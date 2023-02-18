99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 6-12, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 08:01 AM

Animal Related: Feb. 6: A Helga Twp. caller reported a neighbor’s dog in her yard, defecating and harassing her pets; A State Hwy. 226 caller reported a southbound Ford pickup hit her dog;

Feb. 8: A caller who hit a deer reported their vehicle was not drivable; A 269th Ave. caller reported a deer still alive in the roadway after being hit by a vehicle;

Feb. 9: A caller reported hitting a fawn and said it was still alive in the roadway;

Feb. 10: A Nevis Twp. caller reported about six horses that hadn’t been fed for at least a week; A caller hit a deer and reported it was dead and caller wanted to keep it;

Feb. 11: A caller found a German shepherd with no collar or tags running along State Hwy. 34; A caller reported a white and black poodle with a pink collar being chased by another dog on the road; A County 4 caller hit a deer and said it was in the middle of the road, needing to be dispatched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assaults/Harassment: Feb. 6: A law enforcement lobby visitor requested officer assistance to make sure she isn’t contacted by a party with whom she has a domestic abuse no contact order;

Feb. 7: A Laporte caller wanted to speak with an officer about another parent’s behavior toward her; A 400th St. caller wanted to put a no contact order on his mother, and when told he would have to go through the court, he said for the night he wanted to speak with an officer; A County 93 caller said her son was threatening her and she wanted him removed;

Feb. 11: A Farden Twp. caller reported her boyfriend hit her and left in a Lexus SUV, possibly heading toward Bemidji; An Akeley Twp. caller reported neighbors threatening him.

Burglaries/Theft: Feb. 6: A 190th St. caller with a language barrier reported a break-in or attempted break-in at her home; A residential burglar alarm/shop service door alarm was activated on 270th St. and owner requested law enforcement response; A 165th Ave. caller was trying to sell a vehicle online and a would-be buyer mailed him a check, and caller wanted to know if it was legit;

Feb. 7: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported stolen signs;

Feb. 8: A County 7 caller wanted to speak to a deputy about Amazon and Social Security scams; A living room motion alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.;

Feb. 10: An Akeley Twp. caller reported a $10,000 email-PayPal-bitcoin scam; A caller reported someone broke into a fish house and stole items;

Feb. 11: A Bemidji caller reported they had items stolen and they suspected the people who did it are from Hubbard County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fires: Feb. 10: A commercial fire alarm was accidentally tripped in Laporte;

Feb. 11: A 112th St. caller reported a garage on fire 100 feet from a house with no one inside, possibly with fuel tanks inside.

Medical: Feb. 6: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 87 for a male possibly having a stroke;

Feb. 7: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a 74-year-old male who passed out and was now alert but very nauseated; An ambulance was requested on County 9 for a 78-year-old male having trouble breathing;

Feb. 8: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who fell and was on the floor, not responding very well;

Feb. 9: An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male who fell and appeared to be in pain; An ambulance was requested on County 48 for an elderly male who hadn’t had any liquids for a couple of days and couldn’t get off his davenport; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male who has had bypass surgery, now having high blood pressure and a low pulse;

Feb. 10: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female who was dizzy after taking Nyquil; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who was unable to walk; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a female with a severe urinary tract infection, having abdominal pain; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a female with acute acid reflux disease; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 34 in the Nevis area for a male having seizures and blood pressure of 58/42;

Feb. 11: Assistance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 to help a male party back to bed; An ambulance was requested on County 4 for someone who tested positive for COVID-19; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female with a wound on her arm from dialysis that wouldn’t stop bleeding; An ambulance was requested on County 93 for a male on the floor, possibly having a stroke;

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb. 12: An ambulance was requested on County 119 for a female who was in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested for a male who collapsed on the ice, and a rescue sled and snowmobiles were requested; An ambulance was requested on County 44 for a male possibly having a heart attack.

Miscellaneous: Feb. 6: A caller reported three bags of garbage left on a snowmobile trail; A Lakeport Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about extra patrol in the area;

Feb. 7: A Lakeport Twp. caller wanted a deputy to walk her through the steps to fix her furnace; A caller requested officer assistance with civil questions;

Feb. 8: A motorist assist was requested; Law enforcement removed trash from the roadway on U.S. Hwy. 71 near Bemidji; Law enforcement escorted the Park Rapids drama team out of town; There were 14 911 hang-ups from a Beltrami County location, and when finally reached the female caller said she was unsure what was going on with her phone;

Feb. 10: A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about removing items from a storage unit; A caller reported finding a snowmobile; A County 2 caller reported a dog kept finding white water balloons for the past week; Law enforcement patrolled a public relations event in Park Rapids;

Feb. 11: A Lake Emma Twp. caller requested officer assistant with people who wouldn’t leave her property since last night; Law enforcement patrolled Audrey’s Purple Dream in Akeley; Bemidji dispatch received a 911 misdial from Helga Twp. where the caller said she was trying to retrieve her phone from a couch cushion; Law enforcement monitored a dance in Akeley;

Feb. 12: A Lake Emma Twp. caller said five to 10 people were on her property and she wanted them to leave; Law enforcement assisted a female; An Akeley caller had questions about child custody; A Bemidji caller had questions for a deputy about a boat he purchased last summer from someone in Hubbard County.

Traffic: Feb. 7: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a school bus stop arm violation; A caller reported a Jeep speeding, passing recklessly and almost causing two head-on collisions;

Feb. 8: A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a pickup hauling a pop-up westbound at very high speed; A caller reported a bunch of hay in a lane of traffic; Law enforcement assisted a vehicle with its flashers on; A caller reported nearly being run off the road by a southbound semi trailer carrying plywood boards;

Feb. 9: A road rage driver was reported swerving all over the road and making obscene gestures at the caller;

Feb. 10: A Chevy was reported swerving heavily and speeding; A caller reported a 60-year-old left work in Bemidji, possibly heading home, possibly impaired and also diabetic; A caller reported a four-door sedan driving on the wrong side of the road, not going fast;

Feb. 11: A Chevy was reported swerving across the lines on the road; A State Hwy. 34 caller complained about snowmobiles coming into his yard; Law enforcement stopped a snowmobiler; A Chevy Silverado was reported swerving all over the road;

Feb. 12: A caller reported a four-door sedan driving with very bright headlights and a possibly intoxicated driver, swerving all over the roadway at fluctuating speeds; A truck pulling a trailer was stopped; A Chevy truck with no plates was stopped.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
blotter pic for web.jpg
Opinion
Weird and wacky incidents of 2022
Typing up the Hubbard County dispatch report can sometimes be tedious, but the job is occasionally livened up by an example of human, or sometimes animal, weirdness.
January 04, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Deputies bust driver with load of meth, cash
December 29, 2022 10:06 AM
Local
Jail inmate taken to ER for suspected overdose
December 05, 2022 02:56 PM
Opinion
POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Sheriff’s office ‘unaffected’ by court ruling on easement
November 07, 2022 09:23 AM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
BabyQuilts0138.jpg
Local
Baby quilts made by PR woman are a gift of love
February 18, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
hip-logo-glow.jpg
Local
Kinship and HIP join for the Hang Out
February 17, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
filecopy101919.N.PRE.NevisCityHall.jpg
Local
Nevis street dept. feeling sticker shock
February 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish