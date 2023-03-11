6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 27-March 5, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
March 11, 2023 11:01 AM

Accidents: March 1: A caller reported a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country went off the road; A caller reported an SUV off the road; A school bus slid off the road; A vehicle off the road was reported; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller requested scene lights for safety while pulling a vehicle out of the ditch in low visibility conditions;

March 2: A Buick in the ditch was reported; An accident was reported blocking an intersection, though traffic could get past it;

March 3: A non-injury accident with property damage was reported; Life 360 reported a snowmobile accident alarm;

March 4: An Akeley caller reported a driver clipped a vehicle in front of the thrift store; A caller reported being rear-ended on State Hwy. 64 with no damage, but caller complained of neck pain.

Animal Related: Feb. 28: A Farden Twp. caller complained about a neighbor’s two dogs that kept coming into caller’s yard; A 175th Ave. caller reported noticing a dog and its fresh tracks by his house; A County 40 caller reported constant issues with a neighbor’s dog and said it had now bitten caller;

ADVERTISEMENT

March 1: A County 4 caller reported coming across a deer in the ditch, still alive but suspected to have a broken leg;

March 4: A 175th Ave. caller complained about a neighbor’s dog coming into his yard during the night; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a lost German shorthair named Luna with a fluorescent pink collar and no tags; A County 18 caller requested a possession tag for a road-killed deer; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a deer standing in the roadway, bleeding; A caller reported almost hitting a brown dog on the roadway.

Assaults/Harassment: Feb. 27: A County 36 caller reported harassment or stalking; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported someone spat in her face and left toward town on his bicycle;

March 2: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a 13-year-old son having a meltdown;

March 3: A Laporte area caller reported a violation of a harassment restraining order; A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller in the Cass Lake area reported a male entered his establishment, yelling at him about snow in his driveway, and the male pushed caller and caller pushed him back; A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported harassment by an ex-brother-in-law;

March 4: A Farden Twp. caller reported an ex-boyfriend had been stalking her for months on Facebook; A Laporte area caller reported a dispute over a transmission transaction; A 480th St. caller reported harassment;

March 5: A 110th St. caller had questions about his order for protection; A County 41 caller reported a female at their residence threatening to burn it down, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Burglaries/Theft: Feb. 28: A commercial burglar alarm was activated in Laporte by hall and dining room motion detectors; A residential fire alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp. by a garage door motion detector; A caller at the Wadena County Line reported a possible scam phone call about winning a large amount of money and a car;

ADVERTISEMENT

March 1: A commercial front door burglar alarm was activated in Akeley and no keyholders could be reached;

March 2: A 170th St. caller reported scam calls;

March 3: A 230th St. caller reported a theft; A Todd Twp. caller said she bought a $500 Walmart gift card and gave it to an unknown man named John to help bail out an inmate in an apparent scam; A County 9 caller reported a male who had been drinking was yelling at his wife;

March 4: A front door burglar alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.;

March 5: A living room motion alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp. with no answer from keyholders.

Fires: Feb. 27: A County 109 caller complained about a neighbor who was burning, saying the smoke was blowing straight to caller’s house.

Medical: Feb. 27: An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for an 82-year-old female who was very dizzy and seemed about to pass out; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. by a caller who was screaming, crying and saying she felt like she was going to die; An ambulance was requested on County 32 for a female who may have broken a leg;

Feb. 28: An ambulance was requested on County 20 for a male who had open heart surgery on Feb. 24 and was now going in and out of consciousness;

ADVERTISEMENT

March 1: A push-button medical alarm was activated on 498th St. for a male with high blood pressure who took nitroglycerin; A medical alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. for a person who could not be contacted after they fell; An ambulance was requested on County 2 for an intoxicated male looking to go to the hospital, then to detox;

March 2: An ambulance was requested on County 9 for a male on the ground, unconscious but breathing;

March 4: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for an elderly female recovering from COVID, now having severe back pain; An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for a female who was throwing up and weak; An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for someone described as weak and not feeling well;

March 5: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an elderly female who hadn’t been responding well for the past two days; A County 86 caller had a question about taking away his girlfriend’s prescription because she had been drinking all day; An ambulance was requested on County 31 for an older female who fell and cut her elbow.

Miscellaneous: Feb. 28: A caller reported losing parts off their snowmobile, including a side panel with registration on it; Henrietta Twp. caller reported an SUV parked on the roadway for the past two days; A 911 hang-up came from a Farden Twp. address where, upon callback, the phone was picked up but no one would talk;

March 1: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller was concerned about a home where the back porch light was on and the screen door was hanging open; A Hubbard caller requested officer assistance getting his car back but didn’t want to report it as stolen; A Hart Lake Twp. caller reported his neighbor (and brother) was snow-blowing against his fish house, trying to break the windows; A Lake Alice Twp. caller complained about six mailboxes being damaged by a snow plow; Law enforcement escorted a swim team out of Park Rapids for state competition;

March 2: A caller reported an older Ford abandoned on the side of the road, covered in snow; Law enforcement escorted the wrestling team out of Park Rapids for a state competition; Law enforcement provided responsible beverage server training in Lake George;

March 3: A caller reported his brother called him from the hospital in Fargo, asking him to have people removed from his County 97 residence;

ADVERTISEMENT

March 4: Law enforcement stopped a snowmobile; A Farden Twp. caller wanted a no-trespass order served on his neighbor, who keeps coming into caller’s yard to get his dog; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle on County 18.

Traffic: Feb. 27: Law enforcement stopped to assist a male who was walking on State Hwy. 64 wearing a sweatshirt;

Feb. 28: A Chevy Trailblazer was reported driving at approximately 45 mph and swerving all over the roadway; Motorist assist was requested;

March 1: A semi was reported having trouble on the side of the road, partially blocking a lane of traffic; A Nevis caller reported a parking complaint; A County 20 caller reported a male who was not supposed to drive due to health restrictions after open-heart surgery was heading north toward State Hwy. 34 in a minivan, saying he was upset that caller had taken his keys but had found a spare key; A Suzuki with an obstructed plate was stopped in Farden Twp.;

March 2: A snowmobile with two adults was reported stuck and lost;

March 3: Law enforcement stopped a car that was driving with three flat tires; A caller reported a minivan speeding and swerving on the roadway; A vehicle was reported repeatedly crossing the center line before turning north on 209th Ave.; A caller was grooming trails and reported two trucks were blocking a trail with no one around; A Clover Twp. caller reported three trucks parked at the end of his driveway, blocking it;

March 4: A snowmobiler received a warning for failure to display proper registration; A snowmobiler received a warning for a stop sign violation; A snowmobiler was cited for failure to display a trail pass; Two more snowmobile violations were reported; A caller reported her vehicle was blocking the roadway; Law enforcement assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop; A Honda Pilot with no plates was stopped; A Chevy Silverado with an obstructed plate was stopped.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
NevisHighSchoolBandSeniors031123.P.PRE.jpg
Local
Nine Nevis band seniors recognized by director
March 10, 2023 04:06 PM
PRAHSFrontEntrance8660.jpg
Local
Bids awarded for Century drop-off lane, high school HVAC
March 10, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
CenturySchoolEntrance4642.jpg
Local
LeMier urges dropping 3 core teachers, adding STEM staff
March 10, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HistoricCourthouseWinter031123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
123-year-old courthouse is getting a new roof
March 10, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Copy of 031622.N.PRE.StUrhoKingQueen.jpg
Frolic at Menahga’s St. Urho Days
March 06, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030919.N.PRE.DaylightSavingTimeTeaser.jpg
Local
Remember to spring ahead on Saturday
March 10, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bald Eagle and Chick
Local
Guess when the bald eagle chick will hatch and win prizes from the Park Rapids Enterprise
February 28, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports