their daughter had been gone since last night and left several dogs in her bedroom overnight; A Hubbard caller wanted to speak to a sergeant;

Jan. 4: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported property damage; A County 3 caller requested an officer escort to her residence, saying she was attempting to show it to potential renters but the current renter was causing issues during viewings; A Hendrickson Twp. caller requested officer assistance with a property exchange involving a court order after release from jail; A Lake George caller reported a suspicious male hanging around the store for about an hour, saying some odd things;

Jan. 6: Beltrami County reported a text-to-911 from Hubbard County in which the sender only texted “Hello,” possibly in a vehicle as the ping kept moving;

Jan. 8: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a male had spent a few nights at a chapel and caller wasn’t sure what else they could do to help him; A Nevis caller was upset that group home staff took her vape away and wouldn’t return it.

Traffic: Jan. 2: A motorist assist was requested; A newer SUV with dealer plates was stopped;

Jan. 3: A camper was reported in a lane of travel; A Dodge pickup with an obstructed plate was stopped;

Jan. 4: A caller reported a pickup swerving all over the road, in and out of oncoming traffic, and failing to stop at a stop sign;

Jan. 5: A car was reported blocking a Honda, and caller did not know what was going on but a tow was en route for the first vehicle; A 450th St. caller complained about two snowmobiles driving recklessly on the road for the past hour;

Jan. 6: A 450th St. caller reported kids racing up and down the road, some under 14 and not wearing helmets;

Jan. 7: A caller reported a vehicle swerving; A caller reported a Chevy swerving all over the road, nearly in the ditch several times, traveling at 40 mph and speeding up when they saw caller;

Jan. 8: A deputy assisted a state trooper with a traffic stop in Park Rapids; A Laporte caller reported a Polaris snowmobile at the gas pumps with an intoxicated driver, who then left on the trail toward Bemidji; An intoxicated male was reported walking alongside the road, pushing a scooter, saying he’d had an argument with his ex via phone but not providing any other information.

Opinion
Weird and wacky incidents of 2022
Typing up the Hubbard County dispatch report can sometimes be tedious, but the job is occasionally livened up by an example of human, or sometimes animal, weirdness.
January 04, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Deputies bust driver with load of meth, cash
December 29, 2022 10:06 AM
Local
Jail inmate taken to ER for suspected overdose
December 05, 2022 02:56 PM
Opinion
POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Sheriff’s office ‘unaffected’ by court ruling on easement
November 07, 2022 09:23 AM

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPOLICE BLOTTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
