Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 16-22, 2023

Accidents: Jan. 16: A motorist reported traveling off the roadway and hitting a tree, with no injury; A 510th St. caller reported a Honda four-door sedan went off the road on top of a culvert overnight;

Jan. 17: An accident was reported involving a semi and a Ford SUV; A Rockwood Twp. caller reported a vehicle off the road;

Jan. 19: A 1998 Dodge Durango rolled into a field with no injuries; Law enforcement checked on a vehicle off the road.

Animal Related: Jan. 16: A Park Rapids area caller had questions for an officer about what to do with the remains of her brother’s deceased dog;

Jan. 17: A caller requested a deer possession tag;

Jan. 18: A 161st Ave. caller was concerned for the welfare of a couple of dogs that had been chained up for the past few days; A 317th Ave. caller reported he was chased by a pitbull and had to pepper-spray the dog; A Guthrie Twp. caller reported service animals abandoned at a residence;

Jan. 19: A Nevis Twp. caller reported horses not being fed;

Jan. 20: A vehicle went into the median after hitting a deer, and Bemidji ambulance stopped to check on the driver whom they believed was intoxicated; A caller was concerned that two dogs running across the roadway would be hit by a vehicle; A County 109 caller complained about neighbors’ aggressive dogs coming into her yard;

Jan. 22: A County 4 caller reported animal neglect; A County 18 caller found a small border collie with a pink camo collar but no identification.

Assaults/Harassment: Jan. 17: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported being harassed via an online computer program; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a verbal domestic dispute;

Jan. 18: A Nevis caller reported a lunchtime dispute;

Jan. 19: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a juvenile threatening to run away, and dispatch could hear the juvenile yelling at their father in the background;

Jan. 20: A County 226 caller wanted to speak to an officer about someone who keeps harassing her; A County 4 caller wanted a person removed from her residence; A County 4 caller said she placed a protection order against a male and she was driving around until he was served, noting he was still at the residence.

Burglaries/Theft: Jan. 16: A County 119 caller reported they could hear some sort of alarm going off at their neighbor’s residence, but didn’t know if he was home;

Jan. 17: A County 40 caller reported a possible PayPal scam; State Hwy. 64 caller suspected he had a stolen TV;

Jan. 19: A motion detector alarm was activated at a County 50 residence; A County 40 caller reported his car was stolen;

Jan. 20: A Lake George caller reported someone stole her ID and cards;

Jan. 21: A commercial burglar alarm was activated in Rockwood Twp.; A 374th St. caller reported harassment; A 190th St. caller reported harassment by their sister;

Jan. 22: A $76.74 gas drive-off was reported in Akeley; A Park Rapids caller reported his wife broke out a window in his van, stole some stuff and took off in a Chevy; A garage door alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.; A living room motion alarm was activated on County 40.

Fires: Jan. 17: A structure fire was reported on 269th Ave.;

Jan. 22: A County 3 caller reported a vehicle on fire with all three doors opened, but caller didn’t know if it was occupied.

Medical: Jan. 16: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an 81-year-old described as weak and dizzy; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male having trouble breathing and low blood oxygen levels; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a 90-year-old female who fell and possibly injured her shoulder; A medical alarm was activated three times in Crow Wing Lake Twp. with no voice contact; An ambulance was requested on County 119 for a male with logs lying on top of him;

Jan. 17: An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a COVID patient who felt like she was going to pass out;

Jan. 18: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a 50-year-old female described as sick and in pain;

Jan. 19: An ambulance was requested on County 1 for a male feeling sick and dizzy; An ambulance was requested on Becker County 46 for a 2-year-old having trouble breathing, possibly due to an allergic reaction;

Jan. 20: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male who’d had the flu and couldn’t stop throwing up and shaking; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for an elderly female who fell and was stuck between a table and a bed; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female with COVID who was growing week and had low oxygen levels;

Jan. 21: An ambulance was requested on County 93 for a 73-year-old male having a stroke;

Jan. 22: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a male who couldn’t breathe well, reporting his arms didn’t feel normal and turning red in the face.

Miscellaneous: Jan. 16: A Guthrie Twp. caller complained that his daughter was there, taking some of her things, when caller didn’t want her there; An officer reported suspicious activity in Park Rapids; A County 18 caller requested officer advice, saying they left firearms with their father during a divorce and now the father was claiming ownership of the firearms; A welfare check was requested for a male who made a “weird” Facebook post and was unknown to caller;

Jan. 17: A County 9 caller reported a suspicious, unknown minivan parked in his driveway, honking; A Park Rapids caller was suspicious about a vehicle with two high school-aged girls that parked in his driveway and then other driveways in the area; A County 39 caller requested officer advice about the legality of entering her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s room to find an item he had taken from her;

Jan. 18: An open-line 911 call came from a Lake Emma Twp. location, where there was no answer upon callback;

Jan. 19: A caller found mail at the end of a road;

Jan. 20: A Becida caller wanted to speak to a deputy about child custody and visitation issues; A Clover Twp. caller had questions for an officer about a person who left a sled on his property without permission; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted to speak with an officer about a residence where she lives; A caller had questions about authenticating a video;

Jan. 21: A 110th St. caller complained about someone who is not supposed to be on the property plowing her driveway; A 167th Ave. caller complained about the noise of a vehicle revving in the garage and apparently driving up and down the road; A Park rapids caller reported a person had been in a vehicle in a parking lot for about two hours; A County 91 caller reported a child custody issue with no court custody agreement in place, while still sharing a residence with his ex-wife;

Jan. 22: A County 4 caller reported a property dispute.

Traffic: Jan. 16: A caller reported two logs fell off a truck in the turning lane to go north from State Hwy. 34 to State Hwy. 64; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a Ford F-150 on the side of the road with a possibly intoxicated driver;

Jan. 18: A Todd Twp. caller reported a male drive had been in the ditch three times and perhaps shouldn’t be driving; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a driver trying to run caller off the road, speeding up and slowing down; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the roadway;

Jan. 19: A van or small SUV was reported swerving into both lanes; A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance with a night truck driver;

Jan. 20: Multiple snowmobile violations were reported; A Park Rapids agency reported a possible case of criminal sexual conduct;

Jan. 21: A caller reported a driver swerving all over the road and passing cars erratically; Motorist assist was requested; A vehicle was stopped in Park Rapids with loud exhaust, a brake light out, swerving all over the roadway and going through a red light at the State Hwy. 34 and U.S. Hwy. 71 intersection; Law enforcement stopped a scooter; A Chevy pickup with an obstructed license plate was stopped;

Jan. 22: A County 4 caller reported an SUV swerving all over the road, almost hitting cars head-on; Motorist assist was requested.