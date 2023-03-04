Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 20-26, 2023

Accidents: Feb. 20: A caller reported a one-vehicle rollover, saying the driver was outside the vehicle and said he was OK; A caller reported a vehicle off the roadway but didn’t know if it was occupied;

Feb. 21: A Laporte caller reported a minor accident involving a Frito-Lay truck and a Ford F-150; A caller reported a vehicle went off the road with no injuries;

Feb. 24: A County 89 caller reported a snowmobile hit a car in the middle of the road;

Feb. 25: A vehicle off the roadway was reported; Law enforcement reported a vehicle off the road;

Feb. 26: A caller reported a small, unoccupied SUV in the ditch that had hit a stop sign.

Animal Related: Feb. 22: A caller reported they hit a deer and it needed to be dispatched;

Feb. 23: A Todd Twp. caller reported that every time she walks by an address, the resident’s dog aggressively chases her; A 110th St. caller reported dogs were on their property again;

Feb. 24: A 175th Ave. caller complained about their neighbor’s large black Lab;

Feb. 25: A caller reported finding a dog running down the middle of the highway;

Feb. 26: A 169th Ave. caller went to check on a house, noticed a cat and took it home because she wanted it safe but didn’t want the resident saying caller stole it; A 460th St. complained about a dog that kept coming around and had killed caller’s two rabbits; A Guthrie Twp. caller complained about dogs coming into her yard.

Assaults/Harassment: Feb. 20: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a possible violation of a restraining order via texts;

Feb. 21: A Farden Twp. caller said a female punched him in the face; A 460th St. caller said someone was in his house vandalizing it, and caller left after being assaulted in the face;

Feb. 22: A Lake Alice Twp. caller had questions for an officer about having their daughter removed;

Feb. 23: A Henrietta Twp. caller said her daughter, son and daughter’s boyfriend were “raging” at each other; A caller said she wanted a person removed from a residence but gave a non-existent address in the Cass Lake area, and while passing the call to Beltrami County, yelling started and the connection was broken;

Feb. 25: A Farden Twp. caller wanted a female removed from the residence;

Feb. 26: A County 1 caller reported someone tried to hurt his mom.

Burglaries/Theft: Feb. 20: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported a fish house broken into and items missing;

Feb. 26: A Farden Twp. caller reported someone took their house keys and credit card and may be on Snowy Point in Cass Lake.

Fires: Feb. 20: A Becker County 46 caller reported a fire of unknown type at a neighboring residence;

Feb. 24: A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a car on fire in a driveway and said everyone was out;

Feb. 25: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a truck was on fire but caller had pulled it away from the house; A Two Inlets caller reported a strong smell of gas and said a female might be inside the building.

Medical: Feb. 20: An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who fainted Feb. 19 and may have broken his leg, and now felt faint again;

Feb. 21: An ambulance was requested on County 39 for a 62-year-old male who was weak; An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a male who passed out and was breathing but unresponsive;

Feb. 23: An ambulance was requested on Count 93 for a 43-year-old female having chest pains;

Feb. 24: An ambulance was requested on 279th Ave. for a 60-year-old male with heart problems; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy.34 for a male who fell, hit his head and had a seizure; A Henrietta Twp. caller said she was in pain and needed help getting into the house; An Apple Watch user took a hard fall in Lake Emma Twp. and was not responding to the watch, and the watch made an automated call on which shuffling sounds could be heard;

Feb. 25: An ambulance was requested on County 40 for a male who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a 41-year-old male having stomach pains; A Nevis area caller said a male needed to go back to the hospital; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a hip injury; An ambulance was requested on County 40 for an elderly male who fell;

Feb. 26: A lift assist was requested on County 40; An ambulance was requested in the Akeley area for a 48-year-old male with heart problems who was not feeling right; An ambulance was requested on County 18 for an elderly male having heart issues.

Miscellaneous: Feb. 20: Beltrami County reported receiving a 911 hang-up from a Hubbard County location where there was no answer upon callback; A male in the law enforcement lobby requested help contacting a long-lost relative; An open-line 911 call came from a 275th Ave. location, where no disturbing voices were heard before the call dropped, and upon callback an error message said “cellular caller is unable to receive calls at this time”;

Feb. 21: A caller had questions about a vehicle registered to him that was, and may still be, on his his ex’s property on County 48, where caller isn’t allowed to go;

Feb. 22: A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property from 460th St.; A caller reported he suspected some kids were trying to break into his friend’s fish house during the night on 11th Crow Wing Lake but they didn’t because caller’s friend was inside, but he was concerned they were going to try again the next night;

Feb. 23: A caller reported that a person who had been evicted from a 190th St. property was now trespassing in the residence; Law enforcement provided responsible beverage server training in Park Rapids; Law enforcement policed a Girl Scouts event; A Laporte caller had a concern about child custody while staying at The Door;

Feb. 24: A 169th Ave. caller had questions about the paper being posted; Law enforcement policed a sporting event in Nevis;

Feb. 25: A caller requested officer assistance with property on 400th St.; A Laporte caller requested an officer to stop by after someone hit a flagpole.

Traffic: Feb. 20: A caller reported a van swerving all over the roadway and suspected the driver was impaired; Law enforcement stopped a snowmobile on County 9; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a semi attempted to turn into the wrong driveway, possibly becoming stuck while partially in the roadway; An SUV was reported swerving all over the road; An SUV with an obstructed plate was stopped;

Feb. 21: A caller reported an abandoned vehicle partially blocking the roadway;

Feb. 22: A caller reported a trailer full of logs blocking the roadway;

Feb. 24: A State Hwy. 34 caller had questions about towing a vehicle; A Honda Civic with no plates was stopped; A Chevy with an obstructed plate was stopped;

Feb. 25: A truck pulling a trailer was reported obstructing a lane of traffic; A driver was reported swerving all over the road; A Hubbard Twp. caller reported a parking complaint;

Feb. 26: A caller reported a vehicle on the side of the road with its lights on but caller wasn’t sure whether it was occupied.