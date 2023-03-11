Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 27-March 5, 2023

Accidents: March 1: A caller reported a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country went off the road; A caller reported an SUV off the road; A school bus slid off the road; A vehicle off the road was reported; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller requested scene lights for safety while pulling a vehicle out of the ditch in low visibility conditions;

March 2: A Buick in the ditch was reported; An accident was reported blocking an intersection, though traffic could get past it;

March 3: A non-injury accident with property damage was reported; Life 360 reported a snowmobile accident alarm;

March 4: An Akeley caller reported a driver clipped a vehicle in front of the thrift store; A caller reported being rear-ended on State Hwy. 64 with no damage, but caller complained of neck pain.

Animal Related: Feb. 28: A Farden Twp. caller complained about a neighbor’s two dogs that kept coming into caller’s yard; A 175th Ave. caller reported noticing a dog and its fresh tracks by his house; A County 40 caller reported constant issues with a neighbor’s dog and said it had now bitten caller;

March 1: A County 4 caller reported coming across a deer in the ditch, still alive but suspected to have a broken leg;

March 4: A 175th Ave. caller complained about a neighbor’s dog coming into his yard during the night; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a lost German shorthair named Luna with a fluorescent pink collar and no tags; A County 18 caller requested a possession tag for a road-killed deer; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a deer standing in the roadway, bleeding; A caller reported almost hitting a brown dog on the roadway.

Assaults/Harassment: Feb. 27: A County 36 caller reported harassment or stalking; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported someone spat in her face and left toward town on his bicycle;

March 2: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a 13-year-old son having a meltdown;

March 3: A Laporte area caller reported a violation of a harassment restraining order; A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller in the Cass Lake area reported a male entered his establishment, yelling at him about snow in his driveway, and the male pushed caller and caller pushed him back; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported harassment by an ex-brother-in-law;

March 4: A Farden Twp. caller reported an ex-boyfriend had been stalking her for months on Facebook; A Laporte area caller reported a dispute over a transmission transaction; A 480th St. caller reported harassment;

March 5: A 110th St. caller had questions about his order for protection; A County 41 caller reported a female at their residence threatening to burn it down, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Burglaries/Theft: Feb. 28: A commercial burglar alarm was activated in Laporte by hall and dining room motion detectors; A residential fire alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp. by a garage door motion detector; A caller at the Wadena County Line reported a possible scam phone call about winning a large amount of money and a car;

March 1: A commercial front door burglar alarm was activated in Akeley and no keyholders could be reached;

March 2: A 170th St. caller reported scam calls;

March 3: A 230th St. caller reported a theft; A Todd Twp. caller said she bought a $500 Walmart gift card and gave it to an unknown man named John to help bail out an inmate in an apparent scam; A County 9 caller reported a male who had been drinking was yelling at his wife;

March 4: A front door burglar alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.;

March 5: A living room motion alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp. with no answer from keyholders.

Fires: Feb. 27: A County 109 caller complained about a neighbor who was burning, saying the smoke was blowing straight to caller’s house.

Medical: Feb. 27: An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for an 82-year-old female who was very dizzy and seemed about to pass out; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. by a caller who was screaming, crying and saying she felt like she was going to die; An ambulance was requested on County 32 for a female who may have broken a leg;

Feb. 28: An ambulance was requested on County 20 for a male who had open heart surgery on Feb. 24 and was now going in and out of consciousness;

March 1: A push-button medical alarm was activated on 498th St. for a male with high blood pressure who took nitroglycerin; A medical alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. for a person who could not be contacted after they fell; An ambulance was requested on County 2 for an intoxicated male looking to go to the hospital, then to detox;

March 2: An ambulance was requested on County 9 for a male on the ground, unconscious but breathing;

March 4: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for an elderly female recovering from COVID, now having severe back pain; An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for a female who was throwing up and weak; An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for someone described as weak and not feeling well;

March 5: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an elderly female who hadn’t been responding well for the past two days; A County 86 caller had a question about taking away his girlfriend’s prescription because she had been drinking all day; An ambulance was requested on County 31 for an older female who fell and cut her elbow.

Miscellaneous: Feb. 28: A caller reported losing parts off their snowmobile, including a side panel with registration on it; Henrietta Twp. caller reported an SUV parked on the roadway for the past two days; A 911 hang-up came from a Farden Twp. address where, upon callback, the phone was picked up but no one would talk;

March 1: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller was concerned about a home where the back porch light was on and the screen door was hanging open; A Hubbard caller requested officer assistance getting his car back but didn’t want to report it as stolen; A Hart Lake Twp. caller reported his neighbor (and brother) was snow-blowing against his fish house, trying to break the windows; A Lake Alice Twp. caller complained about six mailboxes being damaged by a snow plow; Law enforcement escorted a swim team out of Park Rapids for state competition;

March 2: A caller reported an older Ford abandoned on the side of the road, covered in snow; Law enforcement escorted the wrestling team out of Park Rapids for a state competition; Law enforcement provided responsible beverage server training in Lake George;

March 3: A caller reported his brother called him from the hospital in Fargo, asking him to have people removed from his County 97 residence;

March 4: Law enforcement stopped a snowmobile; A Farden Twp. caller wanted a no-trespass order served on his neighbor, who keeps coming into caller’s yard to get his dog; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle on County 18.

Traffic: Feb. 27: Law enforcement stopped to assist a male who was walking on State Hwy. 64 wearing a sweatshirt;

Feb. 28: A Chevy Trailblazer was reported driving at approximately 45 mph and swerving all over the roadway; Motorist assist was requested;

March 1: A semi was reported having trouble on the side of the road, partially blocking a lane of traffic; A Nevis caller reported a parking complaint; A County 20 caller reported a male who was not supposed to drive due to health restrictions after open-heart surgery was heading north toward State Hwy. 34 in a minivan, saying he was upset that caller had taken his keys but had found a spare key; A Suzuki with an obstructed plate was stopped in Farden Twp.;

March 2: A snowmobile with two adults was reported stuck and lost;

March 3: Law enforcement stopped a car that was driving with three flat tires; A caller reported a minivan speeding and swerving on the roadway; A vehicle was reported repeatedly crossing the center line before turning north on 209th Ave.; A caller was grooming trails and reported two trucks were blocking a trail with no one around; A Clover Twp. caller reported three trucks parked at the end of his driveway, blocking it;

March 4: A snowmobiler received a warning for failure to display proper registration; A snowmobiler received a warning for a stop sign violation; A snowmobiler was cited for failure to display a trail pass; Two more snowmobile violations were reported; A caller reported her vehicle was blocking the roadway; Law enforcement assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop; A Honda Pilot with no plates was stopped; A Chevy Silverado with an obstructed plate was stopped.