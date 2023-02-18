Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 6-12, 2023

Animal Related: Feb. 6: A Helga Twp. caller reported a neighbor’s dog in her yard, defecating and harassing her pets; A State Hwy. 226 caller reported a southbound Ford pickup hit her dog;

Feb. 8: A caller who hit a deer reported their vehicle was not drivable; A 269th Ave. caller reported a deer still alive in the roadway after being hit by a vehicle;

Feb. 9: A caller reported hitting a fawn and said it was still alive in the roadway;

Feb. 10: A Nevis Twp. caller reported about six horses that hadn’t been fed for at least a week; A caller hit a deer and reported it was dead and caller wanted to keep it;

Feb. 11: A caller found a German shepherd with no collar or tags running along State Hwy. 34; A caller reported a white and black poodle with a pink collar being chased by another dog on the road; A County 4 caller hit a deer and said it was in the middle of the road, needing to be dispatched.

Assaults/Harassment: Feb. 6: A law enforcement lobby visitor requested officer assistance to make sure she isn’t contacted by a party with whom she has a domestic abuse no contact order;

Feb. 7: A Laporte caller wanted to speak with an officer about another parent’s behavior toward her; A 400th St. caller wanted to put a no contact order on his mother, and when told he would have to go through the court, he said for the night he wanted to speak with an officer; A County 93 caller said her son was threatening her and she wanted him removed;

Feb. 11: A Farden Twp. caller reported her boyfriend hit her and left in a Lexus SUV, possibly heading toward Bemidji; An Akeley Twp. caller reported neighbors threatening him.

Burglaries/Theft: Feb. 6: A 190th St. caller with a language barrier reported a break-in or attempted break-in at her home; A residential burglar alarm/shop service door alarm was activated on 270th St. and owner requested law enforcement response; A 165th Ave. caller was trying to sell a vehicle online and a would-be buyer mailed him a check, and caller wanted to know if it was legit;

Feb. 7: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported stolen signs;

Feb. 8: A County 7 caller wanted to speak to a deputy about Amazon and Social Security scams; A living room motion alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.;

Feb. 10: An Akeley Twp. caller reported a $10,000 email-PayPal-bitcoin scam; A caller reported someone broke into a fish house and stole items;

Feb. 11: A Bemidji caller reported they had items stolen and they suspected the people who did it are from Hubbard County.

Fires: Feb. 10: A commercial fire alarm was accidentally tripped in Laporte;

Feb. 11: A 112th St. caller reported a garage on fire 100 feet from a house with no one inside, possibly with fuel tanks inside.

Medical: Feb. 6: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 87 for a male possibly having a stroke;

Feb. 7: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a 74-year-old male who passed out and was now alert but very nauseated; An ambulance was requested on County 9 for a 78-year-old male having trouble breathing;

Feb. 8: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who fell and was on the floor, not responding very well;

Feb. 9: An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male who fell and appeared to be in pain; An ambulance was requested on County 48 for an elderly male who hadn’t had any liquids for a couple of days and couldn’t get off his davenport; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male who has had bypass surgery, now having high blood pressure and a low pulse;

Feb. 10: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female who was dizzy after taking Nyquil; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who was unable to walk; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a female with a severe urinary tract infection, having abdominal pain; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a female with acute acid reflux disease; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 34 in the Nevis area for a male having seizures and blood pressure of 58/42;

Feb. 11: Assistance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 to help a male party back to bed; An ambulance was requested on County 4 for someone who tested positive for COVID-19; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female with a wound on her arm from dialysis that wouldn’t stop bleeding; An ambulance was requested on County 93 for a male on the floor, possibly having a stroke;

Feb. 12: An ambulance was requested on County 119 for a female who was in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested for a male who collapsed on the ice, and a rescue sled and snowmobiles were requested; An ambulance was requested on County 44 for a male possibly having a heart attack.

Miscellaneous: Feb. 6: A caller reported three bags of garbage left on a snowmobile trail; A Lakeport Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about extra patrol in the area;

Feb. 7: A Lakeport Twp. caller wanted a deputy to walk her through the steps to fix her furnace; A caller requested officer assistance with civil questions;

Feb. 8: A motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement removed trash from the roadway on U.S. Hwy. 71 near Bemidji; Law enforcement escorted the Park Rapids drama team out of town; There were 14 911 hang-ups from a Beltrami County location, and when finally reached the female caller said she was unsure what was going on with her phone;

Feb. 10: A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about removing items from a storage unit; A caller reported finding a snowmobile; A County 2 caller reported a dog kept finding white water balloons for the past week; Law enforcement patrolled a public relations event in Park Rapids;

Feb. 11: A Lake Emma Twp. caller requested officer assistant with people who wouldn’t leave her property since last night; Law enforcement patrolled Audrey’s Purple Dream in Akeley; Bemidji dispatch received a 911 misdial from Helga Twp. where the caller said she was trying to retrieve her phone from a couch cushion; Law enforcement monitored a dance in Akeley;

Feb. 12: A Lake Emma Twp. caller said five to 10 people were on her property and she wanted them to leave; Law enforcement assisted a female; An Akeley caller had questions about child custody; A Bemidji caller had questions for a deputy about a boat he purchased last summer from someone in Hubbard County.

Traffic: Feb. 7: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a school bus stop arm violation; A caller reported a Jeep speeding, passing recklessly and almost causing two head-on collisions;

Feb. 8: A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a pickup hauling a pop-up westbound at very high speed; A caller reported a bunch of hay in a lane of traffic; Law enforcement assisted a vehicle with its flashers on; A caller reported nearly being run off the road by a southbound semi trailer carrying plywood boards;

Feb. 9: A road rage driver was reported swerving all over the road and making obscene gestures at the caller;

Feb. 10: A Chevy was reported swerving heavily and speeding; A caller reported a 60-year-old left work in Bemidji, possibly heading home, possibly impaired and also diabetic; A caller reported a four-door sedan driving on the wrong side of the road, not going fast;

Feb. 11: A Chevy was reported swerving across the lines on the road; A State Hwy. 34 caller complained about snowmobiles coming into his yard; Law enforcement stopped a snowmobiler; A Chevy Silverado was reported swerving all over the road;

Feb. 12: A caller reported a four-door sedan driving with very bright headlights and a possibly intoxicated driver, swerving all over the roadway at fluctuating speeds; A truck pulling a trailer was stopped; A Chevy truck with no plates was stopped.